Resort breaks record skier visits for Opening Day
Open terrain, deep snow and pleasant weather highlighted Whitefish Mountain Resort’s 2022-23 winter season opening day on Thursday. With more than 4.5 feet of snow falling on the summit prior to opening day this year, plenty of skiers and riders made the drive up the mountain to partake in the fun. Resort officials say WMR set a new opening day record with nearly 3,900 skier visits. It was a far cry from the sleeper opening the resort had last year after having to delay the first day of the season due to a lack of snow. The resort says the weather...
Winter Wonderland on Ice returns to Whitefish
Glacier Skate Academy (GSA) will be hosting its annual holiday show on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., at the Stumptown Ice Den in Whitefish. This year GSA is so excited to have guest skater Mauro Bruni from New York joining local Flathead Valley skaters on the ice for the performances. He is a previous United States National and International competitor, 1995 to 2005, and star performer of Holiday on Ice between 2007 to 2018 as well as numerous other touring productions for over a decade. Bruni is an award-winning international...
Loretta Fauske, 89
Loretta Irene Fauske died Dec. 8, 2022, in Columbia Falls, Montana. Service details are pending. Loretta is survived by her children Diana Motichka, Rodney Fauske, Janice Judd and Sue Culbert. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Loretta’s family.
Opponents speak out against lumping Whitefish, Columbia Falls into same house district
“Do not force a wildcat and a bulldog to share the same cage, the results may not be pretty,” said a Columbia Falls resident during a redistricting public hearing on Saturday. Legislators and community members spoke against the proposal to include Columbia Falls and Whitefish in the same house district during a public hearing hosted by the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission on Saturday. The commission met in Helena to get feedback in person and over remote video on the tentative adopted legislative map voted on last week. Over 100 people commented on the map, largely split even amongst supporters and opposition,...
Photos: Christmas Stroll takes over Central Avenue in burst of holiday spirit
The annual Whitefish Christmas Stroll came alive downtown Friday night with the lighting of the Depot Park Christmas Tree, the arrival of Santa Claus in a horse-drawn wagon, caroling, and dance and musical performances. Several vendors lined Central Avenue and attendees enjoyed a night of holiday festivities. ...
Looking Back for Dec. 14
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago Dec. 14, 1972 A search for the oldest continuous living resident of Whitefish was concluded by the Whitefish Library Association with the naming of Mrs. Roger Smith, formerly Pearl Ruth Geeslin, who was born in the LaSalle area in 1898 and came to Whitefish in 1903, and Marvin Hove who was born in Minneapolis in 1882, moved to Kalispell in 1903 and came to Whitefish in 1904. He was a locomotive engineer for the Great Northern Railway for 53 years. The two were presented with free gift certificates for copies...
Logan Health Children’s Toy Box benefits pediatric patients, families
For the fourth consecutive year, Logan Health Children’s will be fundraising during the holiday season to benefit pediatric patients and their families. The holidays can be one of the most difficult times of the year for a child to spend in the hospital, but through Logan Health Children’s Toy Box, presented by Whitefish Credit Union, they are reminded that they are not fighting alone. This December, parents of sick or injured children will be invited to the Logan Health Children’s Toy Box to select gift items free of charge for all of their children, helping to reduce the stress of the season and create wonderful holiday memories. Logan Health Children’s staff will begin distributing gifts on Dec. 15. The community can help raise funds or make a donation at logan.org/children. New toys and other gifts can also be donated to one of our boxes located in Logan Health Medical Center or in select Whitefish Credit Union branches in Kalispell, Whitefish, Columbia Falls, Thompson Falls and Eureka.
Legals for December, 14 2022
No. 2667 WHITEFISH BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Whitefish Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 6:00 PM, on the item listed below. The Board of Adjustment meets in the Whitefish Council Chambers at City Hall, at 418 E. 2nd Street Whitefish, Montana. 1. A request by Colton Behr for an administrative appeal of an interpretation by the Zoning Administrator of Whitefish Zoning Code Section 11-3-11-B, that retaining walls built within 6’ of a side or rear property line cannot exceed 2’ in height measured from the downhill grade. Structural retaining walls were built in the setback that...
Hanukkah menorah lights up Whitefish as Jewish community gathers
Chabad of the Flathead Valley will light a 9-foot public Hanukkah menorah at Depot Park, on Dec. 18, the first night of the eight-day Festival of Lights. The ceremony will be followed by a community-wide celebration. Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed as well for participants to light at home. “Everyone is especially excited about Hanukkah this year,” said Shneur Wolf, Rabbi of Chabad of the Flathead Valley. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Hanukkah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Hanukkah celebration is about sharing this...
Locals in natural resource industry take media training
Flathead Valley residents Shauna Dunn, Shelby George, Brian Hogue, and Cameron Wohlschlegel recently returned from three days in Billings as part of REAL Montana (Resource Education and Agriculture Leadership). For REAL Montana Class V, this was the second seminar in their two-year educational program. The focus of the seminar was media and communications. While in Billings, class members received individual training on vocal control and how to effectively communicate in a media interview, followed by twelve live television and radio interviews across the city. They took part in editorial meetings at KULR-8 and KTVQ-2 news and learned about print and online...
Construction on Spokane finished for now; watermain replacement project to resume in spring
Whitefish drivers have all season to enjoy fewer backups on Baker Avenue since traffic has returned to two lanes on Spokane Avenue while work on the watermain replacement project pauses for the winter. An unusually warm and dry fall allowed work on the Spokane Avenue Watermain Replacement Project to proceed smoothly through September and October. The project includes the replacement of approximately 4,500 feet of six-inch old cast iron watermain with new 18-inch PVC watermain. Replacement of curb stops and fire hydrants are required within the project limits. Additionally, the city will make ADA upgrades within the reconstruction of Spokane Avenue at...
Robert Matthews Anderson, 100
Robert Matthews Anderson passed away Nov. 16 at the age of 100 in his home in Whitefish, Montana, surrounded by his wife, Mary (Mitzi) of 70 years, and his children, Grant Anderson of Kalispell, Montana and daughter, Dana (Anderson) Thompson of Bainbridge Island, Washington. Born in New York City on Sept. 8, 1922, and raised in Glenrock, New Jersey and later Connecticut, Bob graduated Greenwich Highschool in 1940, participating in Boy Scouts, track and swimming. An active member of the Greenwich YMCA and an Eagle Sea Scout, Bob spent his youth navigating the waters of New England Sound, developing a love...
Sensory-friendly Santa visits Dec. 10 in Kalispell
This holiday season, Logan Health Children’s is partnering with Whitefish Credit Union to provide sensory-friendly Santa experiences for families in the Flathead Valley. On Dec.10 from 10 a.m to 7:30 p.m., Whitefish Credit Union’s South Kalispell branch will be hosting 30-minute visits with sensory-friendly Santa, where children and adults can experience a supportive environment — eliminating long lines, bright lights and loud noises that can trigger sensory sensitivities. “Traditional Santa visits can be far too overwhelming for children and people with sensory sensitivities and/or autism,” explains Amy Rohyans Stewart, Logan Health child life specialist. “Our Sensory-Friendly Santa is about making a cherished...
Hospital Corner: Foundation giving is always in season
Christmas came early at Logan Health’s walk-in clinic at Whitefish Mountain Resort. The new digital mobile x-ray system arrived just in time for ski season. This state-of-the-art machine was made possible through a philanthropic gift to the Logan Health – Whitefish Foundation. “It’s a game changer,” said Doug Wehrli, Imaging Director at Logan Health – Whitefish. “There’s a 50-percent decrease in radiation per exposure and significantly better image quality. With higher resolution images, our clinic staff can provide a more accurate diagnosis.” This means skiers and snowboarders will get an answer and a care plan while still in their snow gear....
Whitefish Library Program: Student Eleanor Parsons reviews ‘The Comeback’
The Whitefish Community Library’s Fall Into Reading program features book reviews written by local students. Each week throughout the five-week autumn program a winner is picked by library staff to have their book review published in the Whitefish Pilot. Students must be 18 and under and live in the Whitefish area. In the final week of the program, the featured review Is by Eleanor Parsons, grade six, Whitefish Middle School. ‘The Comeback’ by E. L. Shen Reviewed by Eleanor Parsons Twelve-year-old Maxine Chen doesn’t just want to go to the Olympics, she knows she will. But first, this figure skater has to...
Debut of new chairlift to coincide with resort’s 75th Anniversary season
*Editor's note: This story has been updated since it was first published. The lift is predicted to open early this season, but not likely to be running on opening day. Over the last 75 years since a ski hill was first established on Big Mountain above the small railroad and logging town of Whitefish, significant improvements and innovations have each etched their spot along the historic timeline of the ski resort. Each project — such as building the first chairlift at The Big Mountain, the construction of the Summit House, or expanding on the backside by creating Chair 7 — has...
Annual Showcase of the Chefs returns to Whitefish
Kick off this ski season right with an evening of food, wine and giving — join the Flathead Valley Ski Education Foundation (FVSEF) for the 2022 Showcase of the Chefs on Dec. 6. The theme this year is Black Diamond Jubilee in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Whitefish Mountain Resort. This culinary experience gives attendees a chance to make a difference for hundreds of young skiers who participate with FVSEF. On Dec. 6 the doors open at 6:30 p.m., and dinner starts at 7 p.m. FVSEF thanks all of the Showcase restaurants for participating, including Wasabi Sushi, Latitude 48 Bistro,...
Looking Back for November 30
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago Nov. 30, 1972 Kenny Watson of Whitefish narrowly escaped serious injury or death late Sunday afternoon while hunting in the Bowers Lake area. Watson was walking with his hunting rifle slung over one shoulder of his orange hunting shirt when a rifle slug struck the barrel of his rifle inches from his head, bending the barrel and sliding upwards to nick the front sight. Watson said he never saw or heard the person who fired the shot that so narrowly missed his head. 40 Years Ago Dec. 2, 1982 Whitefish hunter John Bartlett’s...
Metropolitan Opera Live in HD airs world premiere ‘The Hours’ in Whitefish
Whitefish Theatre Company and the Whitefish Performing Arts Center are co-presenting the third live on-screen performance of the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD 2022-2023 season. Kevin Puts’s highly anticipated, world premiere production of “The Hours” will be shown on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10:55 a.m. at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center in Whitefish. Approximate run time is 3 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission. Tickets are sold only at the door which will open at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, paid by cash or check only. Please call 406-862-5371 to inquire about 10...
Whitefish Christmas Stroll kicks off holiday season downtown
Live holiday music, visits with Santa, impromptu Christmas caroling, tree lighting ceremonies, food trucks and chestnuts roasting on an open fire — the Christmas Stroll has it all. The Whitefish Christmas Stroll is the official kickoff to the holiday season and will occur Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Whitefish. The evening starts with performances by the Alpine Bell Ringers followed by Harp Music and The North Valley Music School Christmas Recital at the First Presbyterian Church. Several performances occur outside the O’Shaughnessy Center and along Central Avenue, including dance performances and a performance by The Vocal FVCC Ensemble. Santa arrives at 6:30 p.m. and kicks off the parade down Central Avenue where fire pits are located to provide places to warm up. Throughout the evening, craft and food vendors, wagon rides from Bar W Guest Ranch and visits with Clydesdales will be available. Stumptown Art Studio invites people to create their own ornaments. For more information and a complete list of activities, see the Chamber’s website: www.whitefishchamber.org/christmas-stroll
