A.V. Club
Slow Horses returns to form in the taut, dark "Cicada"
Slow Horses sometimes makes producing a satisfying, funny, thrilling hour of TV look easy. This is one of those times. After last week’s lackluster game of phone tag between our core characters, they’re each given much more narrative drive and much more interesting things to discover as the not-so-super spies start piecing together the weird-ass puzzle they’ve found themselves in.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
sciencealert.com
Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator
Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
ancientpages.com
Older Than Dracula: In Search Of The English Vampire
AncientPages.com - The story of Count Dracula, as many of us know it, was created by Bram Stoker, an Irishman, in 1897. But most of the action takes place in England, from the moment the Transylvanian vampire arrives on a shipwrecked vessel in Whitby, North Yorkshire, with plans to make his lair in the spookily named Carfax estate, west of the river in London.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Unearth An ‘Exceptional Collection’ Of 1,300-Year-Old Stucco Maya Masks In Mexico
Many of the masks were discovered at digs in 2013 and 2018, and represent numerous underworld deities. The Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico is proving to be a treasure trove of pre-Columbian Maya relics, as a team of archaeologists working in the region recently unveiled a large number of carved stone masks worn by the ancient population.
allthatsinteresting.com
A Hoard Of Ancient Roman Coins Was Just Authenticated — And Potentially Proves The Existence Of A Lost Emperor
For centuries, the only evidence historians had of the Roman Emperor Sponsian was this hoard of coins bearing his visage that were found in 1713, and many believed them to be fakes. Three centuries ago, a hoard of Roman coins was discovered in Transylvania. They were eventually dismissed as fakes...
A.V. Club
Netflix killed Blockbuster again
In a move that seems like the ultimate revelation of some deeply perverse scheme to just kill Blockbuster Video over and over again, Netflix has canceled its Blockbuster sitcom after one season. Was it not enough for Netflix to kill the actual Blockbuster Video, it had to make a somewhat poorly received sitcom about Blockbuster just so it could kill it again? Is there nothing so depraved that Netflix won’t sink to it in order to satisfy its twisted desires?!
Finding The Slave Ship At Center Of ‘Descendant’ Became An Unexpected “Emotional Artifact”, Director Says – Contenders Documentary
Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, has established an enviable track record with Oscar voters, earning a Best Documentary Feature nomination last year with Crip Camp, and a win in 2020 for American Factory. It’s back in the Oscar race this year with Descendant, a Netflix documentary directed by Margaret Brown. The award-winning film centers on the descendants of the Clotilda, the last slave ship known to have entered the U.S., which sailed into Mobile Bay, Alabama on the eve of the Civil War. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage “The Obamas’ and the Netflix platform is just crucial because…...
A.V. Club
Apple orders Mythic Quest spin-off series
What’s a satire of the modern video game industry without a little downloadable content? According to Variety, Apple TV+’s hit Mythic Quest is getting a spin-off series from writers Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney (all of whom also work on the regular show, with Burch also playing Rachel). Titled Mere Mortals, it sounds like an anthology show set in the world of Mythic Quest that will “explore the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game” at the center of the main series.
A.V. Club
10 years after the original Gossip Girl'sfinale, what's the show’s legacy?
It’s the start of my senior year of high school, and I’m wearing a headband, a skirt, and boots, even though it’s 80 degrees outside. I am both deeply insecure and feel like hot shit, which tracks, because the style icon I’m channeling is Blair Waldorf. The year is 2008, and Gossip Girl—declared “Mind-Blowingly Inappropriate” by the Parents Television Council—is the biggest show on television, at least in my 17-year-old brain.
Haunted Hotel in Arkansas Is So Creepy Yet Fascinating
We would not want to stay here alone!
A.V. Club
The Witcher: Blood Origin review: This Netflix prequel could use a hell of a lot more witcher
It’s been said many times before (on this very website, even), but the thing that makes the Witcher saga special in its various incarnations—the original books, the video games, Netflix’s live-action adaptation—is the eponymous monster-hunting “witcher” himself. Though he is very much a part of the high-fantasy world that birthed him, Geralt Of Rivia prides himself on not being a traditional fantasy hero even as the evidence disproving that argument continues to stack up. He’s clever and sarcastic and unpretentious in a way that takes the self-serious edge off of the fantasy genre, allowing the audience to be in on the joke, so to speak, when a Witcher story plays with fantasy tropes.
A.V. Club
The Mean One review: unauthorized Grinch slasher makes a last-minute case for 2022's worst film
In recent years, as his classic TV special and live-action film have become Christmas cable essentials and a new animated adventure has made the rounds among families, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch has enjoyed a renewed presence on the holiday scene. You’ll find him in more light displays, at more Christmas parties, and even turning up for hire to drop by your house and wreck your Christmas, sometimes with disastrous and very meme-able results.
A.V. Club
Original Sabrina Melissa Joan Hart doesn't think a reboot could bring the same magic
If you’ve scrolled through HBO or Netflix any time in the past year or so, you may have noticed a strange phenomenon taking hold. Suddenly, colors seem brighter! Hair is spikier! And why are you feeling the sudden urge to dig out those jelly sandals from the back of your closet and pop on a Weezer record?
A.V. Club
HBO fast-tracks new Julio Torres show after canceling Los Espookys
Los Espookys may be one of the more gut-wrenching casualties of new CEO David Zaslav’s ongoing bloodbath at Warner Bros. Discovery, but HBO is still doing business with Julio Torres. (As they should be, as he is one of the funniest people alive.) Following the previous announcement that the comedian will be launching a new series, currently titled Little Films, IndieWire reports that the project is a priority for the network and is set to enter production in February. The synopsis reads:
A.V. Club
Season two of Minx is still filming after getting canceled by HBO Max
Minx might have been canceled by HBO Max earlier this week, but the ’70s-set comedy about a male pin-up magazine is still hitting the presses. In a December 13 Instagram post, star Jake Johnson says that the cast and crew are continuing to work on the second season and are “about a week away from being finished shooting.”
A.V. Club
Michelle Williams and Kelly Reichardt come together once more in the charming trailer for Showing Up
Kelly Reichardt is known for rooting her storytelling in intimate character studies that possess a lived-in feel that’s both charming and unhurried. With her new film, Showing Up, she offers another slice of life which delves into an artist’s craft. Michelle Williams stars in Showing Up as a...
A.V. Club
In the final trailer for The Whale, Brendan Fraser fights to be a father
With The Whale’s full nationwide rollout just over a week away, a final trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s latest drama has been released. The film, which has garnered both criticism for the handling of its subject matter and praise for Brendan Fraser’s moving lead performance, is showing in select theaters now.
A.V. Club
Jennifer Lawrence on why she "absolutely loves" working with female directors
As one of the youngest Oscar winners for Best Actress, Jennifer Lawrence is already a Hollywood veteran at 32 years old. Unfortunately, that seems to go hand-in-hand with some not-so-great experiences as the industry continues to reckon with #MeToo and labor issues. In The Hollywood Reporter’s new actress roundtable, the American Hustle actor opens up about moving forward from conflict-heavy work environments she’s experienced in the past.
A.V. Club
Across social media, Harry & Meghan stirs up royal family criticism and Beyoncé admiration
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Harry & Meghan Photo: Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix. Hardly a month after season 5 of The Crown debuted, a new vision of royal family intrigue has arrived on Netflix: the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary. Released in two three-episode parts, Harry & Meghan finds the couple publicly discussing their life in the formal royal fold (and their eventual exodus) for one of the first times.
