ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

Will it snow? iPhone hidden feature reveals when – here's how to activate it

By Mike Lowe
T3
T3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBcHP_0jhyO7V700

The questions on everyone's lips: will it snow; will it snow at Christmas? Well, the tech in your pocket may have the answer at your very fingertips, in particular if you're an iPhone user.

Apple's more recent handsets have a hidden feature as part of the updated Weather app in iOS 15 software and onwards. It's able to warn you when snow, hail or rain is on the way at your specific location.

No, it doesn't have Met Office powers to tell you whether it'll be a white Christmas just yet – even that body only makes its UK predictions five days ahead of 25 December – but this hidden iPhone feature is still mighty useful.

In the UK there's been a major cold spell, but that's got people thinking about whether there's yet more snow on the way, so activating this iPhone feature now is a great plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eiduG_0jhyO7V700

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

But how can your iPhone warn you of impending snow? First thing's first: ensure your software is up to date and you're running iOS 16 (which was released back in September 2022) or have the previous version, iOS 15, installed. You can find this in Settings > General > Software Update to verify.

Next you'll need to give the Weather app permission to use your location information at all times, including Precise Location, otherwise you won't be able to benefit from the snow-warning feature. That's in Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > select 'Always' in Location .

Then permit the Weather app to send notifications, otherwise you'll be none the wiser when the white stuff is on the way. That's found in Settings > Weather >  Notifications > 'Allow Notifications' including 'Critical Alerts' and 'Time-Sensitive Notifications' .

The final part takes place in the Weather app: you'll need to open it, select the triple row icon to the bottom right corner, then the triple dot icon to the top right, then select Next-Hour Precipitation , hit Done, then job's a good'un and you'll now get snow alerts for your current location.

Don't have an iPhone? The current series is the hottest that Apple has ever launched, consisting of iPhone 14 , iPhone 14 Plus , iPhone 14 Pro , and iPhone 14 Pro Max . Many of which feature in our best phones list . And not just because of snow alerts, because they're superb flagship devices.

Comments / 0

Related
technewstoday.com

How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones

Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
shefinds

The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone

How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
disneytips.com

Don’t Fall for This Scam Found Inside Your Disney Hotel Room

The Walt Disney World Resort provides Guests visiting from around the world a much-needed escape from the negativity of the real world. And while staying at a Disney Resort hotel does help to keep all of the magic nicely inside the Disney bubble, there are, unfortunately, still ways that reality can make its way in.
Tyla

Man shares easy way to get rid of window condensation

Window condensation can easily build up in the winter months, and if you're not careful it can often lead to damp and mouldy conditions. It's especially common in bedrooms, and many of us notice it first thing in the morning when opening our curtains and blinds. So what can we...
BGR.com

These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins

Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Phone Arena

New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas

Home Internet has been without a doubt T-Mobile's fastest-growing service over the last 12 months or so, both from a territorial availability standpoint and as far as subscriber numbers are concerned, but the "Un-carrier" is certainly not resting on its laurels, instead constantly looking for new ways to further close the gap to broadband industry behemoths like Comcast and Charter.
T3

Is the iPhone 15 Ultra overpriced?

With prices on the next-gen flagship smartphone set to start at $1,299, is it time to put the brakes on phone pricing?
T3

T3

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy