As K-pop band (G)-IDLE speed toward their five-year anniversary in May 2023, the girls are ending 2022 with two major milestones: Their mini album I love, which was released in October, became their first work to chart on the Billboard 200, and they just completed their first world tour. It’s been a rejuvenating experience for the now-five-member girl group, which has 8.8 million fans (their fanbase is called “Neverland”) on Instagram alone. As MINNIE tells ELLE.com of their time on the road, “The atmosphere was so different, and the energy was so good that we gained a lot of strength.”

5 DAYS AGO