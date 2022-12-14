Read full article on original website
This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday
The Samsung 4K QLED TV 65-inch has a huge 48% discount in a Black Friday that brings the price down to its lowest ever.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Samsung's slashed the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra – and Black Friday deals are even cheaper
Save over £300 on Samsung's best Android phone, but you'll need to move very fast
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
Phone Arena
Meet the Moto G53: A 5G smartphone with a 120Hz display and a Snapdragon processor for just $130
Few companies are as prolific when it comes to their smartphone portfolios as Motorola. The company has announced quite a few handsets this year, but there is always time for one last launch - right before the end of 2022. Today, Motorola held a dedicated event, where it unveiled a...
The Verge
You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy
Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
Phone Arena
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
Released at a slightly lower price of $199.99 than Samsung's $229.99 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Apple's $249.99 AirPods Pro 2 back in July following an official announcement a couple of months earlier, Google's noise-cancelling Pixel Buds Pro scored a decent $25 discount in August and September before settling at $149.99 in late October and pretty much all of November.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy S20 series gets December security update
Samsung has begun rolling out the December 2022 Android security patch to its Galaxy devices. The company has released the latest monthly security update for the Galaxy S20 series. It will update other eligible Galaxy devices to the new SMR (Security Maintenance Release) in the coming days. Samsung begins its...
Phone Arena
Motorola X40 unveiled with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a 165Hz refresh rate
Last week, we reported that Motorola had set a launch event for its latest flagship — the X40. The event has now passed, and the X40 — or the Edge 40, as it will likely be called in the west — is quite impressive. Let’s get the...
Phone Arena
RedMagic 8 Pro getting revealed tomorrow, possibly as part of phone series
The RedMagic 8 Pro could be a powerhouse of a phone with a heavy gamer aesthetic, or at least that’s what we’ve come to expect based on recent leaks. Soon enough we’ll know for sure, though, as Nubia has announced that the phone is launching tomorrow, on December 16.
Phone Arena
Xiaomi 13 Pro preview: 1-inch camera system that wants to end iPhone Pro and Galaxy Ultra rule
Nearly three years since it first dipped its toes into flagship territory, Xiaomi is finally ready to unveil its ultimate "flagship killer". The Xiaomi 13 Pro is the dream phone that many have been waiting for as it combines the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a chip that fixes many of the issues that plagued Android phones just last year, and on top of that you have the second iteration of the most advanced camera phone sensor on the market.
The Verge
Google’s Nest Hub smart display is $70 off with a free WiZ smart bulb
We’re getting well beyond Black Friday, but the deals are still coming up strong. First off, the latest Google Nest Hub has fallen to a new all-time low price of just $39 at Walmart. And in addition to being a $70 discount, this deal comes with a WiZ smart bulb for free.
CNET
Google Pixel Fold Render Shows a Thin Foldable With Big Cameras
The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
Phone Arena
Hey, Pixel users running the Android 13 QPR2 Beta, you can now give Google a piece of your mind
Google recently released the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 update which is available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a(5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. Among the new features, the Pixel 6 Pro display can now have its resolution dropped to 1080p FHD+ from 1440p QHD+ to save battery life. This is a feature that was found out of the box on the Pixel 7 Pro.
Phone Arena
Samsung brings Android 13 One UI 5 to one of its cheapest 5G phones
Samsung has been doing a great job providing its customers with Android 13 updates. If you own a Galaxy phone eligible for One UI 5, sooner or later you’re going to receive the update. Today, it’s one of the cheapest Samsung 5G phones that it’s getting the Android 13 treatment, the Galaxy A42 5G.
Ars Technica
Pixel 7 gets 500MB update including “clear calling,” lots of bug fixes
Google is shipping its first big Android patch since the release of Android 13. Rolling out to Pixel phones now is Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release 1 (QPR1), which contains a few new features, 77 bug fixes named in a huge support post, 151 Pixel-specific security issues outlined in the December Security Bulletin for Pixels, and a bunch of other security patches in the more generic Android Security Bulletin. On the Pixel 7, this is a monster 500MB patch.
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Flip 5 might come with refreshed hinge design, larger cover display and battery
Update: It seems that IceUniverse has deleted the tweet. IceUniverse details their expectations that the upcoming Samsung. Galaxy Z Flip 5 will employ a "water drop-shaped hinge", similar to the one that will reportedly be making the rounds on the yet unreleased Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable. This hinge design will potentially save Samsung a bit of space and weight, making its next clamshell foldable an even more compact and easy-to-handle phone.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy A71 gets Android 13 with November security patch
Samsung recently started seeding the December 2022 Android security patch to Galaxy devices. The latest security update has already reached the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and a few other models. The Galaxy A71 premium mid-ranger, meanwhile, is only receiving the November patch today. Well, it comes with Android 13 in tow, so we aren’t complaining.
Phone Arena
Amazon is now offering the best post-Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deal
It's December 15, and with each passing day, your chances of finding the perfect Christmas gifts for the entire family in stock and ready to be delivered to your home by December 24 at the perfect prices obviously dwindle more and more. That's why it's incredibly important to jump on...
