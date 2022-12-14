Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Flathead Beacon
Winter Prep Sports Preview 2023
The pivot from fall to winter sports seems to happen faster each year, but high school athletes also seem to tackle the switch with more poise. Wrestling will once again be a dominant storyline this winter as Flathead High School is still the reigning champion for both boys and girls. Will the Flathead Valley retain its title as Montana’s wrestling mecca? Beyond the mats, top local athletes will be competing in the pool and on the basketball courts, aiming for prep honors.
Loretta Fauske, 89
Loretta Irene Fauske died Dec. 8, 2022, in Columbia Falls, Montana. Service details are pending. Loretta is survived by her children Diana Motichka, Rodney Fauske, Janice Judd and Sue Culbert. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Loretta’s family.
Opponents speak out against lumping Whitefish, Columbia Falls into same house district
“Do not force a wildcat and a bulldog to share the same cage, the results may not be pretty,” said a Columbia Falls resident during a redistricting public hearing on Saturday. Legislators and community members spoke against the proposal to include Columbia Falls and Whitefish in the same house district during a public hearing hosted by the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission on Saturday. The commission met in Helena to get feedback in person and over remote video on the tentative adopted legislative map voted on last week. Over 100 people commented on the map, largely split even amongst supporters and opposition,...
RightOnTrek Completes Wilderness EDGE facility; adds snowshoes
RightOnTrek just finished construction of its flagship backpacking and camping outdoor gear rental facility in Columbia Falls. Located right by Glacier Park International Airport, the Wilderness EDGE offers top-of-the-line outdoor gear, meals and supplies near Glacier National Park. Officially launched earlier this year, it's been operational all season within the functional enclosure of a converted sea shipping container. While the retired transport vehicle served to protect the 24/7 automated gear lockers from the wind and the rain, it offered little in aesthetic appeal. Crews worked all summer to complete the structure — a sloped-roof building that houses plenty of options for outdoor...
Alan Priebe, 75
Alan Priebe of Whitefish, Montana died on Nov. 25, 2022. He was 75. Al was born on a farm in Iowa to parents Clyde and Gladys. He was the second of three children, older sister Patti and younger sister Kim, both of whom survive him and live with their families in the Midwest. His sisters would tell you that he was mischievous from childhood, likely thanks to his dad who had him driving a combine on the highway before he could see over the steering wheel. He was a multi-sport athlete, excelling in basketball, football and softball. He loved cars...
Winter Wonderland on Ice returns to Whitefish
Glacier Skate Academy (GSA) will be hosting its annual holiday show on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., at the Stumptown Ice Den in Whitefish. This year GSA is so excited to have guest skater Mauro Bruni from New York joining local Flathead Valley skaters on the ice for the performances. He is a previous United States National and International competitor, 1995 to 2005, and star performer of Holiday on Ice between 2007 to 2018 as well as numerous other touring productions for over a decade. Bruni is an award-winning international...
Resort breaks record skier visits for Opening Day
Open terrain, deep snow and pleasant weather highlighted Whitefish Mountain Resort’s 2022-23 winter season opening day on Thursday. With more than 4.5 feet of snow falling on the summit prior to opening day this year, plenty of skiers and riders made the drive up the mountain to partake in the fun. Resort officials say WMR set a new opening day record with nearly 3,900 skier visits. It was a far cry from the sleeper opening the resort had last year after having to delay the first day of the season due to a lack of snow. The resort says the weather...
Legals for December, 14 2022
No. 2667 WHITEFISH BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Whitefish Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 6:00 PM, on the item listed below. The Board of Adjustment meets in the Whitefish Council Chambers at City Hall, at 418 E. 2nd Street Whitefish, Montana. 1. A request by Colton Behr for an administrative appeal of an interpretation by the Zoning Administrator of Whitefish Zoning Code Section 11-3-11-B, that retaining walls built within 6’ of a side or rear property line cannot exceed 2’ in height measured from the downhill grade. Structural retaining walls were built in the setback that...
Robert Matthews Anderson, 100
Robert Matthews Anderson passed away Nov. 16 at the age of 100 in his home in Whitefish, Montana, surrounded by his wife, Mary (Mitzi) of 70 years, and his children, Grant Anderson of Kalispell, Montana and daughter, Dana (Anderson) Thompson of Bainbridge Island, Washington. Born in New York City on Sept. 8, 1922, and raised in Glenrock, New Jersey and later Connecticut, Bob graduated Greenwich Highschool in 1940, participating in Boy Scouts, track and swimming. An active member of the Greenwich YMCA and an Eagle Sea Scout, Bob spent his youth navigating the waters of New England Sound, developing a love...
Logan Health Children’s Toy Box benefits pediatric patients, families
For the fourth consecutive year, Logan Health Children’s will be fundraising during the holiday season to benefit pediatric patients and their families. The holidays can be one of the most difficult times of the year for a child to spend in the hospital, but through Logan Health Children’s Toy Box, presented by Whitefish Credit Union, they are reminded that they are not fighting alone. This December, parents of sick or injured children will be invited to the Logan Health Children’s Toy Box to select gift items free of charge for all of their children, helping to reduce the stress of the season and create wonderful holiday memories. Logan Health Children’s staff will begin distributing gifts on Dec. 15. The community can help raise funds or make a donation at logan.org/children. New toys and other gifts can also be donated to one of our boxes located in Logan Health Medical Center or in select Whitefish Credit Union branches in Kalispell, Whitefish, Columbia Falls, Thompson Falls and Eureka.
Beloved holiday ballet brings family together
When the San Diego Ballet’s “Nutcracker” touring company travels to Kalispell this week, it will not only bring one of the most beloved ballets and Christmas stories to the McClaren Hall stage, it will also nurture a unique kinship between an aunt and her niece. Carol (Brannan) Sullivan has spent most of her lifetime teaching dance in the Flathead Valley. Starting with tap lessons at age 4, she began taking ballet lessons at the budding Marin Ballet School soon after when her family moved to San Rafael, California. As she recalls, “One day my dad gave his $20 poker winnings to my mom...
Looking Back for Dec. 7
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago Dec. 7, 1972 The Whitefish City Council drew up a tentative list of suggestions for disbursement of the funds on hand now that they granted the petition to abandon the section of Woodland Place Street between Washington and Idaho Streets. Included on the list were: installation of storm sewers, updating the lagoon, fire department, improved water collection for the use of the city water supply, a paving program and a new cemetery location. 40 Years Ago Dec. 9, 1982 Charles Abell and Mike Dowaliby rose to applause as they received prestigious awards at...
Locals in natural resource industry take media training
Flathead Valley residents Shauna Dunn, Shelby George, Brian Hogue, and Cameron Wohlschlegel recently returned from three days in Billings as part of REAL Montana (Resource Education and Agriculture Leadership). For REAL Montana Class V, this was the second seminar in their two-year educational program. The focus of the seminar was media and communications. While in Billings, class members received individual training on vocal control and how to effectively communicate in a media interview, followed by twelve live television and radio interviews across the city. They took part in editorial meetings at KULR-8 and KTVQ-2 news and learned about print and online...
Council green-lights affordable Depot Park Townhomes downtown
Construction will soon begin on 22 townhomes in downtown Whitefish that are 100% deed restricted for affordable community housing. At a public hearing on Dec. 5 during the regular meeting of the Whitefish City Council, the preliminary plat and planned unit development overlay were approved by councilors with a unanimous vote. Before the vote, Councilor Ben Davis said he was glad to see the project progressing and that his fellow council members seemed supportive of it. “We have a significant need right now,” Davis said. “It’s only 22 units and we need hundreds, but that’s 22 families that get to continue to grow...
Looking Back for November 30
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago Nov. 30, 1972 Kenny Watson of Whitefish narrowly escaped serious injury or death late Sunday afternoon while hunting in the Bowers Lake area. Watson was walking with his hunting rifle slung over one shoulder of his orange hunting shirt when a rifle slug struck the barrel of his rifle inches from his head, bending the barrel and sliding upwards to nick the front sight. Watson said he never saw or heard the person who fired the shot that so narrowly missed his head. 40 Years Ago Dec. 2, 1982 Whitefish hunter John Bartlett’s...
Whitefish Library Program: Student Eleanor Parsons reviews ‘The Comeback’
The Whitefish Community Library’s Fall Into Reading program features book reviews written by local students. Each week throughout the five-week autumn program a winner is picked by library staff to have their book review published in the Whitefish Pilot. Students must be 18 and under and live in the Whitefish area. In the final week of the program, the featured review Is by Eleanor Parsons, grade six, Whitefish Middle School. ‘The Comeback’ by E. L. Shen Reviewed by Eleanor Parsons Twelve-year-old Maxine Chen doesn’t just want to go to the Olympics, she knows she will. But first, this figure skater has to...
Joan Bruce Lundy
Joan Corrine Galland Bruce Lundy, 91, died peacefully on Nov. 6, 2022, in Kalispell, Montana. She was born in Lubbock, Texas on March 10, 1931, to Joseph and Zenobia Galland, who moved to Cave Junction, Oregon when Joan was in elementary school. In 1950, Joan married Gerald (Jerry) Bruce while attending Southern Oregon State College in Ashland, Oregon. After Jerry graduated from dental school in Portland, Oregon, they moved to Caldwell, Idaho to open a dental practice. Joan continued her education and graduated with a teaching degree from Boise State University. In Caldwell, Jerry and Joan settled into career and family...
Hanukkah menorah lights up Whitefish as Jewish community gathers
Chabad of the Flathead Valley will light a 9-foot public Hanukkah menorah at Depot Park, on Dec. 18, the first night of the eight-day Festival of Lights. The ceremony will be followed by a community-wide celebration. Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed as well for participants to light at home. “Everyone is especially excited about Hanukkah this year,” said Shneur Wolf, Rabbi of Chabad of the Flathead Valley. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Hanukkah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Hanukkah celebration is about sharing this...
Local nonprofit agencies hope to share usable information on septic leachate
The Whitefish Lake Institute and the Flathead Basin Commission spoke to the city council at a work session last week about septic leachate, a problem that has been documented in the Flathead Basin since the 1970s. They also addressed the council about ways to engage the public for meaningful change. While this issue is long-standing and ongoing, septic leachate and stormwater are two contributors to nonpoint source pollution that Mike Koopal, Executive Director of the Whitefish Lake Institute, says people can have control over. “We can manage both better to improve water quality,” he said. “We’ve placed a high priority here...
Construction on Spokane finished for now; watermain replacement project to resume in spring
Whitefish drivers have all season to enjoy fewer backups on Baker Avenue since traffic has returned to two lanes on Spokane Avenue while work on the watermain replacement project pauses for the winter. An unusually warm and dry fall allowed work on the Spokane Avenue Watermain Replacement Project to proceed smoothly through September and October. The project includes the replacement of approximately 4,500 feet of six-inch old cast iron watermain with new 18-inch PVC watermain. Replacement of curb stops and fire hydrants are required within the project limits. Additionally, the city will make ADA upgrades within the reconstruction of Spokane Avenue at...
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish, MT
360
Followers
816
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT
The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.https://whitefishpilot.com/
Comments / 0