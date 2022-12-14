John Lewis On ‘Moral Obligation’ To Impeach

Related
Republican Governor Comes Out Against GOP Leader
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has come out against Republican National Committee leader Ronna McDaniel, saying "I don't know if a party can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs."
Ex-Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Blasts GOP Senators In 'Adapt Or Die' Era For Republicans
Conway accused the senators of abandoning Herschel Walker before his defeat.
“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Attorney Claims Trump Would Have Immunity Even If He'd Said To 'Burn Congress Down'
Donald Trump's lawyer said a president should be shielded from lawsuits even if he was “seeking to destroy our constitutional system.”
Liz Cheney resurfaced Paul Gosar's deleted tweet supporting Donald Trump's call to terminate the US Constitution: 'Time to condemn Trump yet?'
Donald Trump suggested the "termination" of rules and regulations in the Constitution that led to disputed voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Ex-RNC Chair Makes Stark Prediction About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Michael Steele warned about what could come next from the far-right Georgia Republican.
Ex-Trump Attorney Has No Doubt Trump Will Be Criminally Referred For Jan. 6 Riot
Lawyer Ty Cobb predicted the House Jan. 6 committee will vote to recommend the Justice Department prosecute Trump.
Mary Trump Suggests Why Cousin Ivanka And Jared Kushner Are Ditching Donald Trump
The former president's older daughter has said she doesn't plan to be involved in his 2024 presidential campaign.
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
Stephen Colbert Trashes Donald Trump's Bizarre NFT Collection In 6-Minute Takedown
"The Late Show" host took aim at the wonky NFT depictions of the former president, including illustrations of him as a cowboy and an astronaut.
George Conway Has Dire Prediction About Republican 'Looney-Bin Caucus'
Republican House extremists will be upping the stakes as they compete for attention in a crowded field, the conservative attorney warned.
Jamie Raskin: Trump thought he could enter the Capitol on January 6 'like Mussolini being carried on the shoulders of his supporters'
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, a member of the House panel investigating the January 6 riot, told MSNBC on Thursday that former President Donald Trump likely thought he would get a hero's welcome from his supporters at the Capitol. "Everything that we've heard tells me that the former president was incensed,"...
Washington Examiner
Majority of voters say Trump and MAGA Republicans are biggest losers of midterm elections: Poll
A majority of voters have named former President Donald Trump the biggest loser of the 2022 midterm cycle, raising questions about his electoral strength as he launches a third White House bid. About 20% of voters say Trump was the “clear loser” in the midterm elections, with another 14% saying...
msn.com
Rep. Adam Schiff REFUSES to say if he will comply if subpoenaed by House Republicans
Top Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday refused to rule out the possibility of him defying a Congressional subpoena, should the new House Republican majority call him to testify next year. Schiff said he would have to 'consider the validity' of any such order - despite previously being quick to...
Jimmy Kimmel Has To Laugh At Trump’s Biggest Lie Yet: ‘That Was A Good One’
The late-night host spots a whopper during the ex-president's latest gripe-fest.
Kyrsten Sinema's party switch may make life that much harder for her already stressed out Hill staff
"I doubt many Sinema staffers are going to be the highlight of any Democratic happy hours," said a former spokesperson for then-Sen. Joe Lieberman.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Jim Jordan Tells Awkward Lie When Asked To Denounce Tweet Shouting Out Ye
The House Judiciary GOP had quietly deleted the controversial "Kanye. Elon. Trump." tweet after the rapper praised Hitler.
Donald Trump's 'Major Announcement' Is The Dumbest Thing Ever
You don't want to spend $99 on this!
Donald Trump to Receive Unwelcome Christmas Present
The former president may wake up on Xmas morning, knowing that he has been referred to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution by Jan. 6 panel.
HuffPost
228K+
Followers
13K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT
We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.https://www.huffpost.com/
Comments / 0