Lionel Messi must go through soccer’s future to capture first World Cup title
DOHA, Qatar — It is now or never for Lionel Messi. The Argentina superstar’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined — for many — by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title on Sunday. Can he finally, at the age of 35, win soccer’s biggest prize to secure his place alongside Pele and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game’s greatest players? Standing in his way is France, the defending champion, and Kylian Mbappe, the player best positioned to take over from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s marquee name. That’s if he hasn’t already. Mbappe also is standing on the cusp...
Lionel Messi mastered a football like no one else. But is that enough to be among the gods?
Lionel Messi has been on this planet for 35 years, five months and 24 days, and for most of that time he has dreamt of winning the World Cup. But at around 8pm on Sunday in Lusail he will stop dreaming; whether Messi joins Pele and Diego Maradona among the pantheon of legendary World Cup winners will be known, and it will never be rewritten.From then on he will either be the man who won the World Cup or the man who didn’t, one match defining a career already packed full of moments, and the strange part is there’s only...
France 24
And in the end, France win? How history will remember Qatar World Cup
When did the French get so good at football? Perennial losers back in the 1980s, the defending World Cup champions are now in their second consecutive final, their fourth since 1998. Back then, a nation feted a win on home soil and a golden "black, blanc, beur" generation. On Wednesday night, France celebrated another black, white and Arab generation. The communion even included opposing fans, proud of a Morocco that's the first African and first Arab side to reach the final four at a World Cup.
France 24
France battles the odds in bid for a third World Cup victory
France coach Didier Deschamps knows that many football fans want Argentina to win Sunday's World Cup final – just to give Lionel Messi the perfect send-off from the sport's biggest tournament. In fact, Deschamps says he thinks some in France may be hoping for an Argentina victory, too. “I’m...
France 24
Croatia beat Morocco in World Cup third-place playoff
Croatia defeated Morocco 2-1 in the World Cup third place play-off on Saturday, with Mislav Orsic curling home the winner. Josko Gvardiol, one of the stars of the tournament in Qatar, headed Croatia into the lead in the seventh minute at the Khalifa International Stadium but Achraf Dari brought Morocco level right away.
France 24
Kilde wins at Val Gardena to extend World Cup downhill lead
Reigning downhill champion Kilde finished top of the pile with a time of two minutes and 2.35 seconds in the Italian Dolomites. His third win in four downhill races extended to 89 points his lead in the discipline over Marco Odermatt. The 30-year-old Kilde finished 0.35sec ahead of unfortunate French...
Germans get 3 wins; Emily Sweeney, Brittney Arndt medal for USA Luge
Germany won three of five World Cup races held Saturday at the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics sliding track, while Emily Sweeney and Brittney Arndt won medals for the U.S.
France 24
France and Morocco repair ties after months of tensions over visas
France and Morocco announced Friday they were mending fences after months of tensions over visas, and said President Emmanuel Macron would visit the North African kingdom in early 2023. Speaking in Rabat alongside her Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said it was time to "write a...
France 24
Fears for France as virus spreads – and is enough attention given to players’ mental health?
With fewer than 24 hours left until the beginning of the end of the action in Qatar, there are fears for France as Raphaël Varane and Ibrahima Konaté are the latest players to fall ill. Meanwhile, FIFA boss Gianni Infantino hailed the tournament as “the best World Cup ever”, and we discuss whether the mental health of players is being properly considered by football authorities.
France 24
British No.1 Norrie wants Russians back at Wimbledon
"For me, I want the best players in the world to be playing," 14th-ranked Norrie told reporters at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. "I felt last year was tough for those guys, especially for Daniil and for Andrey, who have a chance of winning Wimbledon; especially I know how much those guys sacrificed with their careers and their goals are obviously very high to be winning Slams.
France 24
EU leaders grant Bosnia 'candidate status' to join bloc
European Union leaders on Thursday granted Bosnia candidate status to join the union, putting the volatile Balkan nation at the start of a long road to membership. The move came as Kosovo became the latest country to formally lodge an application to apply for membership in the bloc. Russia's war...
France 24
Last French troops leave Central African Republic amid closer Bangui-Moscow ties
The last French troops deployed in the Central African Republic left on Thursday following a chill in relations caused by closer ties between Bangui and Moscow, an AFP reporter saw. Forty-seven troops from a logistical support unit left Bangui airport aboard a C-130 transporter aircraft, becoming the last of a...
