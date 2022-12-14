Read full article on original website
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Today's Wordle #546 Answer, Hints and Tips for Saturday, December 17 Puzzle
Struggling with today's Wordle? Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack the puzzle.
Best books of 2022, according to Amazon editors
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're ready to cozy up with a good book over the holiday season, look no further than the Amazon...
The best book of 2022 is 'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow'. It's half price at Amazon
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. What do Amazon, Barnes & Noble and The New York Times have in common? Their editors are raving about the...
'No One's Punching Back': Meghan, Harry's Royal Digs Met With 'Noble' Silence
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix narrative "doesn't ring true" because they accept "zero culpability" for their role in the royal rift, a public relations expert told Newsweek.
Trump Brags His Trading Cards 'Made History' Amid Barrage of Backlash
The former president's digital trading cards sold out within a day of being released and were estimated to be worth around $570,000 by Friday morning.
The Reader’s Digest 5-Day Declutter Challenge
Want to show your home a little love by setting it up for a fresh start?. Take Reader’s Digest’s 5-Day Declutter Challenge, which tackles five of your home’s major problem areas—kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, laundry room and entryway. We worked with pro organizers Jamie Novak, author of Keep This, Toss That, and Michele Vig of @neatlittlenest to pin down the most efficient ways to spend half an hour in each of these targeted spaces.
Tesla Stock Falls to All-Time Low for Year Amid Musk Twitter Controversies
Backlash has been mounting after the Twitter CEO suspended multiple prominent journalists from the social media platform on Thursday.
Meghan Markle Says Palace Aide Compared Her to 'Foreign Organism'
Meghan said her closest palace aide told her "it's like this fish that is swimming perfectly, powerful" and one day "this foreign organism" comes in.
Salon's favorite books of 2022 — fiction and nonfiction
Salon uses Bookshop affiliate links. If you make a purchase, Salon might receive a commission. We write about books pretty extensively here at Salon. Rather than have one section for books, our coverage extends through all verticals, often through in-depth interviews with authors ranging from bestsellers like Adam Hochschild for "American Midnight: The Great War, a Violent Peace, and Democracy's Forgotten Crisis" and well-known artists like "SNL" star Kevin Nealon for "I Exaggerate: My Brushes with Fame" to food personalities like Andrew Zimmern for "Family Dinner" and university press authors like Neema Avashia for "Another Appalachia," her memoir about growing up queer and Indian in West Virginia. We publish recommendation round-ups like "A bolder than 'Bridgerton' reading list: Regency books with a twist Eloise would love" and "Books for hard-to-shop-for tweens and teens, from Star Wars and Harley Quinn to gothic horror," and mourn authors we've lost like Julie Powell of "Julie and Julia" fame.
Prince Harry Throws More Accusations at Prince William Than Ever Before
Harry's Netflix broadside against William exposed their rift, despite him previously saying they had "been through hell together" over their mother Diana.
Everything Coming to Prime Video in January 2023
The new year is upon us and Amazon Prime Video is kicking things off in grand fashion. Not only are they debuting the third season of their Tom Clancy adaptation “Jack Ryan,” they’re also debuting the final season of the ambitious, Al Pacino-starring actioner “Hunters.” Initially debuting to the service in February of 2020, right as the pandemic started, the series’ first season follows a ragtag group of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City. The so-called Hunters discover that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living in the United States and are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in America....
The Psychiatric Best Of: The Color of the Year for 2023
It is hard not to notice that this is the time of year when various organizations present “Best Of” awards in many categories for 2022 and 2023. Popular are best of reading, music, movies, and restaurants. Some of these awards seem to be particularly relevant to mental health...
13 AirPods tips and tricks to help you master your earbuds
AirPods integrate and work across all of your Apple devices without much effort on your part. For example, pairing your earbuds with all of your Apple devices — yes, that includes your Apple Watch, iPad, Mac or Apple TV — can be done in a matter of seconds.
Best White Elephant gift
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point is...
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
People are just noticing secret iPhone hack that unlocks hidden features
YOU can unlock hidden iPhone features in minutes – if you know how. There's a clever tricks that lets you into a "special club" where you can gain access to brand new iPhone hacks. It's called the iOS beta, and it's a way to try out iPhone updates before...
Woman Shares “Genius” Slicing Hack For Making Hardboiled Eggs
Anyone who is looking to learn more about how to make the perfect deviled eggs is definitely going to want to take a closer look at this hack. It’s one of the best that we have seen in some time, although we are pretty biased here. We love to see tips like these and this one is so impressive, culinary school graduates have been offering their seal of approval.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Advised Not to 'Keep in the Pain' in Resurfaced Video
"Keep each other close, don't keep in the pain, talk to someone—anyone," a producer on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" told the late Boss and his co-workers.
