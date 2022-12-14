OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Ja Morant’s interaction with courtside fans continued long after he was ejected from the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant was ejected just before halftime Saturday night after drawing two technical fouls with his team down by 20 points. The Grizzlies went on to lose to the Thunder 115-109.

