Here's a smart common sense strategy to follow when buying or selling a previously owned iPhone
Shopping around for the best deal on a used iPhone can be a tiring experience. Not only do the prices vary among purveyors of previously owned iPhone units, but warranties also differ. Obviously, pricing depends on the particular iPhone model being offered and the condition it is in. But there is also a seasonal tilt to pricing and it requires nothing more than a modicum of common sense to understand.
RedMagic 8 Pro getting revealed tomorrow, possibly as part of phone series
The RedMagic 8 Pro could be a powerhouse of a phone with a heavy gamer aesthetic, or at least that’s what we’ve come to expect based on recent leaks. Soon enough we’ll know for sure, though, as Nubia has announced that the phone is launching tomorrow, on December 16.
OnePlus is spreading the winter joy with hearty discounts on OnePlus 10 Pro, 10T, and more
2022 is coming to a close and the weather is getting gloomier, so OnePlus has decided to cheer us up with huge discounts on a bevy of its top products including the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, Nord N200 5G, Nord N20 5G, and Buds Pro. OnePlus 10 Pro is...
Vote now: How fast/powerful is your smartphone charger?
There's one smartphone feature that's sometimes severely overlooked. Yes, fast charging! It's an amazing quality of life improvement, and if you had the chance to compare the old and measly 5-10W chargers with something modern, and why not something from the Far East, with power sometimes tenfold more, you'd know what I'm talking about.
Samsung's newest anti-Apple ad bills the Galaxy Z Flip 4 as the ultimate phone for attention seekers
Even though Samsung's last short commercial designed to draw attention to both the Galaxy S22 Ultra and its latest-gen foldable devices while poking fun at Apple (and Apple fans) was not particularly imaginative or groundbreaking in any way, the company appears to have just released a second "On the Fence" ad centered on the same general idea.
Samsung's Exynos days might be numbered; the company might develop a new SoC to replace it
As you probably know, depending on the market, Samsung phones are powered by either Exynos chipsets or Snapdragon silicon. And to make its Exynos SoCs, the company uses a division named System LSI. However, according to The Elec, the tech giant has reportedly created a new team within its Mobile eXperience (MX) division — the department that manages Samsung's smartphone business — supposedly to design and develop its own chipsets.
Amazon is now offering the best post-Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deal
It's December 15, and with each passing day, your chances of finding the perfect Christmas gifts for the entire family in stock and ready to be delivered to your home by December 24 at the perfect prices obviously dwindle more and more. That's why it's incredibly important to jump on...
Competitiveness over profits: Samsung's new strategy for 2023
It is not very often that big tech companies try to change, for the better. Especially if that means slimmer profit margins. Nevertheless, it seems like Samsung will try to do exactly that in 2023. The Korean tech giant will adopt a new strategy that essentially aims to boost the...
One of the greatest ever Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals is here, but not for long
It's the final countdown for what we can only assume will prove to be Samsung's last big sales event of the year, and as one might expect, the world's top smartphone vendor is looking to go out with a bang by running a killer last-minute flash deal on the most popular foldable device around.
Hey, Pixel users running the Android 13 QPR2 Beta, you can now give Google a piece of your mind
Google recently released the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 update which is available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a(5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. Among the new features, the Pixel 6 Pro display can now have its resolution dropped to 1080p FHD+ from 1440p QHD+ to save battery life. This is a feature that was found out of the box on the Pixel 7 Pro.
Compact foldable Oppo Find N2 and N2 Flip land with ironed-out crease and great cameras
Oppo just announced the second edition of the most adorable foldable phone line out there - the compact Find N2 - but also added its first foray into the modern clamshell world with a brand new Flip line. The new foldable is thinner, lighter, and with way less visible crease...
Meet the ThinkPhone, an upcoming ThinkPad-inspired phone by Motorola
As you probably know, Google sold Motorola to Lenovo in 2014. However, Lenovo and Motorola continue to operate independently, and each company releases its own devices bearing its respective branding. But this might soon change. A new leak — courtesy of The Tech Outlook — suggests that a new Moto...
Apple Support video shows how to quickly fix multple typing mistakes on iPad
So let's say that you're writing a document or a note on your iPad and you realize that every time you wrote your friend Tim's name, you accidentally typed Tom instead (so you're not close friends with him). Well, you can go through the entire document or note and manually correct every misspelling you find. But what if leaving even just one "Tom" on this document would be very embarrassing to you?
Microsoft's super-productive Surface Go 2 oldie goes down to an excellent price with LTE
Now here's a decent tablet you probably don't think about very much these days... even though you should if you can find it at a low enough price. $369.99 may not sound like an earth-shatteringly low price for a more-than-two-year-old device with a not-very-impressive Intel Core M3 processor inside, but with a hefty and speedy 256GB solid-state drive, 8 gigs of RAM, and 4G LTE capabilities also in tow, that makes for a pretty hard-to-resist deal right now.
This special edition Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale at a huge $120 discount with no strings
The weather is not exactly right for golfing at the moment in a lot of places across the nation, but if you're the kind of glass half-full person who likes to constantly daydream about the sunny summer days and always be prepared to improve their game, Samsung is currently running an amazing sale on your best possible companion.
Motorola X40 unveiled with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a 165Hz refresh rate
Last week, we reported that Motorola had set a launch event for its latest flagship — the X40. The event has now passed, and the X40 — or the Edge 40, as it will likely be called in the west — is quite impressive. Let’s get the...
Realme 10s details revealed ahead of tomorrow’s launch
The Realme 10s will be the fifth member of the Realme 10 series of phones, after the 10 4G, 5G, Pro and Pro+. The latest installment in the line will launch tomorrow, and Realme has released a teaser image to get fans excited. The image was released via Realme’s official...
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
Released at a slightly lower price of $199.99 than Samsung's $229.99 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Apple's $249.99 AirPods Pro 2 back in July following an official announcement a couple of months earlier, Google's noise-cancelling Pixel Buds Pro scored a decent $25 discount in August and September before settling at $149.99 in late October and pretty much all of November.
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
The battle for 2023 mobile raw power supremacy has already begun, at least on the Android smartphone scene, with Motorola following in Vivo and Xiaomi's footsteps today to beat Samsung to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 punch. Of course, you'll have to wait a little to actually check out Qualcomm's...
Watch a Lucid Air Sapphire Smoke a Tesla Model S Plaid and a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport in a Drag Race
By now, we’re all very used to seeing the insane off-the-line acceleration you get in an electric vehicle. It’s this instant-torque thrilling performance that’s inspired some impressive drag races between the likes of Kia and Lamborghini. Now, there’s a new insane drag race to enjoy between three blisteringly fast cars.
