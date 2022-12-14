ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingleside, TX

IOB City Council Remains Hopeful for Sewer/ Drainage Project Funds

 3 days ago

There is hope for drainage project assistance in Ingleside on the Bay, after all.

Just over four months after Ingleside on the Bay City Council learned the municipality would not qualify to receive a portion of a large pot of funds from the General Land Office for mitigation and infrastructure issues, council members received a brighter outlook. During a recent December council meeting, Mayor Jo Ann Ehmann said the city will have to sit tight just a few more months.

IOB’s portion of the original GLO funds was $2.4 million out of the $179 million pot. The funds had been handled by the Coastal Bend Council of Governments for its 11-county coverage area, but IOB had originally not received an allotment due to a population requirement of at least 2,000. IOB’s population is about 620. Ehmann had indicated, however, that while the small city hadn’t received funds when other municipalities had earlier this year, leftover funds went to San Patricio County. That left hope for IOB to then apply for the funds through the county.

“We are in the process of developing 2 projectsone for a drainage project that is estimated at $1.4 million and one is for a sewer project estimated at $1 million,” she said. “IOB and the grant folks with the county and hired by the county have to write the proposal and get it approved before any of the monies will be available.”

They have until February 2023 to submit the proposals. If approved by the GLO, IOB may proceed with its projects. Ehmann said nothing may be done prior to that approval.

“IOB had already done a drainage study and identified areas to be worked on, but the GLO has to give approval,” she said. “The sewer portion is still in the talk about stage and no specifics at this time. There are no timelines for either at this time.”

In other IOB City Council news, council members will consider adding national speed bumps to various city streets, following a request from a concerned citizen. Ehmann said speed bumps were recently reinstalled on Starlight Drive after the road rehabilitation project was complete, and others are on Woodhaven and Bayshore.

Ingleside Index

