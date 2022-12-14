Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Charles Barkley called his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate the best player he ever played with
Andrew Toney had a potential Hall of Fame career, but injuries unfortunately got in the way.
Devin Booker's 58 points powers huge Suns' comeback vs. Pelicans
Devin Booker scored a season-high 58 points to help bring the Suns back from a 24-point deficit in the second half and beat the Pelicans on Saturday night.
Morant dials up courtside fans after ejection versus Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Ja Morant’s interaction with courtside fans continued long after he was ejected from the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant was ejected just before halftime Saturday night after drawing two technical fouls with his team down by 20 points. The Grizzlies went on to lose to the Thunder 115-109.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Grizzlies’ Morant ejected in first half, Thunder hold off Memphis 115-109
OKLAHOMA CITY – Memphis star Ja Morant was ejected just before halftime and an undermanned Oklahoma City Thunder squad ended Memphis’ winning streak at seven with a 115-109 victory Saturday night. Morant was ejected with 43 seconds left in the half when he was called for his second technical foul after apparently making remarks to […]
Comments / 0