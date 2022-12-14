The Whitefish Lake Institute and the Flathead Basin Commission spoke to the city council at a work session last week about septic leachate, a problem that has been documented in the Flathead Basin since the 1970s. They also addressed the council about ways to engage the public for meaningful change. While this issue is long-standing and ongoing, septic leachate and stormwater are two contributors to nonpoint source pollution that Mike Koopal, Executive Director of the Whitefish Lake Institute, says people can have control over. “We can manage both better to improve water quality,” he said. “We’ve placed a high priority here...

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO