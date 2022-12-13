In honor of the Season of Giving, Bonanno’s New York Pizza Kitchen isgiving back to the community by partnering with local charities each Thursday in December leading up to Christmas. For every whole pie sold at its newest location on Hualapai Way and Russell Road, the renowned pizza joint will donate a pizza pie to participating charities, including The Shade Tree, Boys Town, Serving Our Kids Foundation and Inclusion Fusion, to throw a joyful holiday pizza party for their clients and children.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO