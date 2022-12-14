ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

MY 103.5

Montana’s Minimum Wage Will See Big Changes in 2023

This news might make a difference in other parts of the state, but here in the Gallatin Valley, it doesn't move the needle at all. The minimum wage debate has been raging for many years and differs from state to state. Here in Montana, the minimum wage has been lower than in many major cities and states due to the low cost of living. Only the cost of living in Montana has risen drastically over the past several years, and the state of Montana is hoping this initiative will help.
MONTANA STATE
William Davis

Montana Predicts Over $30 Million in Cannabis Tax Revenue

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. With the legalization of cannabis, it is not surprising that Montana expects tax income from marijuana to increase over the next few years while tax revenue from wine and beer stays the same.
MONTANA STATE
Light Reading

The Buildout: Charter gets $110M grant from Montana

This week in broadband builds: Charter wins grants in Montana and Minnesota; Kansas awards small providers; NTIA releases $40 million for tribes; Brightspeed and IQ Fiber announce network launches – and more. The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking fiber...
MONTANA STATE
discoveringmontana.com

The 10 Best Hot Spring Hotels In Montana

Most people may be inclined to think of mountain skiing, hiking, or the Old West when Montana comes to mind. But on top of all its natural treasures, the state is home to a wealth of natural hot springs. Numerous hot springs locations in Montana have been developed over the...
MONTANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

05 Best Places to Live in Montana

From snow-capped mountains, scenic waterfalls, and vast grasslands to varied wildlife, Montana is famous for its natural treasures. If you love the great outdoors, you’ll love to live in this state which is home to over 170 state parks & public lands. It is a sparsely populated region with...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?

This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Gov. Gianforte bans TikTok on all state-issued equipment

Montana is now the latest state to push back against the extremely popular short-form video-sharing app, TikTok. On Friday, Gov. Greg Gianforte prohibited its use on state equipment. In his Friday memo to Montana’s Chief Information Officer and state executive agency directors, Gov. Gianforte said that having TikTok on state...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Gov proposes upping Medicaid reimbursement, but not as much as study recommends

After a study of nursing home rates, the Gianforte Administration has proposed to bump up the per diem for the stressed facilities, but only for a fraction of the recommended increased rates. Nursing homes are on the ropes financially, and so far, 11 facilities have closed or announced closures in the state, according to data […] The post Gov proposes upping Medicaid reimbursement, but not as much as study recommends appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review

A Montana district court ordered Gov. Greg Gianforte to turn over internal office records for its review and possible release, dismissing much of his argument the documents could be withheld from the public due to “executive privilege.” In 2021, plaintiff Jayson O’Neill sued the Governor’s Office after it denied his request to see “Agency Bill […] The post Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
eagle933.com

CONFIRMED: Why West Coasters Are Still Fleeing To Montana

We could all blame our housing issues in Montana on several factors; availability of building materials, rising interest rates, our local government, or even the influx of higher-salaried residents moving to Montana. Thanks to some data-backed research, we can now see why home appreciation prices are contributing to a wave of Montana transplants.
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

Governor Gianforte Prohibits Use of TikTok for State Business, on State Equipment

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte announced he will prohibit the use of TikTok on state devices Friday. In a memo to Chief Information Officer Kevin Gilbertson and executive agency directors, Gianforte cited TikTok’s practice of harvesting data from its users’ devices and offering information to the Chinese Communist Party.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,094 Cases, Four New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,634,328 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 562,931 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 230,050 doses have been administered and 76,584 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
