MPFD Report For Friday (Dec 16)
Thursday at 3:39, Mt Pleasant first responders worked a two-vehicle accident at 3768 on US 271 north with possible injuries. Also, a home caught fire around 10:00 Thursday night. It was at 659 on CR4825 and started in the kitchen.
Durant Police investigating shooting, one suspect in custody
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Police are working to solve a shooting in Durant this morning. It happened in the Remington Hills area between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Police are asking for surveillance video from businesses on 49th Street and residential footage from Remington Hills and Kolten Drive. Officials say two...
3 Jailed In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants
At least 3 people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants over the past week, according to sheriff’s reports. Rowdy Lee Hargett was transferred by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Ryan from Jordan Unit of Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Pampa, Texas at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 13, 2022, to Hopkins County jail. The 29-year-old was booked into Hopkins County jail at 4:44 p.m. Dec. 13, 2022, on two warrants first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child warrants. The offenses are alleged to have occurred on or about Sept. 17, 2017. Hargett’s bonds were recommended to be set at $100,000 per charge, according to arrest reports.
1 Jailed On Misdemeanor, 1 On Felony DWI Charge
Local officials arrested a man on a misdemeanor drunk driving charge and a woman on a felony DWI charge, in less than 24 hours in Hopkins County. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, near mile marker 126 on Interstate 30 for a traffic violation. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chris Sorley responded to assist deputies with a driving while intoxicated investigation at the roadside. The driver, identified as Latosha Nicole Burdette of Texarkana, was found to be intoxicated, the trooper wrote in arrest reports.
3 Arrested On Warrants For Violating Terms Of Probation or Parole
At least three people over the last week on warrants for violating the terms of their release on probation or parole. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Silas Whaley spotted a red Ford Fusion early Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2022, on JD Franklin Drive at Jefferson Street. The officer identified it as the car a wanted man was known to frequently drive.
Morris County Jail Log, Nov. 20-26
• Brandon Stephens, of DeKalb, was arrested by Texas DPS officers on failure to appear for a motion to enforce ...
Weapon in Denison bank robbery may be black powder pistol
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There are still no arrests for Monday’s armed robbery of a Denison bank. Denison police shared photos and asked for help identifying the person who held up the Simmons Bank on 691. But what’s caught some eyes is the type of firearm the suspect is...
Holiday Activities In Sulphur Springs Area
The Second Annual Roper & White Christmas Bicycle giveaway is Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10:00 am until noon, with 140 bicycles available for children ages 3-12. No reservations are accepted. Parents may pick up one bike per vehicle at Roper & White, 519 Oak Ave. in Sulphur Springs. Main Street...
United Way Of Lamar County Donates For Warning System
The Lamar County Commissioners Court has received a donation of $29,995 from the United Way of Lamar County to purchase an emergency warning siren. The outdoor warning system will be in the Sanders Cove area of Pat Mayse Lake.
Update from OSBI on Missing Caitlyn Rose Case
The investigation into Caitlin’s disappearance is ongoing. We are still looking for her and anyone with information should contact us at (800) 522-8017 or email [email protected]. On August 5, 2022, Caitlyn Rose Case was traveling from Hoama, La to Colorado. Her journey brought her near Sulphur Springs and...
Warrant Issued For Oklahoma Woman
Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Bailey Lessly, a woman concerning a fatal crash in Durant. Lessly is still in the hospital recovering from injuries she received on Dec. 2. Melanie Ward, 50, died in the wreck, and her husband, Roberto Maldonado, was injured. When the hospital releases Lessly, they will arrest her for first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol with significant bodily injury.
Paris Area Christmas Activities
The Paris Recreation Department and Healthcare Express are presenting memorable free Movies in the Park with Santa Saturday, Dec. 17, from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Bywaters Park. The featured movie will be “Polar Express.” Although the weather could be cold, free hot cocoa is available. Providence...
Correction – New Hospital Coming To Red River County
The hospital is not owned by Dr. Hashmi. The building is owned by Amy Holding Company and the hospital is a separate entity. A new hospital for Red River County will begin on Saturday. The groundbreaking for what will be known as the Clarksville General Hospital, Heart and Vascular Institute at 3000 West Main St. in Clarksville will start at 11:00 am. The hospital’s first phase will be a 15-bed heart and vascular institute, and the second phase will be a 50-bed hospital.
“Polar Express” At Bywaters Park
The Paris Recreation Department and Healthcare Express are presenting memorable free Movies in the Park with Santa this Saturday from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Bywaters Park. The featured movie will be “Polar Express.” Although the weather could be cold, free hot cocoa will be available.
Hopkins County Sentences
A man arrested in April after leading officers on a high-speed chase from Wood to Hopkins County has entered a plea bargain in 8th District Court. Dalton Shane Dakota Wallace pleaded guilty to evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and a $1000 fine. He must also sign up for counseling.
PISD Donation Received From First Federal Community Bank
Superintendent Paul Jones accepted a $3,890.18 check from First Federal Community Bank’s Paris Wildcat Spirit Card Program. Lisa Butler, Assistant Vice President of Deposit Services of First Federal, presented the check. When bank customers use their Wildcat Card as a credit card in a PIN-less transaction, First Federal sets...
One Dead, One Injured In Lamar County Crash
A crash killed one person, and another sustained non-incapacitating injuries at about 5:20 Sunday morning. The preliminary DPS reports indicate a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Bryson Stee of Scroggins was southbound on US 271 in Deport when it crossed the center line and struck 24-year-old Virginia Raney of Bogata, who was northbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It is an ongoing investigation.
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
Woman dies in Lamar County crash
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Bogota woman died after a crash in Lamar County Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 24-year-old Virginia Raney died after a crash on US-271 near 4th Street. Troopers said Raney was traveling northbound on US-271 when a pickup truck, that was traveling...
Live Nativity At Providence Baptist Church In Paris
Providence Baptist Church of Paris, which had to cancel last week’s Living Nativity last Saturday because of the heavy rain, has rescheduled it for this Saturday evening. The drive–thru-nativity will be from 6:30-8:30. Angels included are wise men, shepherds, live animals, Jesus, Mary, and Joseph. Providence Baptist Church is 3 miles from the loop on FM 195.
