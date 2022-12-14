Alpine Theater Project presents its popular holiday show, Yuletide Affair 19, Dec. 18 to 20. All performances begin at 7 p.m. at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. Tickets are going fast. This mix of heartwarming holiday music and irreverent satire has become one of the Flathead Valley's biggest holiday traditions. For tickets, visit atpwhitefish.org. Yuletide Affair Kids Fort 2022 ATP is putting a younger twist on the most popular show of the year and spinning it off into its own show, Yuletide Affair Kids at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. The Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 show is sold out. Seating is general admission. Held in conjunction with ATP’s new Yuletide Affair Kids educational session, this student-performed concert will feature some of the Flathead’s best young talent for the holidays where ATP headquarters will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland complete with hot cocoa, Santa sightings and more. It’s a show all ages will enjoy. For tickets, visit atpwhitefish.org.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 17 DAYS AGO