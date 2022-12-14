McConnelsburg defeated Tussey Mountain 76-53 Wednesday night. After leading 31-27 at the half the Spartans outscored the Titans 45-26 in the second half to cruise to victory,. McConnellsburg Head Coach Joshua Lowery said “Tonight we went on the road to a hostile environment to face the Tussey Mountain Titans. It was back and forth game for the first half with a score of 31-27 leading into halftime. The Titans played with energy. Once we regrouped at halftime, we knew we needed to turn up our man-to-man defense and we did just that we outscored the Titans 24-9 in the third quarter to lead 54-36 and finished the game with a 76-53 victory.”

MCCONNELLSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO