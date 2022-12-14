Read full article on original website
Related
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Azealia Banks Tells Fans She’ll Cancel An Australian Show Because Fans Are Racist
Since this article was published Azealia Banks posted another story saying that she will come to Brisbane under precautions that “everything that can be considered a projectile must be checked in at coat check. No keys, no coins, no hair brushes, no vape pens, no lighters.’ She also took aim at Australian promoters for crafting “slave like contracts”. “After this run, this will be my very last time touring Australia…You can count this a farewell tour.”
Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily
As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful – verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
SheKnows
It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’
Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
Heidi Klum’s transparent dress stole the show at ‘Avatar 2’ premiere
Super model Heidi Klum turned heads at the highly anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ premiere this week as she wore a shimmering, see-through gown on the red carpet.
Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni turns subway station into photo shoot backdrop
Leni Klum is following in her mother’s fierce footsteps. Heidi Klum’s 18-year-old daughter turned an average New York City subway station into the backdrop of an impromptu and futuristic photo shoot on Wednesday. Rocking a structured chrome jacket and matching mini shorts, the blue-eyed brunette struck pose after pose along an equally shiny turnstile — at a seemingly empty station in Soho. Leni completed her look with black stiletto pumps and wore bedazzled sunglasses in a few of the snaps. Her chocolate brown locks were parted down the middle and styled straight, while her makeup was kept to a minimum. In the various photos, the...
Women's Health
At 48, Penélope Cruz Has Killer Legs In A Tiny Minidress In New Photos From Paris
Penélope Cruz donned a teeny tiny minidress this week for a movie event in Paris, and she totally rocked the red carpet. The actress, 48, showed off her epically strong legs in new photos from the event. Penelope doesn't share much about her specific workout routines, but she is...
Heidi Klum praises artist who used saran wrap to recreate her Avatar red carpet dress
Heidi Klum has applauded an artist for recreating her white dress, which she wore at the Avatar: The Way of Water, out of saran wrap.The 49-year-old model posed in a one-shoulder, sheer gown by Lever Couture on Monday, while walking the red carpet at the movie premiere. Klum paired her ruffled dress, which had thigh-bearing slit and train, with clear heels. She also had hair down and slicked back.Klum took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video by artist Angelic Hicks, as she recreated the model’s look. In the clip, Hicks could be seen putting clear tape on...
The Kardashians Khristmas Decorations: A Thorough and Honest Review
The holidays are a time for togetherness, love, and family. And ostentatious displays of wealth, it seems. For the Kardashians and Jenners, the power moves begin long before presents are opened, when they decorate their sprawling estates for the season. But not all decor is created equal. While the family's resources can create some truly stunning and artistic displays, they can also fund…interesting installations. So who won the battle for this year's most festive?
Camila Cabello Rocks Fiery Red Hair & Sheer Bodysuit In Steamy Music Video With Oxlade: Watch
Camila Cabello shows off her seductive side in her new music video for the song “KU LO SA,” her collab with Nigerian afro-beat artist Oxlade. The Fifth Harmony alum, 25, looked sultry as ever, rocking red hair and a sheer bodysuit for the video, which came out Friday, Dec. 16.
Margot Robbie Lights Up The Babylon Red Carpet In Abs-Baring Dress (With A Hood!)
Margot Robbie shows off her abs-baring hooded dress at the Babylon red carpet premiere.
Hypebae
Camila Cabello Slays the Viral 'Wednesday' Dance
It looks like everyone is seeing black these days as Camila Cabello is the latest celebrity to join in on the viral Wednesday dance. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the trend took off after the premiere of the spooky-ooky Netflix show as the titular character Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, broke out of “her cocoon” only to dominate Nevemore Academy’s dance floor.
Margot Robbie Rocks Vintage Black and White Swimsuit in ‘Barbie’ Teaser Trailer
The film hits theaters in July 2023.
Kylie Jenner Bared Her Enviable Abs In A Black Cutout Dress At Art Basel
Kylie Jenner continued her epic string of sultry, all-black get-ups while making a stylish appearance at Art Basel in Miami last week. (No, we’re still not over it!) The reality star, 25, flaunted her sculpted, toned abs in a black, curve-hugging dress that featured two midriff cut-outs, a halter neckline and a thigh-skimming skirt.
Kate Hudson Poses In A Pink Corset Top For Her Latest Magazine Shoot
Kate Hudson knows how to serve glamor on any red carpet in anything she wears. And she also knows how to look amazing in athleisure (like her Fabletics workout wear) when she’s completely dressed down. The blonde beauty can truly do no wrong. And when we saw the pink corset top she wore for her most recent magazine cover, we were speechless!
Kylie Jenner Masters Motocross Style in David Koma Leather Pants With Pointy Stiletto Boots for Dinner Date With Lori Harvey
Kylie Jenner gave a full leather ensemble a sharp finish while out for dinner with Lori Harvey in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. The billionaire beauty mogul served a monochromatic moment for the occasion. “The Kardashians” star took on the motocross trend, which was previously explored by her sister Kim Kardashian earlier this month in Miami, with a leather jacket and high-waist leather pants from David Koma’s ready-to-wear 2023 collection. The bottoms were held up by a thin black belt and also included padding on the knees and side slits near the hem. To add an extra dose of edge to her...
VICE AUSTRALIA GUIDE TO THE WEEKEND
This is the final weekend guide for the year. We’re sure you can figure it out from here. If you’d like your 2023 events included, email arielle.richards@gmail.com. January 10 and beyond. ✰ FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 ✰. Melbourne✰✰✰. THYLACINE SIGHTING CONSPIRACY CLUB @ DOCTOR MORSE. SIGNAL @...
Helena Christensen Says ‘Take the Plunge’
IS IT COLD ENOUGH YET?: Helena Christensen joined Dodiee founder Elisa Dahan at a low-key cocktail party Tuesday night at the label’s pop-up store in New York’s SoHo. Partial to designers who enhance women’s curves, Christensen said she loves Dodiee for that reason. Wearing a body-hugging black knit dress with an open back, the irony of the style she chose for the cocktail party was not overlooked. “It’s funny that I ended up wearing something black. I am a very colorful person. I usually never wear black. People are surprised when I do. The lavender is my number-one color. Hot pink?...
Trends Used to Come Back Round Every 20 Years. Not Anymore.
For more end of year essays and analysis on VICE, check out 2022 in Review. If you looked around today on any high street in Britain – or on social media – you might find it difficult to place which decade we’re in. The only clue would be that… it’s literally all happening. Every trend, every era, every reference is happening everywhere all at once. Colours, fabrics, cuts, themes, energy. We’ve been edging this way since 2020, but never has this been truer than in 2022, the first full and proper year out post-coronavirus lockdowns, the couple of years that altered our collective psyche.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
116K+
Followers
23K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0