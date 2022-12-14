Read full article on original website
Vote now: How fast/powerful is your smartphone charger?
There's one smartphone feature that's sometimes severely overlooked. Yes, fast charging! It's an amazing quality of life improvement, and if you had the chance to compare the old and measly 5-10W chargers with something modern, and why not something from the Far East, with power sometimes tenfold more, you'd know what I'm talking about.
Hey, Pixel users running the Android 13 QPR2 Beta, you can now give Google a piece of your mind
Google recently released the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 update which is available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a(5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. Among the new features, the Pixel 6 Pro display can now have its resolution dropped to 1080p FHD+ from 1440p QHD+ to save battery life. This is a feature that was found out of the box on the Pixel 7 Pro.
Here's a smart common sense strategy to follow when buying or selling a previously owned iPhone
Shopping around for the best deal on a used iPhone can be a tiring experience. Not only do the prices vary among purveyors of previously owned iPhone units, but warranties also differ. Obviously, pricing depends on the particular iPhone model being offered and the condition it is in. But there is also a seasonal tilt to pricing and it requires nothing more than a modicum of common sense to understand.
Instagram now lets you regain access to your hacked account more easily
Losing access to your Instagram account could be frustrating, to say the least, especially if your account has been hacked. To make the recovery process easier and less stressful, Instagram has created a "new, comprehensive destination" through which you can report and resolve issues with your account access. As the...
Apple Support video shows how to quickly fix multple typing mistakes on iPad
So let's say that you're writing a document or a note on your iPad and you realize that every time you wrote your friend Tim's name, you accidentally typed Tom instead (so you're not close friends with him). Well, you can go through the entire document or note and manually correct every misspelling you find. But what if leaving even just one "Tom" on this document would be very embarrassing to you?
WhatsApp starts testing Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature on iOS
WhatsApp’s latest update is probably the last one in 2022 that brings some important improvements to the app. Although the social app brought several improvements to calling throughout the year, including 32-person calls, muting and call links, a couple more have been added more recently. For starters, colorful waveforms...
T-Mobile is (randomly) giving some customers free lines for Christmas: check to see if you qualify
If all you want for Christmas is a nice little gift from T-Mobile, we have some (more) good news for you after already bringing you word of an avalanche of sweet holiday deals for new and existing users of the "Un-carrier's" mobile and home internet services, as well as non-T-Mo subscribers.
Amazon is now offering the best post-Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deal
It's December 15, and with each passing day, your chances of finding the perfect Christmas gifts for the entire family in stock and ready to be delivered to your home by December 24 at the perfect prices obviously dwindle more and more. That's why it's incredibly important to jump on...
One of the greatest ever Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals is here, but not for long
It's the final countdown for what we can only assume will prove to be Samsung's last big sales event of the year, and as one might expect, the world's top smartphone vendor is looking to go out with a bang by running a killer last-minute flash deal on the most popular foldable device around.
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
Released at a slightly lower price of $199.99 than Samsung's $229.99 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Apple's $249.99 AirPods Pro 2 back in July following an official announcement a couple of months earlier, Google's noise-cancelling Pixel Buds Pro scored a decent $25 discount in August and September before settling at $149.99 in late October and pretty much all of November.
Here's a limited-time chance to score a decent discount on Apple Watch Ultra
This year's Apple Watch Ultra - a spruced-up version of sorts of the Watch Series 8 with a special emphasis on outdoorsy features - is on sale for a limited time. Geared at serious adventurers and sports enthusiasts but equally appealing to regular folk because of LTE connectivity, attractive selection of apps, and support for mobile payment, the Apple Watch Ultra has capabilities you'd be hard-pressed to find in other mainstream-looking watches.
You can currently scoop up the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 for its lowest price to date
The M2-powered iPad Pros are in a league of their own when it comes to top flagship tablets and if you have been thinking about treating yourself to one, the 11-inch model is currently on sale at Amazon. The 11-inch model is a better size than the pricier 12.9-inch variant...
Microsoft's super-productive Surface Go 2 oldie goes down to an excellent price with LTE
Now here's a decent tablet you probably don't think about very much these days... even though you should if you can find it at a low enough price. $369.99 may not sound like an earth-shatteringly low price for a more-than-two-year-old device with a not-very-impressive Intel Core M3 processor inside, but with a hefty and speedy 256GB solid-state drive, 8 gigs of RAM, and 4G LTE capabilities also in tow, that makes for a pretty hard-to-resist deal right now.
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
Apple changed the tablet game with the introduction of the M1 iPad Pro but it was too pricey for most people. Fret not because Woot has got your back and is selling the bigger model for nearly $500 off in refurbished state. If you'd rather buy a brand new model, Amazon has marked down the 12.9-inch 256GB model by $283.
