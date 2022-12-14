ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingleside Index
Ingleside Index
 3 days ago

Ongoing events (may be subject to change due to COVID-19)

Ingleside North Bay Lions Club currently meets on the 2nd Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Ingleside Dairy Queen. For more information call Mari Jo at 281-785-9314

Food bank every 3rd Wednesday of every month at the Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside

Monday

The Aransas Pass City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The Aransas Pass Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. at the Bakery Café every Monday.

Tuesday

The Ingleside City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Ingleside City Hall.

The Concerned Citizens for Scouting meet the first Tuesday of every month at 259 S. McCampbell in Aransas Pass.

Coastal Bend Woodcarvers invites new or established wood carvers and wood burners to join us Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Portobelo Village Club House at 2009 W. Wheeler in Aransas Pass. Home-schooled children, with a parent, are also welcome.

The Aransas Pass Woman’s Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month.

The Ingleside Rotary Club meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month from 12-1:00 p.m. in the offices of the County Commissioner for Precinct 4 at McCampbell-Porter Municipal Airport, 3141 FM 3512 in Aransas Pass.

Wednesday

The John Wiebel VFW

Post 2932, 620 W. Wheeler, meets the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. Veterans and their families are welcome to attend.

Thursday

The first Thursday of each month the SPCA San Patricio County holds its monthly meeting at the Sandra Sue Benson Animal Adoption Center at 4630 FM 1069, Aransas Pass.

Friday

The Ingleside VFW hosts a dinner each Friday night. The dinners take place from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. The cost ranges from $5 to $20 per plate, depending on meal served.

Check the VFW’s Facebook page for the events and meals. All the proceeds go to Veteran and Community Activity Programs. Also, karaoke starts at 7 p.m.

Visit www.facebook.com/ InglesideVFW-Posts6386 for events and meals.

St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Food Bank distribution is on the second Friday of the month for Aransas Pass residents. Distribution is from 10 to 12.

Saturday

A pancake breakfast

is served every first Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the 3rd Coast Squadron, CAF, located at 3201 FM 3512 in Aransas Pass at the Mc-Campbell Airport.

A $6 donation benefits the 3rd Coast Squadron, CAF Museum and Hangar. For more information, please contact Robert or Diane Perry at 361-776-3891 or email falcon7@cableone.net

Sunday

The Boy Scouts meet every Sunday at 2 p.m. at 259 S. McCampbell St.

Please update an organization’s meeting or add a new event, by sending your information to editor@aransaspassprogress.com

Ingleside Index

Out & About

Masons Host Free Christmas Dinner No one should be alone on Christmas Day. Once again, the Order of the Eastern Star/Aransas Pass Chapter #162 and the Aransas Masonic Lodge #1018 hosts a free Christmas dinner, Sunday, December 25 between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. It’s the 21st year the organization has put on this event. All are welcome. You can dine in or carry out. The Lodge is located at 1246 W. Wheeler Ave. Who Dat? It’s back! Charlie Marshall Elementary in Aransas Pass at 2300 Mc-Mullen Ln. hosts their annual ‘Whoville” celebration of all things Dr. Seuss Thursday, December 15th from 5:30-7:30...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

IOB Break-Ins Keeping Cops Busy

, , , , , Even one is too many and Ingleside on the Bay homeowners are getting fed up with a series of thefts, break-ins, or attempted break-ins, many targeting vehicles left unlocked, or personal property residents innocently placed outside – even in their own driveways – discovering they had vanished. In a dramatic turn of events some citizens took the law into their own hands Sunday night, December 4, chasing several suspects caught trying to pilfer items along a stretch of Bayshore Dr. Two fled, and a third attempted to escape but failed when he leapt into a...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
Ingleside Index

IOB City Council Remains Hopeful for Sewer/ Drainage Project Funds

There is hope for drainage project assistance in Ingleside on the Bay, after all. Just over four months after Ingleside on the Bay City Council learned the municipality would not qualify to receive a portion of a large pot of funds from the General Land Office for mitigation and infrastructure issues, council members received a brighter outlook. During a recent December council meeting, Mayor Jo Ann Ehmann said the city will have to sit tight just a few more months. IOB’s portion of the original GLO funds was $2.4 million out of the $179 million pot. The funds had been handled by...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Company Hired to Fix Aransas Pass Landmark

, A blueprint shows the planned 12-foot height and seven-foot width of an aluminum metal crucifix six-inches in diameter and just under a half-inch thick that is being handmade by DMR Services, 1457 FM 2725 in Ingleside to replace the cross that for decades stood atop the Seamen’s Memorial Tower at Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass but was blown away during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Owners of the company, a specialty welding firm, expect to start work on the project December 26. Aransas Pass City Manager Gary Edwards said a crane would be hired by the city to lift the cross in January where it will be bolted in place. Money Aransas Pass received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following the disaster is being used to cover the costs.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside ISD Seeks Gifted/Talented Students

The Ingleside Independent School District is on the lookout for some of its most academically advanced students of all ages. Annual recruitment has begun for Ingleside ISD’s Gifted and Talented Program, which aims to provide distinguished levels of academic classes/lessons to best match students on progressive learning tracks. Cindy Jiminez, district program coordinator, said the district is looking for new participants now, and the screening process will begin next month using a unique assessment of a student’s overall abilities. “The Gifted and Talented program is designed to support the student’s true abilities and passions to reach their full potential,” she said. “Gifted...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Shrimping Brought Her Family to Texas, Faith Keeps Them Here

, , , , Home is Aransas Pass. But Pastor Frances Reyes, 56, spends every Sunday in Ingleside, leading the congregation of Le Roca de Israel, a church at 2656 Main St. (FM 1069) where most everyone is Latino, and Spanish is their first language. She and her family are a long way from Matamoros in Mexico – more than 180 miles – where Frances, her maiden name Mendez, was born. Had it not been for her late father, Emilio, an accomplished boat Captain, they may have never relocated. But he was part of the shrimping industry’s waning boom along...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

IOB Prepares for Holly Jolly Season

, , , , , , , Volunteers from Ingleside on the Bay’s Parks and Recreation gathered Tuesday morning, November 29 to help decorate the city park and City Hall grounds at 475 Starlight Dr. in advance of their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony December 2. Some of Santa’s helpers got a little goofy decorating, but it was all fun. Check out the results! Glimmering lights fill the night air, just bright enough to attract Santa when he flies by Christmas 
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Light Up Live Oak Shines Again

, Hundreds filled Ingleside’s Live Oak Park Friday and Saturday, December 2-3 for the annual ‘Light Up Live Oak’ holiday extravaganza, organized by the Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the City of Ingleside. Visitors could drive through the vast space and simply admire the spectacular Christmas- themed light displays, or stop and visit various booths to sample foods, play games and have fun. Photojournalist James Granger for The Ingleside Index recorded these images:
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Marked for a Christmas Memorial

, , Cammie Hyatt, 60 (right), and Genie McLelland, 78 (left), both of Aransas Pass and members of the GFWC Women’s Monday Club volunteer Monday, December 5 to mark graves of U.S. military veterans buried at Prairie View Community Cemetery. The group is preparing to return Saturday, December 17 at 10:00 a.m. as part of the national ‘Wreaths Across America’ campaign to lay fresh Christmas wreaths in front of the headstone of military service members buried at two sites in Aransas Pass and another cemetery in Ingleside. Prairie View alone has veterans dating as far back as the Civil War era. Among the final resting places that Hyatt and McLelland marked to receive wreaths included both World War I veteran William Koch, who was 63 at the time of his death in 1958, and Joseph Simmons who served in World War II and was just shy of 82 when he passed away in 2003.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Seeks Volunteer Committee Member

If you’ve ever had a desire for public service and just couldn’t find the right opportunity that matched your background or interests the City of Ingleside is currently seeking volunteers to fill several seats with advisory groups that help with the process of local government. They include: The Cove Park Advisory Group. The purpose of the Cove Park Advisory Group is to (1) review and advise the governing body on Cove Park Repair and Maintenance, (2) Development, and (3) Use or Preservation of the Park. The Cove Park Advisory Group shall not be viewed as an independent body and is not subject...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

IVFD Teaches Safety at Light Up Live Oak

, Amid the holiday festivities during Ingleside’s ‘Light Up Live Oak’ spectacular this past weekend came some serious lessons about how to survive a fire, should one occur at Christmas or any time of the year. December 3, Gulf Coast Growth Ventures provided a fire safety trailer for demonstrations conducted by the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department, with assistance from theTaft VFD, along with County Commissioner Howard Gillespie, Precinct 4, who also serves as Chief of the Ingleside on the Bay Volunteer Fire Department. More than 230 people passed through the trailer that is designed to simulate a smokefilled room. Participants learned how to get out alive! More than a dozen enjoyed the simulator so much, they went through a second time, according to organizers. As some of the kids exited, firefighters could hear them say,“That was cool!”, or“That was fun!”. IVFD is always looking for new members. Anyone interested can visit the fire station at 2425 8th St. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays during normal work hours. Or call (361) 776-7422 to learn more.
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Firefighters Save Homeless Man from Horrific Death

, It was cold and a homeless man seeking shelter and a place to sleep crawled into a trash dumpster Tuesday, November 15, never expecting that he could have suffocated or been crushed to death. Thankfully, an alert driver for Republic Services, the company hired to haul trash from Ingleside, heard the man bang on the steel walls of his truck after he was unknowingly dumped inside, clawing to escape, and screaming for help. Ingleside’s Volunteer Fire Department was called to an address on W. Main Rd. hoping to pull the man to safety, but the process – known as...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

Christmas Wonderland Returns to Ingleside

, These days it’s not easy for 78-yearold William ‘Sonny’ Holmes to get around. His debilitating condition makes even walking a chore and he uses canes with both hands to ambulate. Inside, his wife is now bedridden. Those who know Holmes might ask, what’s there to be merry about? The retired City of Ingleside employee will tell you it’s simple – Christmas. “Every year I just added a little bit more,” Holmes said with pride as he offered a guided tour of his expansive display. Next month through the New Year, Holmes will flip a switch and illuminate his own ‘Christmas...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside ISD Honors Nov. Family Matters Award Recipient

Family is extended within the Ingleside Independent School District. That includes Pete Pena as the district’s November 2022 recipient of the Family Matters Award, which was presented to him during the Nov. 14 Board of Trustees meeting. The maintenance department employee was selected for the new honor following a nomination which detailed the care and concern around his job throughout over four decades with Ingleside ISD. Given new safety measures put in place, the nominator mentioned Pena had been placed in charge of repairing “countless doors, locks, and gates over the past several months.” A reliable and dedicated employee, Pena was noted as...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Museum Honors Military Heroes

, , , , , , A chilly, rain-drenched afternoon didn’t keep family and friends from attending the Maxine Flournoy 3rd Coast Squadron Commemorative Air Force Museum’s annual induction ceremonies in Ingleside Saturday, November 19 for their ‘Hall of Heroes’, a popular attraction inside Hangar 11 at McCampbell-Porter Regional Airport that includes a portion of Aransas Pass.  The Maxine Flournoy 3rd Coast Squadron Commemorative Air Force Museum is open to the public each Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for tours. The first Saturday each month the organization hosts a fundraising pancake breakfast for $8 a person, the next one scheduled December 3 from 8-10:00 a.m.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Index

