Effective: 2022-12-15 04:27:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Globe, Miami; San Carlos HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 20s expected. * WHERE...Aguila Valley, San Carlos and Globe/Miami. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

