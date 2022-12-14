Read full article on original website
Related
3 cheap soundbars that deliver awesome audio upgrades
A soundbar is one of the biggest TV upgrades you can make, but that doesn't mean you need to spend big money
yankodesign.com
Universal TV remote with a built-in touchscreen display gives remote controllers a ‘modern touch’
In theory, the TouchSense Remote concept sounds like a brilliant idea. It could work with practically any TV or set-top box, replacing the need for multiple remote controls, and giving you one device with one interface that’s easy to understand and master. The dynamic touchscreen surface can easily transform to display the UI of any streaming service (in any language too), giving you the ability to more ‘universally’ control your devices. Want to switch apps, want to browse media, want to accurately seek through videos? That’s where a touchscreen display offers much more flexibility and functionality over simple buttons.
studyfinds.org
Best Bluetooth Speakers For 2023: Top 5 Wireless Devices Most Recommended By Experts
We’ve moved past the days of boomboxes, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t blast our favorite songs anywhere we want anymore. Over the years, Bluetooth speakers have advanced greatly as far as battery life and sound quality. But which are the best? We’ve done the work to help you choose, whether for yourself or to give as a special present for the holidays.
Digital Trends
The ShiftCam SnapGrip turned my iPhone into a DSLR, and I love it
Comfortable and ergonomic grip for iPhone or smartphone. Uses MagSafe but is also universally compatible with magnetic sticker. If you have an iPhone or any smartphone, chances are high that you take a lot of pictures with it — I know I certainly do with my iPhone 14 Pro with 1TB of storage. But one thing I’ve noticed, especially as phones got larger in size, is that the ergonomics have gotten worse, especially if you’re trying to take photos with one hand or even just a selfie. I personally need to use a PopSocket to even comfortably hold my device throughout the day. And though you could press the volume up button on an iPhone to snap a pic instead of the virtual shutter button, this can be hard to do with a case on.
TechRadar
The first totally wireless TV can be stuck to any wall you like
We regularly bemoan how standardized TVs have become in recent times, but that criticism can’t be levelled at the just-announced wireless 4K OLED TV from US start-up company Displace. The 55-inch 'Displace TV' has a relatively light weight of under 20lbs and somewhat uniquely runs on rechargeable batteries. Intriguingly,...
nationaltoday.com
The Best AV Receiver for 2022
Create the ideal audio ambiance for every of your home theater needs. Nothing beats unwinding at the end of the day with a breathtaking movie experience from the comfort of your couch. The truth is that even though the top 4K TVs and projectors may provide the most cutting-edge contemporary picture quality, they typically fall short when it comes to audio. Here, a solid AV receiver is important because it is the foundation for any enjoyable home theater experience. They serve as the all-encompassing conductor, controlling with exquisite accuracy how and when to deliver audio while also providing amplification for your speaker system. In this guide, we provide many recommendations for various situations in your home as some AV receivers offer considerably more functionality for a fee and to satisfy various needs.
CBS News
Best TV of 2022, according to our readers (and it's on sale now)
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Samsung "The Frame" 2022 TV is the best TV of 2022, according to our readers. CBS Essentials readers bought...
ktalnews.com
9 best smart TVs
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s hard to believe that there was a time when you needed an external device to stream content to your TV. Although some TVs still require one, smart TVs are now the standard, but which one is right for you?
denver7.com
You can save hundreds of dollars on Apple devices when you buy from their certified refurbished program
If you love Apple devices, you’re not alone. Millions of consumers purchase Apple products every year. For example, 230 million iPhones, 71 million iPads. 20 million Mac and MacBook units, 110 million AirPods and 43 million Apple Watches were sold in 2020 alone. But collecting Apple devices and upgrading...
electrek.co
Check out these new plug-and-play foldable rooftop solar panels
German manufacturer Kopp has launched a foldable, four-panel solar rooftop system that comes with everything it needs for installation in reusable transport boxes. The foldable rooftop solar panels are preassembled at Kopp’s facility in Kahl am Main. The panels are called SmartFlex, and they consist of four fold-out PV modules and come with module carriers, ballast material, cables, and building protection in reusable boxes, thus reducing packaging waste.
ZDNet
OLED vs. LED: What's the difference and is one better than the other?
There are tons of variables to consider when shopping for a TV or monitor. From resolution to refresh rate, you might feel like you're drowning in math while trying to pick a new display or device. Before you even consider specific variables like those, it's important to understand the basic...
The Best Buy Flash Sale is LIVE: save hundreds on last-minute tech gifts, TVs, laptops, and more
Best Buy just launched a two-day flash sale with discounts on a bunch of their most popular tech, but you'll need to act fast.
CNET
Apple Watch Ultra's Best Features Aren't Just for Athletes
At first glance, it's easy to write off the Apple Watch Ultra as an expensive and niche product specifically designed for hikers, scuba divers and athletes. It costs $799, has a titanium build that's meant to provide additional durability, a depth gauge and an 86-decibel siren for emergencies. It's also not for me. At least that's what I thought before I started wearing it almost every day over the past couple of weeks.
Phone Arena
Here's a limited-time chance to score a decent discount on Apple Watch Ultra
This year's Apple Watch Ultra - a spruced-up version of sorts of the Watch Series 8 with a special emphasis on outdoorsy features - is on sale for a limited time. Geared at serious adventurers and sports enthusiasts but equally appealing to regular folk because of LTE connectivity, attractive selection of apps, and support for mobile payment, the Apple Watch Ultra has capabilities you'd be hard-pressed to find in other mainstream-looking watches.
Phone Arena
You can currently scoop up the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 for its lowest price to date
The M2-powered iPad Pros are in a league of their own when it comes to top flagship tablets and if you have been thinking about treating yourself to one, the 11-inch model is currently on sale at Amazon. The 11-inch model is a better size than the pricier 12.9-inch variant...
People are just noticing secret iPhone hack that unlocks hidden features
YOU can unlock hidden iPhone features in minutes – if you know how. There's a clever tricks that lets you into a "special club" where you can gain access to brand new iPhone hacks. It's called the iOS beta, and it's a way to try out iPhone updates before...
Phone Arena
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
Apple changed the tablet game with the introduction of the M1 iPad Pro but it was too pricey for most people. Fret not because Woot has got your back and is selling the bigger model for nearly $500 off in refurbished state. If you'd rather buy a brand new model, Amazon has marked down the 12.9-inch 256GB model by $283.
CNET
Best Buy Launches 48-Hour Weekend Sale Full of Last-Minute Gift Ideas
Christmas Day is fast approaching and there's not a lot of time left to snag any remaining gifts. But shopping last minute doesn't mean that you have to pay over the odds. In fact, with Best Buy's latest sale you might even benefit from one of the best prices of the year.
petapixel.com
How to Blur the Background in iPhone Photos
Your iPhone can nicely blur the background to enhance a photograph or video. A similar effect works well with video chat software, eliminating distractions and putting the focus on the subject. Whether you want to blur the background during a FaceTime call, snap a beautiful portrait photograph with your iPhone, or edit the background blur in pictures you’ve already captured, we’ll explain how it works to help you get the blur you want from your iPhone.
iPhone users just got a cool new software upgrade
A new software update is rolling out now to iPhone users, and it delivers new features and enhanced performance
Comments / 0