Flash Flood Statement issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 13:11:00 SST Expires: 2022-12-17 14:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain cautious when driving in low lying areas...and report any flooded roadways to the emergency operations center (EOC). They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Office. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FLASH FLOOD WARNING CANCELLED FOR TUTUILA AUNUU MANUA . Showers have diminished in the past hour, also diminishing flooding for the area. UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 111 AOAULI ASO TOANA`I TESEMA 17 2022 ...UA FAAMUTAINA LE LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA MO TUTUILA AUNUU MANUA . Ua faaitiitia timuga i luga o le atunu`u. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Mo ave-taavale, aua ne`i uia nofoaga po o ala-tele ua lolo-vaia. Ia aga`i atu i nofoaga mapu`epu`e. Ia ripotia tulaga louloua o le tau i le ofisa o le TEMCO. E latou te faailoa mai i le Ofisa o le Tau a outou ripoti.
High Surf Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-17 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR LADD AND PYLES CANYONS * WHAT...South winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for Ladd and Pyles Canyons. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-17 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yakima Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON Conditions are expected to improve today through tomorrow with an incoming weather system, and are not expected to degrade again this weekend.
Wind Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Whatcom County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Whatcom County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Mullan, Pinehurst, Dobson Pass, Fourth Of July Pass, St. Maries, Wallace, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Kellogg, and Osburn. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Light snow is expected to develop this evening, and then increase on Sunday as bands of moderate snow develop. This will lead to winter travel conditions that will persist into Monday morning.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Wear a hat and gloves to help prevent frostbite. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Total accumulations between 2 and 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of reduced visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected for Western Kittitas County. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Impacts to trees and power lines could be possible as well.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 18:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 13 inches. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM MST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM Sunday to Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
Flood Advisory issued for Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 16:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 21:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Emergency management and law enforcement are asking all citizens to use extreme caution in and around the Roaring Fork and Frying Pan Rivers. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield; Pitkin FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues on the Frying Pan River. The potential for an ice jam release is also possible for the Roaring Fork River. * WHERE...The Roaring Fork River and the Frying Pan River including the following counties in west-central Colorado, Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Anglers and anyone near or in the Frying Pan River should move away from the river and seek higher ground now. The potential for ice jam releases are also possible on the Roaring Fork River through the middle of next week as temperatures remain unseasonably cold. Use extreme caution and be on the lookout for ice and debris flowing in these rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 400 PM MST, Emergency management reported an ice jam within the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring on the Frying Pan River. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Sacramento Valley, Southern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Sacramento Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Gusty northeast wind 15 to 25 mph will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility on US-2 between Happy`s Inn and Kila Sunday night. Wind chill values of 10 to 20 below are expected by Monday morning. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...From 8 PM Saturday to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:38:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SUNDAY FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 32 degrees expected outside of major urban areas. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 7 AM PST Monday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 1 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility in fog.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Northern San Joaquin Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST SUNDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Carquinez Strait and Delta, and Northern San Joaquin Valley Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Warning issued for Prince Georges by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 12:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 14:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prince Georges FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by yesterday`s rainfall continues on the Western Branch in Upper Marlboro. * WHERE...A small area of east-central Prince Georges County. * WHEN...Until 215 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Water Street in Upper Marlboro is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1225 PM EST, gauge reports indicated runoff as a result of yesterday`s rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Upper Marlboro
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Fresno-Clovis, South End San Joaquin Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bakersfield; Fresno-Clovis; South End San Joaquin Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...Fresno-Clovis, Bakersfield and South End San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County, Modoc County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:48:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; Modoc County; North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties; Western Siskiyou County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Stagnant air is expected, with light winds and poor mixing. This is likely to lead to deteriorating air quality. * WHERE...Valleys of northern California, south central Oregon, and southwest Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 16:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker ACCUMULATING SNOW WITH TRAVEL IMPACTS TONIGHT Snow showers are expected to increase in coverage tonight, with 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation expected by Sunday morning. This snow, combined with cold temperatures, could result in snow covered roads and travel difficulties. Use caution if traveling, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Rensselaer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 03:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Rensselaer WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of a coating to 2 inches. * WHERE...Western Massachusetts, southern Vermont and the northern and central Taconics in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel due to snow covered and slippery roads.
