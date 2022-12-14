Read full article on original website
Related
thesportspage.blog
Fannett-Metal Loses on the Road to Northern Bedford 69-57
The Tigers(0-2) travelled to Loysburg on Wednesday evening and dropped a 69-57 ICC match up to Northern Bedford. NBC came out shooting strong behind the arc and converted some early turnovers into easy points to take a 20-9 lead after the first quarter of play. The rest of the game would be a different story as the young Tigers played even with the veteran Panthers through the last three quarters of play. “We dug a big hole early and spent the rest of the game trying to catch up. Turnovers really hurt us tonight, but we put forth a tremendous effort and we refused to quit”, Coffman said.
thesportspage.blog
McConnellsburg picks up win over Tussey Mountain
McConnelsburg defeated Tussey Mountain 76-53 Wednesday night. After leading 31-27 at the half the Spartans outscored the Titans 45-26 in the second half to cruise to victory,. McConnellsburg Head Coach Joshua Lowery said “Tonight we went on the road to a hostile environment to face the Tussey Mountain Titans. It was back and forth game for the first half with a score of 31-27 leading into halftime. The Titans played with energy. Once we regrouped at halftime, we knew we needed to turn up our man-to-man defense and we did just that we outscored the Titans 24-9 in the third quarter to lead 54-36 and finished the game with a 76-53 victory.”
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Boys swimming scores big win over State College
Chambersburg 95, State College 90: The Trojans earned four first-place finishes and enough other high places to pull out a 95-90 Mid Penn Commonwealth victory over the Little Lions on Tuesday afternoon to open the season on a good note. In the last event, the 400 freestyle relay, Chambersburg went...
Fierce bout between top wrestlers highlights Central Dauphin’s rout of State College
Fans were treated to a battle between two of the top five wrestlers at 145 pounds in state at Class AAA.
muhsciderpress.com
Applemen Football Season Comes to an End
The Musselman football team flipped things around this year. Last year the team had its only season not going over .500 (having at least a 5-5 record) since Coach Thomas has been the head coach. At the start of the pre-season last December, Coach Thomas met with his players and...
Metro News
Potomac Highlands takes brunt of power outages from ice storm
ROMNEY, W.Va. — More than 17,000 Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers were without power Thursday evening in connection with an ice storm that moved through the Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle counties. There were 8,622 customers without power in Hampshire County as of 5 p.m. Thursday which was...
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 6-12, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 6-12, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Mark Reiff to Greenworth Land LLC, Gabrielle Lane, Greene Township, $55,000. Mark Reiff to Greenworth Land LLC, Whinstone Way, Greene Township, $55,000. Norman Coons to Barry Kepner Sr. ,...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Commit J’ven Williams Now a Composite 5-Star Prospect
J’ven Williams, a Class of 2023 offensive lineman from Wyomissing High School near Reading, Pennsylvania, and a Penn State commit, is now a five-star prospect, according to 247Sports. In the updated 247Sports latest recruiting ranking rankings update, Williams (6-foot-4, 283 pounds) is the number one player in Pennsylvania, the...
Yahoo Sports
Update: Washington County Public Schools closed due to storm, others delayed
We knew it was going to happen sooner or later. Winter weather forecasts are leading to closings and cancellations in the Interstate 81 corridor. If your group or organization is canceling an event due to weather Thursday or Friday, let us know at news@herald-mail.com. Here's a list of closings we've...
echo-pilot.com
Greencastle couple share their journey with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
Cindy and Shawn Burgener of Greencastle want to help others who share their pain and the people who love them. They have a rare bond with a rare disease that got a boost when, at her request, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared November Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Awareness Month and Nov. 7 as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Day.
Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks
UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
Regional biking and walking trails planned for West Virginia’s eastern panhandle
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Regional planners in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle are moving ahead with designs for a multi-county bike and pedestrian trail. Matt Mullinex with the Metropolitan Planning Organization said that as the region rapidly grows bike routes and walking lanes are an environmentally-friendly alternative to motor vehicles. These trails promote health […]
Morgan Messenger
Rain & freezing temps close schools, courthouse
A winter storm that’s been moving across the U.S. has arrived in our area, bringing rain that’s turned to ice on Thursday morning. Anticipating the weather system, Morgan County Schools alerted families on Wednesday evening that students will be having a “non-traditional instructional day” at home, and the Morgan County Courthouse closed for the day out of “an abundance of caution.”
Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
Winter weather advisory warns central Pa. will get snow, sleet and wind gusts Thursday
Central Pennsylvanians may want to try spending Thursday at home, as forecasters are calling for hours of snow, sleet, freezing rain and gusty winds. In a winter weather advisory, the National Weather Service called for 1–3 inches of snow and sleet accumulation. About one tenth of an inch of ice is expected.
WGAL
Crash shuts down Interstate 81 in Cumberland County
A crash has shut down a stretch of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County. The southbound lanes are closed between Exit 37 (Route 233 - Newville) and Exit 29 (Route 174 - King Street). A tractor-trailer is blocking the road.
wvpublic.org
Oldest Continuously Operating Manufacturing Plant In W.Va. Closes Doors
The Halltown Paperboard Mill in Jefferson County quietly shut down last month, marking the closure of the oldest continuously operating manufacturing plant in West Virginia. Jefferson County Development Authority Executive Director Dennis Jarvis confirmed the closing of the 153-year-old recycled paperboard plant. Jarvis says it accounts for a loss of around 70 manufacturing jobs in the county, though the exact number is unknown.
WGAL
Winter storm takes aim at Pennsylvania
A round of winter weather is taking aim at south-central Pennsylvania. The storm system will arrive in the early morning hours on Thursday and end around lunchtime on Friday. Roads could be snowy in the northwest portions of the Susquehanna Valley and slushy elsewhere. Travel conditions are expected to be the worst on Thursday.
Maryland Weather: A storm system will create cold temperatures and wintry conditions
BALTIMORE -- It will be clear and cold tonight with low temperatures falling well into the 20s across the region.Wednesday will start with sunshine and clouds, but the clouds will thicken and lower as the day goes on. By the afternoon, temperatures will have dipped into the low 40s. The much-advertised storm system will approach Maryland by Wednesday night. Precipitation will likely hold off until after midnight as temperatures hover in most areas in the low 30s. A *WINTER STORM WATCH* remains in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday night for Garrett & Allegany Counties. The coldest temperatures will occur across Western Maryland and this...
echo-pilot.com
Wintry weather on tap for Hagerstown on Thursday. Here's what to expect
A winter storm that's already clobbered parts of the West Coast and is expected to cause severe weather — from snow to tornadoes — across the United States this week will arrive in the Interstate 81 corridor on Thursday. But at this point, it's tough to tell whether...
Comments / 0