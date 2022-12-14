Read full article on original website
Looking Back for Dec. 14
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago Dec. 14, 1972 A search for the oldest continuous living resident of Whitefish was concluded by the Whitefish Library Association with the naming of Mrs. Roger Smith, formerly Pearl Ruth Geeslin, who was born in the LaSalle area in 1898 and came to Whitefish in 1903, and Marvin Hove who was born in Minneapolis in 1882, moved to Kalispell in 1903 and came to Whitefish in 1904. He was a locomotive engineer for the Great Northern Railway for 53 years. The two were presented with free gift certificates for copies...
Legals for December, 14 2022
No. 2667 WHITEFISH BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Whitefish Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 6:00 PM, on the item listed below. The Board of Adjustment meets in the Whitefish Council Chambers at City Hall, at 418 E. 2nd Street Whitefish, Montana. 1. A request by Colton Behr for an administrative appeal of an interpretation by the Zoning Administrator of Whitefish Zoning Code Section 11-3-11-B, that retaining walls built within 6’ of a side or rear property line cannot exceed 2’ in height measured from the downhill grade. Structural retaining walls were built in the setback that...
Photos: Christmas Stroll takes over Central Avenue in burst of holiday spirit
The annual Whitefish Christmas Stroll came alive downtown Friday night with the lighting of the Depot Park Christmas Tree, the arrival of Santa Claus in a horse-drawn wagon, caroling, and dance and musical performances. Several vendors lined Central Avenue and attendees enjoyed a night of holiday festivities. ...
RightOnTrek Completes Wilderness EDGE facility; adds snowshoes
RightOnTrek just finished construction of its flagship backpacking and camping outdoor gear rental facility in Columbia Falls. Located right by Glacier Park International Airport, the Wilderness EDGE offers top-of-the-line outdoor gear, meals and supplies near Glacier National Park. Officially launched earlier this year, it's been operational all season within the functional enclosure of a converted sea shipping container. While the retired transport vehicle served to protect the 24/7 automated gear lockers from the wind and the rain, it offered little in aesthetic appeal. Crews worked all summer to complete the structure — a sloped-roof building that houses plenty of options for outdoor...
Construction on Spokane finished for now; watermain replacement project to resume in spring
Whitefish drivers have all season to enjoy fewer backups on Baker Avenue since traffic has returned to two lanes on Spokane Avenue while work on the watermain replacement project pauses for the winter. An unusually warm and dry fall allowed work on the Spokane Avenue Watermain Replacement Project to proceed smoothly through September and October. The project includes the replacement of approximately 4,500 feet of six-inch old cast iron watermain with new 18-inch PVC watermain. Replacement of curb stops and fire hydrants are required within the project limits. Additionally, the city will make ADA upgrades within the reconstruction of Spokane Avenue at...
Hanukkah menorah lights up Whitefish as Jewish community gathers
Chabad of the Flathead Valley will light a 9-foot public Hanukkah menorah at Depot Park, on Dec. 18, the first night of the eight-day Festival of Lights. The ceremony will be followed by a community-wide celebration. Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed as well for participants to light at home. “Everyone is especially excited about Hanukkah this year,” said Shneur Wolf, Rabbi of Chabad of the Flathead Valley. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Hanukkah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Hanukkah celebration is about sharing this...
Logan Health Children’s Toy Box benefits pediatric patients, families
For the fourth consecutive year, Logan Health Children’s will be fundraising during the holiday season to benefit pediatric patients and their families. The holidays can be one of the most difficult times of the year for a child to spend in the hospital, but through Logan Health Children’s Toy Box, presented by Whitefish Credit Union, they are reminded that they are not fighting alone. This December, parents of sick or injured children will be invited to the Logan Health Children’s Toy Box to select gift items free of charge for all of their children, helping to reduce the stress of the season and create wonderful holiday memories. Logan Health Children’s staff will begin distributing gifts on Dec. 15. The community can help raise funds or make a donation at logan.org/children. New toys and other gifts can also be donated to one of our boxes located in Logan Health Medical Center or in select Whitefish Credit Union branches in Kalispell, Whitefish, Columbia Falls, Thompson Falls and Eureka.
Loretta Fauske, 89
Loretta Irene Fauske died Dec. 8, 2022, in Columbia Falls, Montana. Service details are pending. Loretta is survived by her children Diana Motichka, Rodney Fauske, Janice Judd and Sue Culbert. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Loretta’s family.
Resort breaks record skier visits for Opening Day
Open terrain, deep snow and pleasant weather highlighted Whitefish Mountain Resort’s 2022-23 winter season opening day on Thursday. With more than 4.5 feet of snow falling on the summit prior to opening day this year, plenty of skiers and riders made the drive up the mountain to partake in the fun. Resort officials say WMR set a new opening day record with nearly 3,900 skier visits. It was a far cry from the sleeper opening the resort had last year after having to delay the first day of the season due to a lack of snow. The resort says the weather...
Christmas Stroll returns to Whitefish Dec. 9
The holidays are upon us, and that means it’s time for one of the biggest family events of the season in the Flathead – the annual Whitefish Christmas Stroll, sponsored by Stockman Bank. Downtown Whitefish will come alive Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m., with the lighting of the Depot Park Christmas Tree, the arrival of Santa Claus in a horse-drawn wagon, street corner caroling, fire-dancing and juggling, among many other activities. There will be music by the Alpine Bell Ringers, North Valley Music School, the FVCC Vocal Ensemble and Whitefish High School’s Birdland Jazz Ensemble. The Stroll features great...
School district seeks additional feedback on expansion planning
Whitefish School District will hold its second community engagement meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Whitefish High School cafeteria to continue discussions about the growth and expansion needs of Whitefish High School and its activities complex. “Insights and feedback from our staff and community in this process so far have been valuable,” said Superintendent Dave Means. “We appreciate the community's input as we address the current capacity of the high school while anticipating the next twenty years of growth.” Recommendations from the 2021 Long Range Facility Plan identified significant growth and critical needs of the high school as...
Locals in natural resource industry take media training
Flathead Valley residents Shauna Dunn, Shelby George, Brian Hogue, and Cameron Wohlschlegel recently returned from three days in Billings as part of REAL Montana (Resource Education and Agriculture Leadership). For REAL Montana Class V, this was the second seminar in their two-year educational program. The focus of the seminar was media and communications. While in Billings, class members received individual training on vocal control and how to effectively communicate in a media interview, followed by twelve live television and radio interviews across the city. They took part in editorial meetings at KULR-8 and KTVQ-2 news and learned about print and online...
Hospital Corner: Foundation giving is always in season
Christmas came early at Logan Health’s walk-in clinic at Whitefish Mountain Resort. The new digital mobile x-ray system arrived just in time for ski season. This state-of-the-art machine was made possible through a philanthropic gift to the Logan Health – Whitefish Foundation. “It’s a game changer,” said Doug Wehrli, Imaging Director at Logan Health – Whitefish. “There’s a 50-percent decrease in radiation per exposure and significantly better image quality. With higher resolution images, our clinic staff can provide a more accurate diagnosis.” This means skiers and snowboarders will get an answer and a care plan while still in their snow gear....
Sensory-friendly Santa visits Dec. 10 in Kalispell
This holiday season, Logan Health Children’s is partnering with Whitefish Credit Union to provide sensory-friendly Santa experiences for families in the Flathead Valley. On Dec.10 from 10 a.m to 7:30 p.m., Whitefish Credit Union’s South Kalispell branch will be hosting 30-minute visits with sensory-friendly Santa, where children and adults can experience a supportive environment — eliminating long lines, bright lights and loud noises that can trigger sensory sensitivities. “Traditional Santa visits can be far too overwhelming for children and people with sensory sensitivities and/or autism,” explains Amy Rohyans Stewart, Logan Health child life specialist. “Our Sensory-Friendly Santa is about making a cherished...
Beloved holiday ballet brings family together
When the San Diego Ballet’s “Nutcracker” touring company travels to Kalispell this week, it will not only bring one of the most beloved ballets and Christmas stories to the McClaren Hall stage, it will also nurture a unique kinship between an aunt and her niece. Carol (Brannan) Sullivan has spent most of her lifetime teaching dance in the Flathead Valley. Starting with tap lessons at age 4, she began taking ballet lessons at the budding Marin Ballet School soon after when her family moved to San Rafael, California. As she recalls, “One day my dad gave his $20 poker winnings to my mom...
Whitefish Library Program: Student Eleanor Parsons reviews ‘The Comeback’
The Whitefish Community Library’s Fall Into Reading program features book reviews written by local students. Each week throughout the five-week autumn program a winner is picked by library staff to have their book review published in the Whitefish Pilot. Students must be 18 and under and live in the Whitefish area. In the final week of the program, the featured review Is by Eleanor Parsons, grade six, Whitefish Middle School. ‘The Comeback’ by E. L. Shen Reviewed by Eleanor Parsons Twelve-year-old Maxine Chen doesn’t just want to go to the Olympics, she knows she will. But first, this figure skater has to...
City’s Housing Roadmap assists in planning of needed affordable housing
Efforts to make housing accessible and affordable for people who want to live and work in Whitefish was one of the items on the City Council meeting agenda last week. Council voted unanimously to adopt the Whitefish Community Housing Roadmap which is an update of the Whitefish Strategic Housing Plan that was adopted in 2017. It was formulated during several meetings of the Housing Refresh Team which is made up of the Whitefish Strategic Housing Plan Steering Committee and a group of individuals with varied backgrounds who are interested in helping Whitefish find solutions to its housing challenges. The process of creating the...
Council needs a closer look at City’s annexation policy before approving WB-T zoning
The Whitefish City Council continued last week to address an ordinance that would establish a new transitional zoning district (WB-T) affecting properties looking to annex into the city along Highway 93 South near Montana 40. At its regular meeting, the council decided to postpone the matter until Feb. 6, after they’ve had a chance to look into some sticking points, including the city’s annexation policy. Once again, the council contended with the plan which is an implementation item of the Highway 93 South Corridor Plan and was postponed at the Nov. 7 meeting after a public hearing. Last week, the issue...
Legals for November, 30 2022
No. 2665 NOTICE FOR PUBLIC COMMENT REQUEST FOR ADMINISTRATIVE CONDITIONAL USE PERMITS The following applications for Administrative Conditional Use Permits have been received by the Whitefish Planning Department: 1. Matthew Wymer, on behalf of Tegridy Farms L.L.C, is requesting an administrative conditional use permit to open a marijuana dispensary at 6466 Highway 93 S. The subject property is developed with an existing commercial building and is zoned WB-2, Secondary Business District. It can be legally described as S01, T30 N, R22 W, TR 6BJB IN SW4NE4 in Whitefish. Loring (WCUP 22-25) 2. Ian Stewart, on behalf of OBR Management, LLC, is requesting an administrative conditional...
City Council preview for Dec. 5
Whitefish City Council meets on Monday, Dec. 5 beginning at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Council meetings are also available for participation remotely through Webex. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofwhitefish.org or call 863-2400. Individuals are encouraged to provide written public comment to the City Clerk, Michelle Howke at mhowke@cityofwhitefish.org or deliver by 4 p.m. on Dec. 5, at City Hall in the Utility Drop Box. Items on the agenda, subject to change: -Consideration of an ordinance to approve the Depot Park Townhomes planned unit development. -Consideration to approve contract for support during the legislative session. A proclamation for Arbor Day, Friday April 28, 2023. -Prior to the meeting, the council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. to discuss the work of the Flathead Basin Commission. -Other matters that may arise between Nov. 16 and Nov. 21.
