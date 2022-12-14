ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
CBS News

Best books of 2022, according to Amazon editors

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're ready to cozy up with a good book over the holiday season, look no further than the Amazon...
Reader's Digest

The Reader’s Digest 5-Day Declutter Challenge

Want to show your home a little love by setting it up for a fresh start?. Take Reader’s Digest’s 5-Day Declutter Challenge, which tackles five of your home’s major problem areas—kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, laundry room and entryway. We worked with pro organizers Jamie Novak, author of Keep This, Toss That, and Michele Vig of @neatlittlenest to pin down the most efficient ways to spend half an hour in each of these targeted spaces.
Salon

Salon's favorite books of 2022 — fiction and nonfiction

Salon uses Bookshop affiliate links. If you make a purchase, Salon might receive a commission. We write about books pretty extensively here at Salon. Rather than have one section for books, our coverage extends through all verticals, often through in-depth interviews with authors ranging from bestsellers like Adam Hochschild for "American Midnight: The Great War, a Violent Peace, and Democracy's Forgotten Crisis" and well-known artists like "SNL" star Kevin Nealon for "I Exaggerate: My Brushes with Fame" to food personalities like Andrew Zimmern for "Family Dinner" and university press authors like Neema Avashia for "Another Appalachia," her memoir about growing up queer and Indian in West Virginia. We publish recommendation round-ups like "A bolder than 'Bridgerton' reading list: Regency books with a twist Eloise would love" and "Books for hard-to-shop-for tweens and teens, from Star Wars and Harley Quinn to gothic horror," and mourn authors we've lost like Julie Powell of "Julie and Julia" fame.
IndieWire

Everything Coming to Prime Video in January 2023

The new year is upon us and Amazon Prime Video is kicking things off in grand fashion. Not only are they debuting the third season of their Tom Clancy adaptation “Jack Ryan,” they’re also debuting the final season of the ambitious, Al Pacino-starring actioner “Hunters.” Initially debuting to the service in February of 2020, right as the pandemic started, the series’ first season follows a  ragtag group of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City. The so-called Hunters discover that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living in the United States and are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in America....
Psychiatric Times

The Psychiatric Best Of: The Color of the Year for 2023

It is hard not to notice that this is the time of year when various organizations present “Best Of” awards in many categories for 2022 and 2023. Popular are best of reading, music, movies, and restaurants. Some of these awards seem to be particularly relevant to mental health...
CNN

13 AirPods tips and tricks to help you master your earbuds

AirPods integrate and work across all of your Apple devices without much effort on your part. For example, pairing your earbuds with all of your Apple devices — yes, that includes your Apple Watch, iPad, Mac or Apple TV — can be done in a matter of seconds.
ktalnews.com

Best White Elephant gift

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point is...
12tomatoes.com

Woman Shares “Genius” Slicing Hack For Making Hardboiled Eggs

Anyone who is looking to learn more about how to make the perfect deviled eggs is definitely going to want to take a closer look at this hack. It’s one of the best that we have seen in some time, although we are pretty biased here. We love to see tips like these and this one is so impressive, culinary school graduates have been offering their seal of approval.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
121K+
Post
1066M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy