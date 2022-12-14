Tipsy Turtle to close Swoyersville location

Ownership of Tipsy Turtle Owen Street Pub in Swoyersville announced the business will be closing. Tipsy Turtle Owen Street Pub in Swoyersville will be closing, ownership announced. Facebook photo

SWOYERSVILLE — Ownership of Tipsy Turtle Owen Street Pub in Swoyersville announced the business will be closing.

On the restaurant’s Facebook page, the owners posted this:

“It is with so many mixed emotions that we are writing this post to inform you we will be permanently closing our Owen Street location on Dec. 30, due to labor shortages and personal health issues.

“It has been an amazing 15 years at Owen and it was truly our pleasure to serve you. We met so many amazing families, friends and employees over the years — and are so grateful to have been a part of your lives and community for so long.

“The good news is that we will still have our Market Street location and we will still be raising funds for our Make Life Count Charity.

“This isn’t goodbye — it’s ‘See you at Market Street.’”

The Dupont Tipsy Turtle Airport Pub location also closed permanently in 2021.