Whitefish, MT

Whitefish Pilot

RightOnTrek Completes Wilderness EDGE facility; adds snowshoes

RightOnTrek just finished construction of its flagship backpacking and camping outdoor gear rental facility in Columbia Falls. Located right by Glacier Park International Airport, the Wilderness EDGE offers top-of-the-line outdoor gear, meals and supplies near Glacier National Park. Officially launched earlier this year, it's been operational all season within the functional enclosure of a converted sea shipping container. While the retired transport vehicle served to protect the 24/7 automated gear lockers from the wind and the rain, it offered little in aesthetic appeal. Crews worked all summer to complete the structure — a sloped-roof building that houses plenty of options for outdoor...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
railfan.com

Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold

ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week

A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek

Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Winter Wonderland on Ice returns to Whitefish

Glacier Skate Academy (GSA) will be hosting its annual holiday show on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., at the Stumptown Ice Den in Whitefish. This year GSA is so excited to have guest skater Mauro Bruni from New York joining local Flathead Valley skaters on the ice for the performances. He is a previous United States National and International competitor, 1995 to 2005, and star performer of Holiday on Ice between 2007 to 2018 as well as numerous other touring productions for over a decade. Bruni is an award-winning international...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

MDT Awards Sidewalk Project to Columbia Falls

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) awarded the city of Columbia Falls a project to construct a shared-use path and sidewalk through its Transportation Alternatives Program. The project will include creating approximately three-quarters of a mile of pathway that will run along the east side of 4th Avenue West beginning...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Winter Prep Sports Preview 2023

The pivot from fall to winter sports seems to happen faster each year, but high school athletes also seem to tackle the switch with more poise. Wrestling will once again be a dominant storyline this winter as Flathead High School is still the reigning champion for both boys and girls. Will the Flathead Valley retain its title as Montana’s wrestling mecca? Beyond the mats, top local athletes will be competing in the pool and on the basketball courts, aiming for prep honors.
MONTANA STATE
Whitefish Pilot

Local nonprofit agencies hope to share usable information on septic leachate

The Whitefish Lake Institute and the Flathead Basin Commission spoke to the city council at a work session last week about septic leachate, a problem that has been documented in the Flathead Basin since the 1970s. They also addressed the council about ways to engage the public for meaningful change. While this issue is long-standing and ongoing, septic leachate and stormwater are two contributors to nonpoint source pollution that Mike Koopal, Executive Director of the Whitefish Lake Institute, says people can have control over. “We can manage both better to improve water quality,” he said. “We’ve placed a high priority here...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Opponents speak out against lumping Whitefish, Columbia Falls into same house district

“Do not force a wildcat and a bulldog to share the same cage, the results may not be pretty,” said a Columbia Falls resident during a redistricting public hearing on Saturday. Legislators and community members spoke against the proposal to include Columbia Falls and Whitefish in the same house district during a public hearing hosted by the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission on Saturday. The commission met in Helena to get feedback in person and over remote video on the tentative adopted legislative map voted on last week. Over 100 people commented on the map, largely split even amongst supporters and opposition,...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Loretta Fauske, 89

Loretta Irene Fauske died Dec. 8, 2022, in Columbia Falls, Montana. Service details are pending. Loretta is survived by her children Diana Motichka, Rodney Fauske, Janice Judd and Sue Culbert. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Loretta’s family.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Hanukkah menorah lights up Whitefish as Jewish community gathers

Chabad of the Flathead Valley will light a 9-foot public Hanukkah menorah at Depot Park, on Dec. 18, the first night of the eight-day Festival of Lights. The ceremony will be followed by a community-wide celebration. Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed as well for participants to light at home. “Everyone is especially excited about Hanukkah this year,” said Shneur Wolf, Rabbi of Chabad of the Flathead Valley. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Hanukkah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Hanukkah celebration is about sharing this...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Construction on Spokane finished for now; watermain replacement project to resume in spring

Whitefish drivers have all season to enjoy fewer backups on Baker Avenue since traffic has returned to two lanes on Spokane Avenue while work on the watermain replacement project pauses for the winter. An unusually warm and dry fall allowed work on the Spokane Avenue Watermain Replacement Project to proceed smoothly through September and October. The project includes the replacement of approximately 4,500 feet of six-inch old cast iron watermain with new 18-inch PVC watermain. Replacement of curb stops and fire hydrants are required within the project limits. Additionally, the city will make ADA upgrades within the reconstruction of Spokane Avenue at...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Christmas Stroll returns to Whitefish Dec. 9

The holidays are upon us, and that means it’s time for one of the biggest family events of the season in the Flathead – the annual Whitefish Christmas Stroll, sponsored by Stockman Bank. Downtown Whitefish will come alive Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m., with the lighting of the Depot Park Christmas Tree, the arrival of Santa Claus in a horse-drawn wagon, street corner caroling, fire-dancing and juggling, among many other activities. There will be music by the Alpine Bell Ringers, North Valley Music School, the FVCC Vocal Ensemble and Whitefish High School’s Birdland Jazz Ensemble. The Stroll features great...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Sensory-friendly Santa visits Dec. 10 in Kalispell

This holiday season, Logan Health Children’s is partnering with Whitefish Credit Union to provide sensory-friendly Santa experiences for families in the Flathead Valley. On Dec.10 from 10 a.m to 7:30 p.m., Whitefish Credit Union’s South Kalispell branch will be hosting 30-minute visits with sensory-friendly Santa, where children and adults can experience a supportive environment — eliminating long lines, bright lights and loud noises that can trigger sensory sensitivities. “Traditional Santa visits can be far too overwhelming for children and people with sensory sensitivities and/or autism,” explains Amy Rohyans Stewart, Logan Health child life specialist. “Our Sensory-Friendly Santa is about making a cherished...
KALISPELL, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Beloved holiday ballet brings family together

When the San Diego Ballet’s “Nutcracker” touring company travels to Kalispell this week, it will not only bring one of the most beloved ballets and Christmas stories to the McClaren Hall stage, it will also nurture a unique kinship between an aunt and her niece. Carol (Brannan) Sullivan has spent most of her lifetime teaching dance in the Flathead Valley. Starting with tap lessons at age 4, she began taking ballet lessons at the budding Marin Ballet School soon after when her family moved to San Rafael, California. As she recalls, “One day my dad gave his $20 poker winnings to my mom...
KALISPELL, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Avalanche warning issued through Friday

Northwest Montana avalanche forecasters issued a special warning Thursday for elevated danger in the backcountry due to recent heavy snowfall. The Flathead Avalanche Center bulletin warned that the new snowfall could create dangerous slabs up to 2 feet thick on buried weak layers in the snowpack. The special warning was in effect through Friday. People recreating in the backcountry were warned to avoid slopes steeper than 30 degrees, and to be aware of signs of instability such as shooting cracks and collapsing snowpack. The storm that began Wednesday dumped up to 14 inches of snow on low and mid elevations of Glacier National...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish, MT
ABOUT

The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.

 https://whitefishpilot.com/

