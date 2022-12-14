ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“I was coming into my own womanhood” – Scarlett Johansson Admits Being ‘Groomed’ and Playing ‘Object of Desire’ in Early Stage of Her Career

By Neha Chande
netflixjunkie.com
 3 days ago
Robert Compton
3d ago

they told her what to do to.be successful in there world. and she wanted in. notice how after they get there success is when they talk about it. I bet there are thousands of ladies like her they told the same thing to and they walked away.

nunyabis
3d ago

can we just cancel Hollywood. The creativity is crap, acting is crap, and many of them whine about how awful the path was to becoming rich. Lame across the board, especially when most of these people were working a bar and what not prior to becoming the entitled, pathetic, and whiny version of themselves.

... ....
3d ago

Cory feildman said it for 20 years. they ruined him. but yall don't care about that. just like Micheal Jackson, prince and Kanye. you speak out against them, you will be runied

