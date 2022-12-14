ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

200,000 student-loan borrowers were just granted $6 billion in debt relief after a federal judge approved a settlement with Biden's Education Department

A federal judge granted final approval of a settlement involving defrauded student-loan borrowers. 200,000 borrowers are expected to get $6 billion in debt relief, and the department will review other pending claims. The 2019 lawsuit was filed in response to a backlog of borrower defense claims that hadn't been processed.
The Hill

Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers

A federal court approved a settlement between the Department of Education and around 200,000 student loan borrowers on Wednesday for $6 billion in loan relief, as the borrowers argued the department was taking too long to process applications claiming the borrowers were defrauded by their colleges. Federal Judge William Alsup...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Fannie Mae Updates Underwriting To Help 'Credit Invisible' Borrowers

Enhancement to Desktop Underwriter system intended to support loans when borrower has no credit score. Nearly 15% of Black and Latino/Hispanic people are credit invisible vs. 9% of whites and Asians. Describing millions of people in the U.S. as “credit invisible,” Fannie Mae said Tuesday it will enhance its automated...
money.com

4 Ways Biden's New Student Loan Repayment Plan Could Help Borrowers

Student loan forgiveness has captured the attention of millions of Americans, as they wait to see how the Supreme Court will rule on the Biden Administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of federal debt per borrower. But while loan forgiveness has been in the spotlight, many student borrower...
bankautomationnews.com

How to Enhance the Small Business Banking Experience with Automation and Augmentation

Small business (SMB) customers are rethinking their banking relationships and looking for a personalized and emotional connection. If you need proof, look no further than these compelling stats:. Only 18% of small businesses believe their financial institution (FI) meets their needs. 62% of small businesses don’t see their business account...
bankautomationnews.com

Transactions: Finastra, Veem partner for SMB digital payments

London-based core provider Finastra is partnering with payment service fintech Veem to provide payment services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). San Francisco-based Veem’s payment service will be integrated into Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking Platform and will give users a centralized platform for SMBs, Peter Longo, senior director of product management at Finastra, told Bank […]
bankautomationnews.com

Fifth Third CIO Jude Schramm joins Bank Automation Summit US 2023

Jude Schramm, chief information officer at Fifth Third Bank, will join the panel discussion “Solving data expandability issues through cloud” at the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 on Thursday, March 2, at 9:15 a.m. ET. The Summit will take place March 2-3, 2023, at the Westin Charlotte, N.C.,...
