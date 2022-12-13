Read full article on original website
Legendary Band Returns to Las Vegas Strip Minus a Key Member
Residencies for big-time entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip are a major part of how the city attracts visitors. It's not just for the drinks, slot machines, buffets, poker games and sports betting. Travelers flock to the city year-round for live entertainment, with many acts performing in Sin City for...
7 Places to Celebrate Cuffing Season In Las Vegas
Seasons don’t change in Las Vegas so much as they collide. Not only does the...
Chuy’s Appears to Be Headed to Las Vegas
The chain has almost 100 locations across the United States
vegas24seven.com
Celebrate the new year in style with a lavish four-course meal at Locale Italian Kitchen in Las Vegas
CELEBRATE THE NEW YEAR IN STYLE WITH A LAVISH FOUR-COURSE MEAL AT LOCALE ITALIAN KITCHEN IN MOUNTAIN’S EDGE. Four-course New Year’s Eve meal available for $149 per person, with special wine pairing available for $45 per person. NYE ball drop celebrations at 9 p.m. and midnight. Ring in...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Peyote is a downtown Las Vegas hot spot for Mexican cuisine
One of downtown Las Vegas’ hottest spots for great Mexican food and an ultra-cool vibe, Peyote has just unveiled a new menu for the fall season, one that’s sure to put you in a good mood. Executive chefs Daniel Arias and Isidro Marquez-Castillo’s new food items are matched...
vegas24seven.com
Bonanno’s New York Pizza Kitchen’s “Season of Giving” Opportunity
In honor of the Season of Giving, Bonanno’s New York Pizza Kitchen isgiving back to the community by partnering with local charities each Thursday in December leading up to Christmas. For every whole pie sold at its newest location on Hualapai Way and Russell Road, the renowned pizza joint will donate a pizza pie to participating charities, including The Shade Tree, Boys Town, Serving Our Kids Foundation and Inclusion Fusion, to throw a joyful holiday pizza party for their clients and children.
vegas24seven.com
Plaza Hotel & Casino again celebrates New Year’s Eve with live fireworks show, adding a never-before-seen aerial display
Plaza Hotel & Casino again celebrates New Year’s Eve with live fireworks show, adding a never-before-seen aerial display. Also offering special room package, entertainment, and champagne toasts. Located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, the Plaza Hotel & Casino will again celebrate New Year’s Eve with a full...
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: ‘Doritos After Dark’ late-night food experience launching in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those craving some late-night bites will soon be able to satisfy their hunger with some special Doritos-inspired dishes in Las Vegas. As part of the experience, “Doritos will answer fans’ after-hours hunger with Doritos After Dark, an exhilarating late-night bites menu delivered straight to their doors when they want it most.”
Brew Festivus, ‘A Beer Fest for the Rest of Us’
Brew Festivus, a Nevada Craft Brewers Association (NCBA) event, was held Saturday, December 10, on...
vegas24seven.com
1923 Prohibition Bar Invites Guests To Celebrate New Year’s Eve With” Centennial Celebration” VIP Package
1923 PROHIBITION BAR INVITES GUESTS TO CELEBRATE NEW YEAR’S EVE. 1923 Prohibition Bar invites guests to its exclusive Centennial Celebration this New Year’s Eve, which will not only herald the arrival of 2023 but also mark a century since the namesake year of the Strip’s most popular speakeasy. The evening will include live music and burlesque. To ring in 2023, all guests can enjoy a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.
vegas24seven.com
Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023
Rampart Casino Debuts New Rampart Rewards Players Club and Cash Giveaways Galore Kick-Off a Rewarding 2023. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers, a 50,000 square foot casino, a luxurious spa and amazing dining destinations. Located on the Westside of Las Vegas in Summerlin, the property announces casino promotions* for the month of January 2023.
vegas24seven.com
MICHAEL MINA’S STRIPSTEAK REOPENS DECEMBER 30 AT MANDALAY BAY
MICHAEL MINA’S STRIPSTEAK REOPENS DECEMBER 30 AT MANDALAY BAY. Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino will reopen Chef Michael Mina’s award-winning StripSteak restaurant, in a stylishly reimagined space on December 30. Guests will have the opportunity to explore a variety of new dishes, or indulge in their favorite selections...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas 10-year-old granted wish far beyond expectations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old, diagnosed with several rare disorders, received a five-day Las Vegas staycation for her and her family through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Resorts World Las Vegas. Harli was diagnosed at age four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders, affecting her breathing, mobility, and organ...
Golden Entertainment Plans Several PT’s Taverns Locations for End of 2023
An interview in the Review-Journal shows plans for growth in the coming year
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
81/82 Group corporate chef Lanny Chin was awarded as Outstanding Chef of the Year at the Nevada Restaurant Association Culinary Excellence Awards on December 8 at TPC Summerlin. The award recognizes a chef in Nevada who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals, leads an exceptional restaurant kitchen and demonstrates community involvement. Chin has been instrumental in the company’s venues including restaurants Mas Por Favor and La Neta Cocina as well as bars and lounges at the Cosmopolitan and the Palms.
8newsnow.com
Puppy found on Las Vegas streets in need of help
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is asking for help in rehabilitating a young dog suffering from severe mange. Penny, a one-year-old dog found on the streets of Las Vegas, has trouble with nearly all activities, from playing, to simply walking. She suffers from hair loss. bleeding, and scabbing.
963kklz.com
Immersive Disney Animation Experience Coming To Las Vegas In March
Usually if you want to experience a slice of Disney, you’d have to pack the car and head to Anaheim. Now, for once, a slice of Disney is coming to Las Vegas!. Lighthouse Artspace Las Vegas, a projection mapping experience at The Shops at Crystals (next to Aria), is playing host to “Disney Animation: Immersive Experience” beginning March 30. Families will be able to walk among the Disney Animation classics of past and present.
vegas24seven.com
TAO GROUP HOSPITALITY TO HOST HIRING FAIR FOR 2023 POOL SEASON ON JAN. 3-4 & 10-11, 2023
TAO GROUP HOSPITALITY TO HOST HIRING FAIR FOR 2023 POOL SEASON ON JAN. 3-4 & 10-11, 2023. The hospitality giant is looking to hire over 500 staff members across four dayclubs for the upcoming pool season in Las Vegas. Tao Group Hospitality, a major force across the Las Vegas restaurant,...
jammin1057.com
Vegas Steals Other Cities’ Residents: Top 5 Places People Move From
People are leaving their home state and moving to Las Vegas, according to a recent study about 2022 moving trends. As home, condo, townhome, etc. prices decreases and buyers pull back, we may see another “great Las Vegas” migration once home prices are low enough. Moving to Vegas...
Vanished in Vegas: Father searches for missing teenager 2 years after disappearance
Paulsen told 8 News Now that Audrey Paulsen vanished from Las Vegas in November 2020, when she was just 16 years old.
