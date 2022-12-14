Ongoing events (may be subject to change due to COVID-19)

Ingleside North Bay Lions Club currently meets on the 2nd Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Ingleside Dairy Queen. For more information call Mari Jo at 281-785-9314

Food bank every 3rd Wednesday of every month at the Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside

Monday

The Aransas Pass City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The Aransas Pass Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. at the Bakery Café every Monday.

Tuesday

The Ingleside City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Ingleside City Hall.

The Concerned Citizens for Scouting meet the first Tuesday of every month at 259 S. McCampbell in Aransas Pass.

Coastal Bend Woodcarvers invites new or established wood carvers and wood burners to join us Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Portobelo Village Club House at 2009 W. Wheeler in Aransas Pass. Home-schooled children, with a parent, are also welcome.

The Aransas Pass Woman’s Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month.

The Ingleside Rotary Club meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month from 12-1:00 p.m. in the offices of the County Commissioner for Precinct 4 at McCampbell-Porter Municipal Airport, 3141 FM 3512 in Aransas Pass.

Wednesday

The John Wiebel VFW

Post 2932, 620 W. Wheeler, meets the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. Veterans and their families are welcome to attend.

Thursday

The first Thursday of each month the SPCA San Patricio County holds its monthly meeting at the Sandra Sue Benson Animal Adoption Center at 4630 FM 1069, Aransas Pass.

Friday

The Ingleside VFW hosts a dinner each Friday night. The dinners take place from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. The cost ranges from $5 to $20 per plate, depending on meal served.

Check the VFW’s Facebook page for the events and meals. All the proceeds go to Veteran and Community Activity Programs. Also, karaoke starts at 7 p.m.

Visit www.facebook.com/ InglesideVFW-Posts6386 for events and meals.

St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Food Bank distribution is on the second Friday of the month for Aransas Pass residents. Distribution is from 10 to 12.

Saturday

A pancake breakfast

is served every first Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the 3rd Coast Squadron, CAF, located at 3201 FM 3512 in Aransas Pass at the Mc-Campbell Airport.

A $6 donation benefits the 3rd Coast Squadron, CAF Museum and Hangar. For more information, please contact Robert or Diane Perry at 361-776-3891 or email falcon7@cableone.net

Sunday

The Boy Scouts meet every Sunday at 2 p.m. at 259 S. McCampbell St.

Please update an organization’s meeting or add a new event, by sending your information to editor@aransaspassprogress.com