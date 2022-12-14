Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Loretta Fauske, 89
Loretta Irene Fauske died Dec. 8, 2022, in Columbia Falls, Montana. Service details are pending. Loretta is survived by her children Diana Motichka, Rodney Fauske, Janice Judd and Sue Culbert. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Loretta’s family.
RightOnTrek Completes Wilderness EDGE facility; adds snowshoes
RightOnTrek just finished construction of its flagship backpacking and camping outdoor gear rental facility in Columbia Falls. Located right by Glacier Park International Airport, the Wilderness EDGE offers top-of-the-line outdoor gear, meals and supplies near Glacier National Park. Officially launched earlier this year, it's been operational all season within the functional enclosure of a converted sea shipping container. While the retired transport vehicle served to protect the 24/7 automated gear lockers from the wind and the rain, it offered little in aesthetic appeal. Crews worked all summer to complete the structure — a sloped-roof building that houses plenty of options for outdoor...
Resort breaks record skier visits for Opening Day
Open terrain, deep snow and pleasant weather highlighted Whitefish Mountain Resort’s 2022-23 winter season opening day on Thursday. With more than 4.5 feet of snow falling on the summit prior to opening day this year, plenty of skiers and riders made the drive up the mountain to partake in the fun. Resort officials say WMR set a new opening day record with nearly 3,900 skier visits. It was a far cry from the sleeper opening the resort had last year after having to delay the first day of the season due to a lack of snow. The resort says the weather...
Alan Priebe, 75
Alan Priebe of Whitefish, Montana died on Nov. 25, 2022. He was 75. Al was born on a farm in Iowa to parents Clyde and Gladys. He was the second of three children, older sister Patti and younger sister Kim, both of whom survive him and live with their families in the Midwest. His sisters would tell you that he was mischievous from childhood, likely thanks to his dad who had him driving a combine on the highway before he could see over the steering wheel. He was a multi-sport athlete, excelling in basketball, football and softball. He loved cars...
Robert Matthews Anderson, 100
Robert Matthews Anderson passed away Nov. 16 at the age of 100 in his home in Whitefish, Montana, surrounded by his wife, Mary (Mitzi) of 70 years, and his children, Grant Anderson of Kalispell, Montana and daughter, Dana (Anderson) Thompson of Bainbridge Island, Washington. Born in New York City on Sept. 8, 1922, and raised in Glenrock, New Jersey and later Connecticut, Bob graduated Greenwich Highschool in 1940, participating in Boy Scouts, track and swimming. An active member of the Greenwich YMCA and an Eagle Sea Scout, Bob spent his youth navigating the waters of New England Sound, developing a love...
Council green-lights affordable Depot Park Townhomes downtown
Construction will soon begin on 22 townhomes in downtown Whitefish that are 100% deed restricted for affordable community housing. At a public hearing on Dec. 5 during the regular meeting of the Whitefish City Council, the preliminary plat and planned unit development overlay were approved by councilors with a unanimous vote. Before the vote, Councilor Ben Davis said he was glad to see the project progressing and that his fellow council members seemed supportive of it. “We have a significant need right now,” Davis said. “It’s only 22 units and we need hundreds, but that’s 22 families that get to continue to grow...
Legals for December, 14 2022
No. 2667 WHITEFISH BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Whitefish Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 6:00 PM, on the item listed below. The Board of Adjustment meets in the Whitefish Council Chambers at City Hall, at 418 E. 2nd Street Whitefish, Montana. 1. A request by Colton Behr for an administrative appeal of an interpretation by the Zoning Administrator of Whitefish Zoning Code Section 11-3-11-B, that retaining walls built within 6’ of a side or rear property line cannot exceed 2’ in height measured from the downhill grade. Structural retaining walls were built in the setback that...
Looking Back for Dec. 7
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago Dec. 7, 1972 The Whitefish City Council drew up a tentative list of suggestions for disbursement of the funds on hand now that they granted the petition to abandon the section of Woodland Place Street between Washington and Idaho Streets. Included on the list were: installation of storm sewers, updating the lagoon, fire department, improved water collection for the use of the city water supply, a paving program and a new cemetery location. 40 Years Ago Dec. 9, 1982 Charles Abell and Mike Dowaliby rose to applause as they received prestigious awards at...
Construction on Spokane finished for now; watermain replacement project to resume in spring
Whitefish drivers have all season to enjoy fewer backups on Baker Avenue since traffic has returned to two lanes on Spokane Avenue while work on the watermain replacement project pauses for the winter. An unusually warm and dry fall allowed work on the Spokane Avenue Watermain Replacement Project to proceed smoothly through September and October. The project includes the replacement of approximately 4,500 feet of six-inch old cast iron watermain with new 18-inch PVC watermain. Replacement of curb stops and fire hydrants are required within the project limits. Additionally, the city will make ADA upgrades within the reconstruction of Spokane Avenue at...
Christmas Stroll returns to Whitefish Dec. 9
The holidays are upon us, and that means it’s time for one of the biggest family events of the season in the Flathead – the annual Whitefish Christmas Stroll, sponsored by Stockman Bank. Downtown Whitefish will come alive Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m., with the lighting of the Depot Park Christmas Tree, the arrival of Santa Claus in a horse-drawn wagon, street corner caroling, fire-dancing and juggling, among many other activities. There will be music by the Alpine Bell Ringers, North Valley Music School, the FVCC Vocal Ensemble and Whitefish High School’s Birdland Jazz Ensemble. The Stroll features great...
Joan Bruce Lundy
Joan Corrine Galland Bruce Lundy, 91, died peacefully on Nov. 6, 2022, in Kalispell, Montana. She was born in Lubbock, Texas on March 10, 1931, to Joseph and Zenobia Galland, who moved to Cave Junction, Oregon when Joan was in elementary school. In 1950, Joan married Gerald (Jerry) Bruce while attending Southern Oregon State College in Ashland, Oregon. After Jerry graduated from dental school in Portland, Oregon, they moved to Caldwell, Idaho to open a dental practice. Joan continued her education and graduated with a teaching degree from Boise State University. In Caldwell, Jerry and Joan settled into career and family...
Hanukkah menorah lights up Whitefish as Jewish community gathers
Chabad of the Flathead Valley will light a 9-foot public Hanukkah menorah at Depot Park, on Dec. 18, the first night of the eight-day Festival of Lights. The ceremony will be followed by a community-wide celebration. Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed as well for participants to light at home. “Everyone is especially excited about Hanukkah this year,” said Shneur Wolf, Rabbi of Chabad of the Flathead Valley. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Hanukkah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Hanukkah celebration is about sharing this...
Photos: Christmas Stroll takes over Central Avenue in burst of holiday spirit
The annual Whitefish Christmas Stroll came alive downtown Friday night with the lighting of the Depot Park Christmas Tree, the arrival of Santa Claus in a horse-drawn wagon, caroling, and dance and musical performances. Several vendors lined Central Avenue and attendees enjoyed a night of holiday festivities. ...
Avalanche warning issued through Friday
Northwest Montana avalanche forecasters issued a special warning Thursday for elevated danger in the backcountry due to recent heavy snowfall. The Flathead Avalanche Center bulletin warned that the new snowfall could create dangerous slabs up to 2 feet thick on buried weak layers in the snowpack. The special warning was in effect through Friday. People recreating in the backcountry were warned to avoid slopes steeper than 30 degrees, and to be aware of signs of instability such as shooting cracks and collapsing snowpack. The storm that began Wednesday dumped up to 14 inches of snow on low and mid elevations of Glacier National...
Bulldog speech and debate has good showing in East Helena
The Whitefish High School speech and debate team competed in East Helena on Saturday and had several students place. Although the Bulldogs did not place in sweepstakes, Whitefish had seven students in the top-eight of various categories. Whitefish student Annie Walsh was the overall champion in the humorous interpretation category. “[Humorous interpretation] champion, Annie Walsh, has continued to improve each tournament this year, and we’re excited to see what she can pull off in the post season,” said Bulldog coach Sara Mueller. Also placing was Lauren Rossi, who took fourth in original oratory. In policy debate, the team of Alex Losee and Vana Fortune...
Whitefish Library Program: Student Landon Jennings reviews ‘Skyward’
The Whitefish Community Library’s Fall Into Reading program features book reviews written by local students. Each week throughout the five-week autumn program a winner is picked by library staff to have their book review published in the Whitefish Pilot. Students must be 18 and under, and live in the Whitefish area. In the fourth week of the program, the featured review comes from Whitefish Middle School student Landon Jennings. ‘Skyward’ by Brandon Sanderson Reviewed by Landon Jennings Brandon Sanderson’s book Skyward is an amazing work of sci-fi art. It totally deserves its best book of the year award. I would give it a...
Annual Showcase of the Chefs returns to Whitefish
Kick off this ski season right with an evening of food, wine and giving — join the Flathead Valley Ski Education Foundation (FVSEF) for the 2022 Showcase of the Chefs on Dec. 6. The theme this year is Black Diamond Jubilee in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Whitefish Mountain Resort. This culinary experience gives attendees a chance to make a difference for hundreds of young skiers who participate with FVSEF. On Dec. 6 the doors open at 6:30 p.m., and dinner starts at 7 p.m. FVSEF thanks all of the Showcase restaurants for participating, including Wasabi Sushi, Latitude 48 Bistro,...
Hank Williams Jr. to headline UTBS next year
Under The Big Sky returns for the fourth time to Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish on July 14-16, 2023, presenting a diverse blend of the leading edge names in alternative and outlaw country, folk, bluegrass, Americana, and rock music. Under The Big Sky takes place on a 350-acre working ranch, where fans can take in the scenes of the mountains, green pastures and railroad while enjoying live performances and a rodeo. There is also a vendor village, indulging in local craft beer and artisans, with other fun family attractions for children that include a petting zoo and trail rides. The 2023...
School district seeks additional feedback on expansion planning
Whitefish School District will hold its second community engagement meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Whitefish High School cafeteria to continue discussions about the growth and expansion needs of Whitefish High School and its activities complex. “Insights and feedback from our staff and community in this process so far have been valuable,” said Superintendent Dave Means. “We appreciate the community's input as we address the current capacity of the high school while anticipating the next twenty years of growth.” Recommendations from the 2021 Long Range Facility Plan identified significant growth and critical needs of the high school as...
Debut of new chairlift to coincide with resort’s 75th Anniversary season
*Editor's note: This story has been updated since it was first published. The lift is predicted to open early this season, but not likely to be running on opening day. Over the last 75 years since a ski hill was first established on Big Mountain above the small railroad and logging town of Whitefish, significant improvements and innovations have each etched their spot along the historic timeline of the ski resort. Each project — such as building the first chairlift at The Big Mountain, the construction of the Summit House, or expanding on the backside by creating Chair 7 — has...
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish, MT
360
Followers
816
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT
The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.https://whitefishpilot.com/
Comments / 0