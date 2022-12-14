Alan Priebe of Whitefish, Montana died on Nov. 25, 2022. He was 75. Al was born on a farm in Iowa to parents Clyde and Gladys. He was the second of three children, older sister Patti and younger sister Kim, both of whom survive him and live with their families in the Midwest. His sisters would tell you that he was mischievous from childhood, likely thanks to his dad who had him driving a combine on the highway before he could see over the steering wheel. He was a multi-sport athlete, excelling in basketball, football and softball. He loved cars...

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO