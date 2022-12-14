Read full article on original website
Montana’s Minimum Wage Will See Big Changes in 2023
This news might make a difference in other parts of the state, but here in the Gallatin Valley, it doesn't move the needle at all. The minimum wage debate has been raging for many years and differs from state to state. Here in Montana, the minimum wage has been lower than in many major cities and states due to the low cost of living. Only the cost of living in Montana has risen drastically over the past several years, and the state of Montana is hoping this initiative will help.
Montana Predicts Over $30 Million in Cannabis Tax Revenue
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. With the legalization of cannabis, it is not surprising that Montana expects tax income from marijuana to increase over the next few years while tax revenue from wine and beer stays the same.
Light Reading
The Buildout: Charter gets $110M grant from Montana
This week in broadband builds: Charter wins grants in Montana and Minnesota; Kansas awards small providers; NTIA releases $40 million for tribes; Brightspeed and IQ Fiber announce network launches – and more. The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking fiber...
discoveringmontana.com
The 10 Best Hot Spring Hotels In Montana
Most people may be inclined to think of mountain skiing, hiking, or the Old West when Montana comes to mind. But on top of all its natural treasures, the state is home to a wealth of natural hot springs. Numerous hot springs locations in Montana have been developed over the...
Governor Gianforte welcoming Amazon to Missoula
Governor Greg Gianforte announced Friday that Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently being built in Missoula.
nomadlawyer.org
05 Best Places to Live in Montana
From snow-capped mountains, scenic waterfalls, and vast grasslands to varied wildlife, Montana is famous for its natural treasures. If you love the great outdoors, you’ll love to live in this state which is home to over 170 state parks & public lands. It is a sparsely populated region with...
Montana's lone maple syrup producer creating interest throughout the state
Knudson taps multiple types of maple trees throughout Missoula to bring a taste of nature's candy to Montanans’.
If You’re Behind a Montana Snowplow, Look Out For This
Snowplows are out all day and night, making sure the roads are safe for travelers, and it's important to keep in mind that there are a set of rules for dealing with snowplows on the road. This winter, the snowplows are out in full force, clearing roads from Bozeman to...
Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?
This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
Montana Free Press / ICT Indigenous Montana Legislative Fellowship
Montana Free Press and ICT are looking for an early career reporter to cover Montana's Indian caucus during the state's 2023 legislature
mtpr.org
Gov. Gianforte bans TikTok on all state-issued equipment
Montana is now the latest state to push back against the extremely popular short-form video-sharing app, TikTok. On Friday, Gov. Greg Gianforte prohibited its use on state equipment. In his Friday memo to Montana’s Chief Information Officer and state executive agency directors, Gov. Gianforte said that having TikTok on state...
explorebigsky.com
Montana tax revenue from weed projected to go up, but wine, beer stay relatively flat
Hold the pinot noir, but raise a joint for the Montana economy. Tax revenue from wine is forecast to be relatively flat in the Treasure State the next couple of years, and despite Montana’s claims to fame in microbrewing, per capita beer consumption is on the same path, according to revenue projections in Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget proposal.
Blizzard hits eastern Montana
While plow crews were hard at work clearing the roads, it didn’t take long in many places for drifting snow to cover them once again.
Gov proposes upping Medicaid reimbursement, but not as much as study recommends
After a study of nursing home rates, the Gianforte Administration has proposed to bump up the per diem for the stressed facilities, but only for a fraction of the recommended increased rates. Nursing homes are on the ropes financially, and so far, 11 facilities have closed or announced closures in the state, according to data […] The post Gov proposes upping Medicaid reimbursement, but not as much as study recommends appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review
A Montana district court ordered Gov. Greg Gianforte to turn over internal office records for its review and possible release, dismissing much of his argument the documents could be withheld from the public due to “executive privilege.” In 2021, plaintiff Jayson O’Neill sued the Governor’s Office after it denied his request to see “Agency Bill […] The post Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review appeared first on Daily Montanan.
eagle933.com
CONFIRMED: Why West Coasters Are Still Fleeing To Montana
We could all blame our housing issues in Montana on several factors; availability of building materials, rising interest rates, our local government, or even the influx of higher-salaried residents moving to Montana. Thanks to some data-backed research, we can now see why home appreciation prices are contributing to a wave of Montana transplants.
KFYR-TV
Governor Gianforte Prohibits Use of TikTok for State Business, on State Equipment
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte announced he will prohibit the use of TikTok on state devices Friday. In a memo to Chief Information Officer Kevin Gilbertson and executive agency directors, Gianforte cited TikTok’s practice of harvesting data from its users’ devices and offering information to the Chinese Communist Party.
Is Driving Without a Front License Plate Illegal in Montana?
Is driving without a front license plate illegal in Montana? Here's what Montana law says about it. I've noticed quite a few cars in Montana without front license plates, so I decided to do some research and figure out if it's legal or not. Is it Illegal to Drive Without...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,094 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,634,328 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 562,931 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 230,050 doses have been administered and 76,584 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Gov. Gianforte donates part of salary to Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry
Gov. Gianforte has donated a quarter of his annual salary to the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry.
