William and Kate release new family portrait for Christmas card

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

Prince William and Princess Kate have released a new family photograph as their official Christmas card image.

The picture depicts the royal couple walking hand-in-hand with their children Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on walking through the Norfolk countryside on a sunny day earlier this year.

Photographer Matt Porteous, who has taken Christmas pictures for the couple on several occasions to mark significant moments in their lives, captured the image.

The Royal Family regularly release Christmas images used to decorate festive cards that are sent to friends, family and colleagues.

