Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
MLB
Could Rangers have AL's top rotation?
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers entered the offseason with one clear goal above all: to improve the starting rotation. General manager Chris Young and the rest of the front office answered the call with swiftness, signing two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom before baseball’s annual Winter Meetings even took place.
MLB
Here's where the Giants' rotation stands post-Rodón
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants lost another big free agent to the Yankees on Thursday, when All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodón reportedly agreed to a six-year, $162 million deal that will bring an end to his brief, but exceptional, tenure in San Francisco. In New York, Rodón is poised to...
MLB
Dodgers, J.D. Martinez reach 1-year deal (source)
LOS ANGELES -- At the Trade Deadline, the Dodgers pushed hard to land J.D. Martinez from the Red Sox, but the asking price never lowered and a deal between the two teams never came to fruition. More than four months later, the Dodgers got their guy. They reached agreement on...
MLB
Pirates pick up catcher in deal with Hedges (source)
The Pirates entered this offseason wanting, if not needing, to add depth at several position groups. They’ve added at first base. They’ve added to the bullpen. They’ve added to the rotation. Now, they’ve added behind the plate. Pittsburgh on Saturday agreed to a one-year, $5 million...
MLB
Swanson agrees to 7-year deal with Cubs (source)
CHICAGO -- This was an offseason the Cubs could not let go to waste -- not with the quality of star shortstops available on the free-agent market. After a round of monetary musical chairs, the North Siders reeled in one of the game's elite infielders in Dansby Swanson. On Saturday,...
MLB
White Sox reunite with Hamilton on Minor League deal (source)
CHICAGO -- Outfielder Billy Hamilton is returning to the White Sox via a Minor League deal with a non-roster invite to Spring Training, a source confirmed to MLB.com on Saturday. The club has not confirmed the deal. Hamilton, 32, played 71 games for the White Sox in 2021 and had...
MLB
New Guardians catcher excited for mentor role
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Mike Zunino knows there will be more to his role than taking on the bulk of the innings behind the dish for the Guardians in 2023.
MLB
Castro 'extremely grateful' for title in final season
HOUSTON -- While the Astros were mobbing each other on the infield at Minute Maid Park in the moments after winning the World Series on Nov. 5, one player was making a more measured stroll from the dugout to the celebration. Catcher Jason Castro, still recovering from left knee surgery,...
MLB
Mets aren't done shopping in these 2 areas
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. So far this offseason, Steve Cohen’s Mets have shelled out close to half a billion dollars on free agent contracts for Edwin Díaz, Brandon Nimmo, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, José Quintana, David Robertson and Omar Narváez, while also swinging a trade for reliever Brooks Raley.
MLB
Frazier embraces O's: 'They've done their homework'
On a Zoom call earlier this offseason, Orioles general manager Mike Elias asked Adam Frazier what hitting adjustments the seven-year big league veteran was planning on making this winter, coming off a bit of a down 2022 season. So, Frazier went into detail. He needs to do a better job...
MLB
Hot Stove rumblings: Swanson, Mets catchers, more
Nobody would argue that Carlos Correa was the biggest winner after signing his 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants this week, but Correa wasn’t the only one celebrating that night. With Correa, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts signing free-agent deals worth a combined $930 million, Dansby Swanson stands...
MLB
White Sox add Benintendi on 5-year, $75M deal (sources)
CHICAGO -- Andrew Benintendi and the White Sox agreed to a five-year, $75 million deal, Major League sources told MLB.com on Friday. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers was first with the report, with no confirmation coming from the team. Benintendi has been a White Sox target previously and was taken by...
MLB
This sneaky deal could be huge for Mariners' bullpen
This story was excerpted from Daniel Kramer's Mariners Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Contending teams can never have enough relief reinforcements, and despite boasting one of MLB’s best bullpens last year, the Mariners are no exception, particularly after trading high-leverage righty Erik Swanson in the Teoscar Hernández deal.
MLB
Astros bring back entire staff under Dusty, add one coach
HOUSTON -- The Astros on Thursday announced that their entire coaching staff would return for the 2023 season, with one additional member. Tommy Kawamura will join the field staff as Major League game planning coach, transitioning from the baseball operations staff. Kawamura has served as the Astros' manager of advanced...
MLB
Boone high on Rodón, rotation: 'You love the way it looks'
NEW YORK -- Assuming the Yankees' deals with outfielder Aaron Judge and starting pitcher Carlos Rodón get officially announced, manager Aaron Boone is thrilled at how his roster is shaping up for 2023. A day after New York reportedly agreed to a six-year, $162 million contract with Rodón, Boone...
MLB
Which division is best heading into 2023?
A lot of heavy lifting has happened across MLB the last couple weeks. That doesn’t mean we’re done with this Hot Stove season. Far from it. But it does mean we can begin to take a more defined look at the landscape and see where the intra-divisional intrigue lies.
MLB
Where will Rays turn to improve lineup?
ST. PETERSBURG -- Erik Neander wasn’t quite finished with his opening statement Tuesday morning inside the Rays Club at Tropicana Field. He had credited the Rays’ staff who evaluated, pursued and ultimately signed starter Zach Eflin and thanked everyone else who helped make the deal happen. He’d explained what the Rays liked about Eflin and how they believe his best days are ahead of him.
MLB
O's sign versatile Frazier to fill multiple holes
This offseason, the Orioles had been seeking a left-handed hitter who could play second base and/or corner outfield. Adam Frazier checked all of those boxes. On Thursday, Baltimore announced it signed the 31-year-old Frazier to a one-year contract for the 2023 season. The deal is worth $8 million, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
MLB
How Adam Frazier signing impacts this Gold Glover
This story was excerpted from Jake Rill's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At last week’s Winter Meetings in San Diego, general manager Mike Elias indicated that Ramón Urías was unlikely to spend as much time at third base for the Orioles in 2023, even though he won the American League Gold Glove Award at the position in ‘22. Instead, Urías appeared to be tabbed for another starting spot in the infield.
