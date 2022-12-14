Read full article on original website
Winter Wonderland on Ice returns to Whitefish
Glacier Skate Academy (GSA) will be hosting its annual holiday show on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., at the Stumptown Ice Den in Whitefish. This year GSA is so excited to have guest skater Mauro Bruni from New York joining local Flathead Valley skaters on the ice for the performances. He is a previous United States National and International competitor, 1995 to 2005, and star performer of Holiday on Ice between 2007 to 2018 as well as numerous other touring productions for over a decade. Bruni is an award-winning international...
Hanukkah menorah lights up Whitefish as Jewish community gathers
Chabad of the Flathead Valley will light a 9-foot public Hanukkah menorah at Depot Park, on Dec. 18, the first night of the eight-day Festival of Lights. The ceremony will be followed by a community-wide celebration. Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed as well for participants to light at home. “Everyone is especially excited about Hanukkah this year,” said Shneur Wolf, Rabbi of Chabad of the Flathead Valley. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Hanukkah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Hanukkah celebration is about sharing this...
Looking Back for Dec. 14
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago Dec. 14, 1972 A search for the oldest continuous living resident of Whitefish was concluded by the Whitefish Library Association with the naming of Mrs. Roger Smith, formerly Pearl Ruth Geeslin, who was born in the LaSalle area in 1898 and came to Whitefish in 1903, and Marvin Hove who was born in Minneapolis in 1882, moved to Kalispell in 1903 and came to Whitefish in 1904. He was a locomotive engineer for the Great Northern Railway for 53 years. The two were presented with free gift certificates for copies...
Resort breaks record skier visits for Opening Day
Open terrain, deep snow and pleasant weather highlighted Whitefish Mountain Resort’s 2022-23 winter season opening day on Thursday. With more than 4.5 feet of snow falling on the summit prior to opening day this year, plenty of skiers and riders made the drive up the mountain to partake in the fun. Resort officials say WMR set a new opening day record with nearly 3,900 skier visits. It was a far cry from the sleeper opening the resort had last year after having to delay the first day of the season due to a lack of snow. The resort says the weather...
Christmas Stroll returns to Whitefish Dec. 9
The holidays are upon us, and that means it’s time for one of the biggest family events of the season in the Flathead – the annual Whitefish Christmas Stroll, sponsored by Stockman Bank. Downtown Whitefish will come alive Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m., with the lighting of the Depot Park Christmas Tree, the arrival of Santa Claus in a horse-drawn wagon, street corner caroling, fire-dancing and juggling, among many other activities. There will be music by the Alpine Bell Ringers, North Valley Music School, the FVCC Vocal Ensemble and Whitefish High School’s Birdland Jazz Ensemble. The Stroll features great...
Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek
Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
Logan Health Children’s Toy Box benefits pediatric patients, families
For the fourth consecutive year, Logan Health Children’s will be fundraising during the holiday season to benefit pediatric patients and their families. The holidays can be one of the most difficult times of the year for a child to spend in the hospital, but through Logan Health Children’s Toy Box, presented by Whitefish Credit Union, they are reminded that they are not fighting alone. This December, parents of sick or injured children will be invited to the Logan Health Children’s Toy Box to select gift items free of charge for all of their children, helping to reduce the stress of the season and create wonderful holiday memories. Logan Health Children’s staff will begin distributing gifts on Dec. 15. The community can help raise funds or make a donation at logan.org/children. New toys and other gifts can also be donated to one of our boxes located in Logan Health Medical Center or in select Whitefish Credit Union branches in Kalispell, Whitefish, Columbia Falls, Thompson Falls and Eureka.
Sensory-friendly Santa visits Dec. 10 in Kalispell
This holiday season, Logan Health Children’s is partnering with Whitefish Credit Union to provide sensory-friendly Santa experiences for families in the Flathead Valley. On Dec.10 from 10 a.m to 7:30 p.m., Whitefish Credit Union’s South Kalispell branch will be hosting 30-minute visits with sensory-friendly Santa, where children and adults can experience a supportive environment — eliminating long lines, bright lights and loud noises that can trigger sensory sensitivities. “Traditional Santa visits can be far too overwhelming for children and people with sensory sensitivities and/or autism,” explains Amy Rohyans Stewart, Logan Health child life specialist. “Our Sensory-Friendly Santa is about making a cherished...
Construction on Spokane finished for now; watermain replacement project to resume in spring
Whitefish drivers have all season to enjoy fewer backups on Baker Avenue since traffic has returned to two lanes on Spokane Avenue while work on the watermain replacement project pauses for the winter. An unusually warm and dry fall allowed work on the Spokane Avenue Watermain Replacement Project to proceed smoothly through September and October. The project includes the replacement of approximately 4,500 feet of six-inch old cast iron watermain with new 18-inch PVC watermain. Replacement of curb stops and fire hydrants are required within the project limits. Additionally, the city will make ADA upgrades within the reconstruction of Spokane Avenue at...
Local nonprofit agencies hope to share usable information on septic leachate
The Whitefish Lake Institute and the Flathead Basin Commission spoke to the city council at a work session last week about septic leachate, a problem that has been documented in the Flathead Basin since the 1970s. They also addressed the council about ways to engage the public for meaningful change. While this issue is long-standing and ongoing, septic leachate and stormwater are two contributors to nonpoint source pollution that Mike Koopal, Executive Director of the Whitefish Lake Institute, says people can have control over. “We can manage both better to improve water quality,” he said. “We’ve placed a high priority here...
Whitefish Christmas Stroll kicks off holiday season downtown
Live holiday music, visits with Santa, impromptu Christmas caroling, tree lighting ceremonies, food trucks and chestnuts roasting on an open fire — the Christmas Stroll has it all. The Whitefish Christmas Stroll is the official kickoff to the holiday season and will occur Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Whitefish. The evening starts with performances by the Alpine Bell Ringers followed by Harp Music and The North Valley Music School Christmas Recital at the First Presbyterian Church. Several performances occur outside the O’Shaughnessy Center and along Central Avenue, including dance performances and a performance by The Vocal FVCC Ensemble. Santa arrives at 6:30 p.m. and kicks off the parade down Central Avenue where fire pits are located to provide places to warm up. Throughout the evening, craft and food vendors, wagon rides from Bar W Guest Ranch and visits with Clydesdales will be available. Stumptown Art Studio invites people to create their own ornaments. For more information and a complete list of activities, see the Chamber’s website: www.whitefishchamber.org/christmas-stroll
Beloved holiday ballet brings family together
When the San Diego Ballet’s “Nutcracker” touring company travels to Kalispell this week, it will not only bring one of the most beloved ballets and Christmas stories to the McClaren Hall stage, it will also nurture a unique kinship between an aunt and her niece. Carol (Brannan) Sullivan has spent most of her lifetime teaching dance in the Flathead Valley. Starting with tap lessons at age 4, she began taking ballet lessons at the budding Marin Ballet School soon after when her family moved to San Rafael, California. As she recalls, “One day my dad gave his $20 poker winnings to my mom...
Metropolitan Opera Live in HD airs world premiere ‘The Hours’ in Whitefish
Whitefish Theatre Company and the Whitefish Performing Arts Center are co-presenting the third live on-screen performance of the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD 2022-2023 season. Kevin Puts’s highly anticipated, world premiere production of “The Hours” will be shown on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10:55 a.m. at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center in Whitefish. Approximate run time is 3 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission. Tickets are sold only at the door which will open at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, paid by cash or check only. Please call 406-862-5371 to inquire about 10...
Legals for December, 14 2022
No. 2667 WHITEFISH BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Whitefish Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 6:00 PM, on the item listed below. The Board of Adjustment meets in the Whitefish Council Chambers at City Hall, at 418 E. 2nd Street Whitefish, Montana. 1. A request by Colton Behr for an administrative appeal of an interpretation by the Zoning Administrator of Whitefish Zoning Code Section 11-3-11-B, that retaining walls built within 6’ of a side or rear property line cannot exceed 2’ in height measured from the downhill grade. Structural retaining walls were built in the setback that...
Loretta Fauske, 89
Loretta Irene Fauske died Dec. 8, 2022, in Columbia Falls, Montana. Service details are pending. Loretta is survived by her children Diana Motichka, Rodney Fauske, Janice Judd and Sue Culbert. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Loretta’s family.
Whitefish Library Program: Student Eleanor Parsons reviews ‘The Comeback’
The Whitefish Community Library’s Fall Into Reading program features book reviews written by local students. Each week throughout the five-week autumn program a winner is picked by library staff to have their book review published in the Whitefish Pilot. Students must be 18 and under and live in the Whitefish area. In the final week of the program, the featured review Is by Eleanor Parsons, grade six, Whitefish Middle School. ‘The Comeback’ by E. L. Shen Reviewed by Eleanor Parsons Twelve-year-old Maxine Chen doesn’t just want to go to the Olympics, she knows she will. But first, this figure skater has to...
ATP presents annual show Yuletide Affair
Alpine Theater Project presents its popular holiday show, Yuletide Affair 19, Dec. 18 to 20. All performances begin at 7 p.m. at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. Tickets are going fast. This mix of heartwarming holiday music and irreverent satire has become one of the Flathead Valley's biggest holiday traditions. For tickets, visit atpwhitefish.org. Yuletide Affair Kids Fort 2022 ATP is putting a younger twist on the most popular show of the year and spinning it off into its own show, Yuletide Affair Kids at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. The Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 show is sold out. Seating is general admission. Held in conjunction with ATP’s new Yuletide Affair Kids educational session, this student-performed concert will feature some of the Flathead’s best young talent for the holidays where ATP headquarters will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland complete with hot cocoa, Santa sightings and more. It’s a show all ages will enjoy. For tickets, visit atpwhitefish.org.
Annual Showcase of the Chefs returns to Whitefish
Kick off this ski season right with an evening of food, wine and giving — join the Flathead Valley Ski Education Foundation (FVSEF) for the 2022 Showcase of the Chefs on Dec. 6. The theme this year is Black Diamond Jubilee in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Whitefish Mountain Resort. This culinary experience gives attendees a chance to make a difference for hundreds of young skiers who participate with FVSEF. On Dec. 6 the doors open at 6:30 p.m., and dinner starts at 7 p.m. FVSEF thanks all of the Showcase restaurants for participating, including Wasabi Sushi, Latitude 48 Bistro,...
Resort issues warning to pre-season uphill skiers; area around new lift construction closed
Whitefish Mountain Resort has issued another warning to hikers and uphill skiers, reminding them that entering into the construction zone for the new Snow Ghost Express chairlift is forbidden. In a statement issued Friday, the resort reiterated that the presence of work crews and lift cables represent a serious threat to skiers’ health and safety. “Even when no workers are in the immediate vicinity, these heavy steel cables can move suddenly and rapidly, resulting in serious injury or death,” said the statement. “We understand the excitement of seeing this project up close, but it’s not worth the risk to your personal safety,” said...
WTC presents classic ‘Little Women’ for the holidays
The Whitefish Theatre Company is thrilled to present “Little Women” as their winter show at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Based on the beloved book, this heartfelt and captivating play opens with a sneak preview night on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue on Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 11 and 18 at 4 p.m. In Kate Hamill’s sparkling adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel “Little Women”, Jo March is not your typical Victorian lady. She is ambitious, rough around the edges, headstrong, and yearns for the day when she will be...
