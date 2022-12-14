At least 3 people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants over the past week, according to sheriff’s reports. Rowdy Lee Hargett was transferred by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Ryan from Jordan Unit of Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Pampa, Texas at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 13, 2022, to Hopkins County jail. The 29-year-old was booked into Hopkins County jail at 4:44 p.m. Dec. 13, 2022, on two warrants first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child warrants. The offenses are alleged to have occurred on or about Sept. 17, 2017. Hargett’s bonds were recommended to be set at $100,000 per charge, according to arrest reports.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO