ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Grizzlies’ Morant ejected in first half, Thunder hold off Memphis 115-109

OKLAHOMA CITY – Memphis star Ja Morant was ejected just before halftime and an undermanned Oklahoma City Thunder squad ended Memphis’ winning streak at seven with a 115-109 victory Saturday night. Morant was ejected with 43 seconds left in the half when he was called for his second technical foul after apparently making remarks to […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy