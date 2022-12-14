Read full article on original website
railfan.com
Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold
ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
fvcc.edu
A Tragedy, and a Life of Adventure, Fill Fraley’s New Book
For nearly 50 years local author John Fraley has wrestled with questions about what truly happened to his friend and “kindred spirit” Terry McCoy, who died in a plane crash in the Sapphire Mountains in August of 1974 in an area now known as the Welcome Creek Wilderness. Fraley, now 68, was supposed to have been on the plane, but couldn’t make the trip.
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
RightOnTrek Completes Wilderness EDGE facility; adds snowshoes
RightOnTrek just finished construction of its flagship backpacking and camping outdoor gear rental facility in Columbia Falls. Located right by Glacier Park International Airport, the Wilderness EDGE offers top-of-the-line outdoor gear, meals and supplies near Glacier National Park. Officially launched earlier this year, it's been operational all season within the functional enclosure of a converted sea shipping container. While the retired transport vehicle served to protect the 24/7 automated gear lockers from the wind and the rain, it offered little in aesthetic appeal. Crews worked all summer to complete the structure — a sloped-roof building that houses plenty of options for outdoor...
Photos: Christmas Stroll takes over Central Avenue in burst of holiday spirit
The annual Whitefish Christmas Stroll came alive downtown Friday night with the lighting of the Depot Park Christmas Tree, the arrival of Santa Claus in a horse-drawn wagon, caroling, and dance and musical performances. Several vendors lined Central Avenue and attendees enjoyed a night of holiday festivities. ...
Gov. Gianforte donates part of salary to Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry
Gov. Gianforte has donated a quarter of his annual salary to the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry.
Looking Back for Dec. 14
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago Dec. 14, 1972 A search for the oldest continuous living resident of Whitefish was concluded by the Whitefish Library Association with the naming of Mrs. Roger Smith, formerly Pearl Ruth Geeslin, who was born in the LaSalle area in 1898 and came to Whitefish in 1903, and Marvin Hove who was born in Minneapolis in 1882, moved to Kalispell in 1903 and came to Whitefish in 1904. He was a locomotive engineer for the Great Northern Railway for 53 years. The two were presented with free gift certificates for copies...
Logan Health Children’s Toy Box benefits pediatric patients, families
For the fourth consecutive year, Logan Health Children’s will be fundraising during the holiday season to benefit pediatric patients and their families. The holidays can be one of the most difficult times of the year for a child to spend in the hospital, but through Logan Health Children’s Toy Box, presented by Whitefish Credit Union, they are reminded that they are not fighting alone. This December, parents of sick or injured children will be invited to the Logan Health Children’s Toy Box to select gift items free of charge for all of their children, helping to reduce the stress of the season and create wonderful holiday memories. Logan Health Children’s staff will begin distributing gifts on Dec. 15. The community can help raise funds or make a donation at logan.org/children. New toys and other gifts can also be donated to one of our boxes located in Logan Health Medical Center or in select Whitefish Credit Union branches in Kalispell, Whitefish, Columbia Falls, Thompson Falls and Eureka.
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek
Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
Loretta Fauske, 89
Loretta Irene Fauske died Dec. 8, 2022, in Columbia Falls, Montana. Service details are pending. Loretta is survived by her children Diana Motichka, Rodney Fauske, Janice Judd and Sue Culbert. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Loretta’s family.
Legals for December, 14 2022
No. 2667 WHITEFISH BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Whitefish Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 6:00 PM, on the item listed below. The Board of Adjustment meets in the Whitefish Council Chambers at City Hall, at 418 E. 2nd Street Whitefish, Montana. 1. A request by Colton Behr for an administrative appeal of an interpretation by the Zoning Administrator of Whitefish Zoning Code Section 11-3-11-B, that retaining walls built within 6’ of a side or rear property line cannot exceed 2’ in height measured from the downhill grade. Structural retaining walls were built in the setback that...
Council green-lights affordable Depot Park Townhomes downtown
Construction will soon begin on 22 townhomes in downtown Whitefish that are 100% deed restricted for affordable community housing. At a public hearing on Dec. 5 during the regular meeting of the Whitefish City Council, the preliminary plat and planned unit development overlay were approved by councilors with a unanimous vote. Before the vote, Councilor Ben Davis said he was glad to see the project progressing and that his fellow council members seemed supportive of it. “We have a significant need right now,” Davis said. “It’s only 22 units and we need hundreds, but that’s 22 families that get to continue to grow...
Opponents speak out against lumping Whitefish, Columbia Falls into same house district
“Do not force a wildcat and a bulldog to share the same cage, the results may not be pretty,” said a Columbia Falls resident during a redistricting public hearing on Saturday. Legislators and community members spoke against the proposal to include Columbia Falls and Whitefish in the same house district during a public hearing hosted by the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission on Saturday. The commission met in Helena to get feedback in person and over remote video on the tentative adopted legislative map voted on last week. Over 100 people commented on the map, largely split even amongst supporters and opposition,...
Beloved holiday ballet brings family together
When the San Diego Ballet’s “Nutcracker” touring company travels to Kalispell this week, it will not only bring one of the most beloved ballets and Christmas stories to the McClaren Hall stage, it will also nurture a unique kinship between an aunt and her niece. Carol (Brannan) Sullivan has spent most of her lifetime teaching dance in the Flathead Valley. Starting with tap lessons at age 4, she began taking ballet lessons at the budding Marin Ballet School soon after when her family moved to San Rafael, California. As she recalls, “One day my dad gave his $20 poker winnings to my mom...
Crews searching for 87-year-old missing snowmobiler near Whitefish
Crews are searching for an 87-year-old snowmobiler who has been reported missing in the Whitefish area.
Sensory-friendly Santa visits Dec. 10 in Kalispell
This holiday season, Logan Health Children’s is partnering with Whitefish Credit Union to provide sensory-friendly Santa experiences for families in the Flathead Valley. On Dec.10 from 10 a.m to 7:30 p.m., Whitefish Credit Union’s South Kalispell branch will be hosting 30-minute visits with sensory-friendly Santa, where children and adults can experience a supportive environment — eliminating long lines, bright lights and loud noises that can trigger sensory sensitivities. “Traditional Santa visits can be far too overwhelming for children and people with sensory sensitivities and/or autism,” explains Amy Rohyans Stewart, Logan Health child life specialist. “Our Sensory-Friendly Santa is about making a cherished...
Metropolitan Opera Live in HD airs world premiere ‘The Hours’ in Whitefish
Whitefish Theatre Company and the Whitefish Performing Arts Center are co-presenting the third live on-screen performance of the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD 2022-2023 season. Kevin Puts’s highly anticipated, world premiere production of “The Hours” will be shown on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10:55 a.m. at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center in Whitefish. Approximate run time is 3 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission. Tickets are sold only at the door which will open at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, paid by cash or check only. Please call 406-862-5371 to inquire about 10...
Robert Matthews Anderson, 100
Robert Matthews Anderson passed away Nov. 16 at the age of 100 in his home in Whitefish, Montana, surrounded by his wife, Mary (Mitzi) of 70 years, and his children, Grant Anderson of Kalispell, Montana and daughter, Dana (Anderson) Thompson of Bainbridge Island, Washington. Born in New York City on Sept. 8, 1922, and raised in Glenrock, New Jersey and later Connecticut, Bob graduated Greenwich Highschool in 1940, participating in Boy Scouts, track and swimming. An active member of the Greenwich YMCA and an Eagle Sea Scout, Bob spent his youth navigating the waters of New England Sound, developing a love...
Alan Priebe, 75
Alan Priebe of Whitefish, Montana died on Nov. 25, 2022. He was 75. Al was born on a farm in Iowa to parents Clyde and Gladys. He was the second of three children, older sister Patti and younger sister Kim, both of whom survive him and live with their families in the Midwest. His sisters would tell you that he was mischievous from childhood, likely thanks to his dad who had him driving a combine on the highway before he could see over the steering wheel. He was a multi-sport athlete, excelling in basketball, football and softball. He loved cars...
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish, MT
