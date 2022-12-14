ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gavin and Stacey star says ‘we’ve got to find out what Smithy says’

By Isobel Lewis
 3 days ago

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page has said that she hopes the show will return for a future Christmas special.

The Welsh actor starred opposite Mathew Horne in Ruth Jones and James Corden ’s BBC sitcom, which originally aired from 2007 to 2010 and returned in 2019 for a one-off festive episode.

Appearing on Loose Women on Tuesday (13 December), Page said that, while she’d “love to do another one”, she was unsure of the show’s future.

“I’ve honestly no idea,” Page said. “I’m just the same as everybody else because they don’t tell us. They don’t tell us anything and I’ve never ever asked.

“I’ve never said, ‘Oh Ruth, do you think you’ll do another one or is there going to be more?’ I’m just not that sort of person. I’ve always just thought, we’ll wait and see and if there is, there is and if there isn’t, there isn’t.”

She continued: “They’ve never told us any more that they’re doing anything, so it’s only when you get a phone call and they say, ‘There’s a special, do you want to do it?’”

Discussing filming the 2019 Christmas special, Page said that “after filming I did think, there is another one, there’s got to be another one. We’ve got to find out what Smithy says.”

The special episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Nessa (Jones) down on one knee proposing to Smithy (Corden). The episode cuts off before we can hear his response.

“But as time’s going by, I’ve started to think, well maybe it’s been too long?” Page reasoned.

“Maybe there isn’t going to be another one, which makes me sad because I’d love to do another one. If they do, I hope they hurry up because we’re all getting old.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Page shared an embarrassing memory from the first ever readthrough for Love Actually , which she appears in alongside Martin Freeman.

The Independent

