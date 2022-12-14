Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish influencers and Israeli soldiers to light Hanukkah candles together
In celebration of the eight nights of Hanukkah that begin on Sunday evening, Friends of the IDF (FIDF) has announced a campaign to show solidarity with those who keep the miracle of the Jewish people alive. Some of the most respected Jewish media influencers from across the world will unite...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hanukkah is the holiday that American needs right now
(JTA) — As a young child I often wondered why people light the hanukkiah, or Hanukkah menorah, in so many different places. Some light the candles on their front porches and driveways, some in the streets, others at in city parks, and a very select few even light candles at the White House.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ugly Hanukkah sweaters brought this Washington power couple together
(JTA) — Years before they were a couple, Shelley Greenspan and Reuben Smith-Vaughan were just two Amazon employees wearing ugly Hanukkah sweaters to a company holiday party. Both were working in Amazon’s Washington, D.C., office in 2017 when they each donned their sweaters — Greenspan in a hot pink number with a sparkly blue and gold dreidel; Smith-Vaughan with a blue and neon green Star of David emblazoned across his chest — for the annual holiday party. As they remember it, they were the only two attendees in Hanukkah sweaters.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Cleveland Jewish News
Star-studded online event to honor Holocaust survivors and share their stories
A virtual celebration featuring Holocaust survivors, including those recently evacuated from Ukraine, as well as celebrities will take place Dec. 20. The event is organized by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference). Celebrating the resilience of Holocaust survivors and their bravery in rebuilding their lives afterward,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Speaking to Orthodox group, Trump earns loudest applause for commuting kosher slaughter exec’s prison term
(JTA) — Donald Trump earned vigorous applause while addressing a haredi Orthodox education group’s conference on Friday, weeks after earning criticism across the political spectrum of the Jewish community for dining with two prominent antisemitic figures. As he often does at Jewish events, the former president listed the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Michael Siegal 'very humbled' receiving Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor
Receiving the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor from Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Dec. 12 at the President’s House in Jerusalem was an experience that Beachwood resident Michael Siegal finds difficult to express in words. “Going to Israel is not a big deal for me because I go...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump to address conference of Orthodox Jews in wake of West-Fuentes controversy
(JTA) — Former President Donald Trump is set to address a conference organized by a haredi Orthodox education group weeks after his dinner with two prominent antisemitic figures sparked a wave of criticism. Trump will speak Friday at the annual President’s Conference of Torah Umesorah, Politico reported on Thursday,...
Cleveland Jewish News
US officials blast UN rapporteur on Palestinian rights over past ‘Jewish lobby’ and other comments
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Top U.S. and Israeli diplomats sharply criticized the top United Nations official monitoring Palestinian rights for past comments on Israel, including one involving the “Jewish lobby” and “guilt about the Holocaust.”. Michèle Taylor, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Human Rights Council, pointed...
Cleveland Jewish News
In farewell to Congress, Elaine Luria accuses colleagues of peddling antisemitic dual loyalty trope
WASHINGTON (JTA) — In her farewell speech to Congress, Elaine Luria, the Virginia Jewish Democrat, called out colleagues in the House of Representatives who she said insinuated the antisemitic dual loyalty trope about Israel. “The first time I stood in this very place to speak on the floor of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel, US slam UN envoy over antisemitic comments
Israel and the United States on Wednesday slammed United Nations envoy Francesca Albanese over antisemitic statements she made in 2014 that recently resurfaced. Albanese, the U.N. Human Rights Council’s Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, asserted that the “Jewish lobby” controlled the United States, and compared Israelis to Nazis.
Cleveland Jewish News
Everyone knows ‘Ma’oz Tzur,’ except they don’t
The lights are kindled, the shamash is returned to its place and the family breaks into song: It is a rousing, march-like melody that is the aural equivalent of the menorah’s light—energy, joy and hope in the depth of winter, a promise of rebirth. It’s a familiar, comforting...
Comments / 0