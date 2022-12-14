ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ekeler's Edge: The Chargers' offensive identity, rest vs. rust & A.J. Brown on joining the Eagles

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZllR_0jhyPfyr00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is joined by Matt Harmon in another fast-paced episode of Ekeler's Edge. This week, the guys talk about the team's win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night and chat with Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown.

While talking about the great performance by the Chargers defense and Justin Herbert, Austin blames Los Angeles’ offensive identity as a pass-first team for putting him on pace to break the record for the most receptions by a RB in NFL history.

The guys then open up the mailbag and debate rest vs. rust for teams that clinch an early playoff spot and discuss what “limited practice” means for guys dealing with injuries.

They close out the show with Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown, who talks about getting a lot more attention on a big market team and how underrated Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith are.

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Leave me the F alone please’: Patriots’ Judon rips NFL’s drug test after big Week 14 game

New England Patriots star Mathew Judon took to social media Thursday to voice his displeasure with the NFL’s random drug testing program. After a 27-13 Monday night win over the Arizona Cardinals that saw the former Pro-Bowler register four tackles, two QB pressures and 1.5 sacks, Judon was apparently selected for a random drug test as part of the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances testing policy.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bills game delayed, fans warned with 15-yard penalty for throwing snowballs

At first, Buffalo Bills fans threw snow up in the air after their team's first touchdown. That was fun. Then the fans started throwing snowballs on the field at Miami Dolphins players. And then officials had a dilemma. On a play near the goal line, snowballs came raining down during the play as Tyreek Hill tried catching a pass in the end zone. Despite everyone on social media firing off jokes, that's obviously dangerous for anyone on the field or at field level. There was a warning shown on the video board at the stadium, reminding fans to not throw snow.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Vikings rally from 33-point halftime deficit to win in NFL’s greatest comeback

Call it a comeback for the ages. Or a monumental collapse. Either way, it was record-breaking. Minnesota rallied from a 33-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime on Saturday, giving the Vikings the biggest comeback in NFL history. Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in the extra period helped the Vikings complete their rally at U.S. Bank Stadium and clinch the NFC North title in coach Kevin O’Connell’s debut season, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
138K+
Followers
147K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy