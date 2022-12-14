ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland Jewish News

Jewish influencers and Israeli soldiers to light Hanukkah candles together

In celebration of the eight nights of Hanukkah that begin on Sunday evening, Friends of the IDF (FIDF) has announced a campaign to show solidarity with those who keep the miracle of the Jewish people alive. Some of the most respected Jewish media influencers from across the world will unite...
Cleveland Jewish News

Hanukkah is the holiday that American needs right now

(JTA) — As a young child I often wondered why people light the hanukkiah, or Hanukkah menorah, in so many different places. Some light the candles on their front porches and driveways, some in the streets, others at in city parks, and a very select few even light candles at the White House.
Cleveland Jewish News

Ugly Hanukkah sweaters brought this Washington power couple together

(JTA) — Years before they were a couple, Shelley Greenspan and Reuben Smith-Vaughan were just two Amazon employees wearing ugly Hanukkah sweaters to a company holiday party. Both were working in Amazon’s Washington, D.C., office in 2017 when they each donned their sweaters — Greenspan in a hot pink number with a sparkly blue and gold dreidel; Smith-Vaughan with a blue and neon green Star of David emblazoned across his chest — for the annual holiday party. As they remember it, they were the only two attendees in Hanukkah sweaters.
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Cleveland Jewish News

Star-studded online event to honor Holocaust survivors and share their stories

A virtual celebration featuring Holocaust survivors, including those recently evacuated from Ukraine, as well as celebrities will take place Dec. 20. The event is organized by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference). Celebrating the resilience of Holocaust survivors and their bravery in rebuilding their lives afterward,...
Cleveland Jewish News

Trump to address conference of Orthodox Jews in wake of West-Fuentes controversy

(JTA) — Former President Donald Trump is set to address a conference organized by a haredi Orthodox education group weeks after his dinner with two prominent antisemitic figures sparked a wave of criticism. Trump will speak Friday at the annual President’s Conference of Torah Umesorah, Politico reported on Thursday,...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel, US slam UN envoy over antisemitic comments

Israel and the United States on Wednesday slammed United Nations envoy Francesca Albanese over antisemitic statements she made in 2014 that recently resurfaced. Albanese, the U.N. Human Rights Council’s Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, asserted that the “Jewish lobby” controlled the United States, and compared Israelis to Nazis.
Cleveland Jewish News

Everyone knows ‘Ma’oz Tzur,’ except they don’t

The lights are kindled, the shamash is returned to its place and the family breaks into song: It is a rousing, march-like melody that is the aural equivalent of the menorah’s light—energy, joy and hope in the depth of winter, a promise of rebirth. It’s a familiar, comforting...

