Legals for December, 14 2022
No. 2667 WHITEFISH BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Whitefish Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 6:00 PM, on the item listed below. The Board of Adjustment meets in the Whitefish Council Chambers at City Hall, at 418 E. 2nd Street Whitefish, Montana. 1. A request by Colton Behr for an administrative appeal of an interpretation by the Zoning Administrator of Whitefish Zoning Code Section 11-3-11-B, that retaining walls built within 6’ of a side or rear property line cannot exceed 2’ in height measured from the downhill grade. Structural retaining walls were built in the setback that...
RightOnTrek Completes Wilderness EDGE facility; adds snowshoes
RightOnTrek just finished construction of its flagship backpacking and camping outdoor gear rental facility in Columbia Falls. Located right by Glacier Park International Airport, the Wilderness EDGE offers top-of-the-line outdoor gear, meals and supplies near Glacier National Park. Officially launched earlier this year, it's been operational all season within the functional enclosure of a converted sea shipping container. While the retired transport vehicle served to protect the 24/7 automated gear lockers from the wind and the rain, it offered little in aesthetic appeal. Crews worked all summer to complete the structure — a sloped-roof building that houses plenty of options for outdoor...
Looking Back for Dec. 14
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago Dec. 14, 1972 A search for the oldest continuous living resident of Whitefish was concluded by the Whitefish Library Association with the naming of Mrs. Roger Smith, formerly Pearl Ruth Geeslin, who was born in the LaSalle area in 1898 and came to Whitefish in 1903, and Marvin Hove who was born in Minneapolis in 1882, moved to Kalispell in 1903 and came to Whitefish in 1904. He was a locomotive engineer for the Great Northern Railway for 53 years. The two were presented with free gift certificates for copies...
Alan Priebe, 75
Alan Priebe of Whitefish, Montana died on Nov. 25, 2022. He was 75. Al was born on a farm in Iowa to parents Clyde and Gladys. He was the second of three children, older sister Patti and younger sister Kim, both of whom survive him and live with their families in the Midwest. His sisters would tell you that he was mischievous from childhood, likely thanks to his dad who had him driving a combine on the highway before he could see over the steering wheel. He was a multi-sport athlete, excelling in basketball, football and softball. He loved cars...
Council green-lights affordable Depot Park Townhomes downtown
Construction will soon begin on 22 townhomes in downtown Whitefish that are 100% deed restricted for affordable community housing. At a public hearing on Dec. 5 during the regular meeting of the Whitefish City Council, the preliminary plat and planned unit development overlay were approved by councilors with a unanimous vote. Before the vote, Councilor Ben Davis said he was glad to see the project progressing and that his fellow council members seemed supportive of it. “We have a significant need right now,” Davis said. “It’s only 22 units and we need hundreds, but that’s 22 families that get to continue to grow...
Resort breaks record skier visits for Opening Day
Open terrain, deep snow and pleasant weather highlighted Whitefish Mountain Resort’s 2022-23 winter season opening day on Thursday. With more than 4.5 feet of snow falling on the summit prior to opening day this year, plenty of skiers and riders made the drive up the mountain to partake in the fun. Resort officials say WMR set a new opening day record with nearly 3,900 skier visits. It was a far cry from the sleeper opening the resort had last year after having to delay the first day of the season due to a lack of snow. The resort says the weather...
Locals in natural resource industry take media training
Flathead Valley residents Shauna Dunn, Shelby George, Brian Hogue, and Cameron Wohlschlegel recently returned from three days in Billings as part of REAL Montana (Resource Education and Agriculture Leadership). For REAL Montana Class V, this was the second seminar in their two-year educational program. The focus of the seminar was media and communications. While in Billings, class members received individual training on vocal control and how to effectively communicate in a media interview, followed by twelve live television and radio interviews across the city. They took part in editorial meetings at KULR-8 and KTVQ-2 news and learned about print and online...
Beloved holiday ballet brings family together
When the San Diego Ballet’s “Nutcracker” touring company travels to Kalispell this week, it will not only bring one of the most beloved ballets and Christmas stories to the McClaren Hall stage, it will also nurture a unique kinship between an aunt and her niece. Carol (Brannan) Sullivan has spent most of her lifetime teaching dance in the Flathead Valley. Starting with tap lessons at age 4, she began taking ballet lessons at the budding Marin Ballet School soon after when her family moved to San Rafael, California. As she recalls, “One day my dad gave his $20 poker winnings to my mom...
Hanukkah menorah lights up Whitefish as Jewish community gathers
Chabad of the Flathead Valley will light a 9-foot public Hanukkah menorah at Depot Park, on Dec. 18, the first night of the eight-day Festival of Lights. The ceremony will be followed by a community-wide celebration. Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed as well for participants to light at home. “Everyone is especially excited about Hanukkah this year,” said Shneur Wolf, Rabbi of Chabad of the Flathead Valley. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Hanukkah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Hanukkah celebration is about sharing this...
Joan Bruce Lundy
Joan Corrine Galland Bruce Lundy, 91, died peacefully on Nov. 6, 2022, in Kalispell, Montana. She was born in Lubbock, Texas on March 10, 1931, to Joseph and Zenobia Galland, who moved to Cave Junction, Oregon when Joan was in elementary school. In 1950, Joan married Gerald (Jerry) Bruce while attending Southern Oregon State College in Ashland, Oregon. After Jerry graduated from dental school in Portland, Oregon, they moved to Caldwell, Idaho to open a dental practice. Joan continued her education and graduated with a teaching degree from Boise State University. In Caldwell, Jerry and Joan settled into career and family...
Hospital Corner: Foundation giving is always in season
Christmas came early at Logan Health’s walk-in clinic at Whitefish Mountain Resort. The new digital mobile x-ray system arrived just in time for ski season. This state-of-the-art machine was made possible through a philanthropic gift to the Logan Health – Whitefish Foundation. “It’s a game changer,” said Doug Wehrli, Imaging Director at Logan Health – Whitefish. “There’s a 50-percent decrease in radiation per exposure and significantly better image quality. With higher resolution images, our clinic staff can provide a more accurate diagnosis.” This means skiers and snowboarders will get an answer and a care plan while still in their snow gear....
Construction on Spokane finished for now; watermain replacement project to resume in spring
Whitefish drivers have all season to enjoy fewer backups on Baker Avenue since traffic has returned to two lanes on Spokane Avenue while work on the watermain replacement project pauses for the winter. An unusually warm and dry fall allowed work on the Spokane Avenue Watermain Replacement Project to proceed smoothly through September and October. The project includes the replacement of approximately 4,500 feet of six-inch old cast iron watermain with new 18-inch PVC watermain. Replacement of curb stops and fire hydrants are required within the project limits. Additionally, the city will make ADA upgrades within the reconstruction of Spokane Avenue at...
Photos: Christmas Stroll takes over Central Avenue in burst of holiday spirit
The annual Whitefish Christmas Stroll came alive downtown Friday night with the lighting of the Depot Park Christmas Tree, the arrival of Santa Claus in a horse-drawn wagon, caroling, and dance and musical performances. Several vendors lined Central Avenue and attendees enjoyed a night of holiday festivities. ...
Whitefish Library Program: Student Eleanor Parsons reviews ‘The Comeback’
The Whitefish Community Library’s Fall Into Reading program features book reviews written by local students. Each week throughout the five-week autumn program a winner is picked by library staff to have their book review published in the Whitefish Pilot. Students must be 18 and under and live in the Whitefish area. In the final week of the program, the featured review Is by Eleanor Parsons, grade six, Whitefish Middle School. ‘The Comeback’ by E. L. Shen Reviewed by Eleanor Parsons Twelve-year-old Maxine Chen doesn’t just want to go to the Olympics, she knows she will. But first, this figure skater has to...
Hank Williams Jr. to headline UTBS next year
Under The Big Sky returns for the fourth time to Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish on July 14-16, 2023, presenting a diverse blend of the leading edge names in alternative and outlaw country, folk, bluegrass, Americana, and rock music. Under The Big Sky takes place on a 350-acre working ranch, where fans can take in the scenes of the mountains, green pastures and railroad while enjoying live performances and a rodeo. There is also a vendor village, indulging in local craft beer and artisans, with other fun family attractions for children that include a petting zoo and trail rides. The 2023...
Avalanche warning issued through Friday
Northwest Montana avalanche forecasters issued a special warning Thursday for elevated danger in the backcountry due to recent heavy snowfall. The Flathead Avalanche Center bulletin warned that the new snowfall could create dangerous slabs up to 2 feet thick on buried weak layers in the snowpack. The special warning was in effect through Friday. People recreating in the backcountry were warned to avoid slopes steeper than 30 degrees, and to be aware of signs of instability such as shooting cracks and collapsing snowpack. The storm that began Wednesday dumped up to 14 inches of snow on low and mid elevations of Glacier National...
Sensory-friendly Santa visits Dec. 10 in Kalispell
This holiday season, Logan Health Children’s is partnering with Whitefish Credit Union to provide sensory-friendly Santa experiences for families in the Flathead Valley. On Dec.10 from 10 a.m to 7:30 p.m., Whitefish Credit Union’s South Kalispell branch will be hosting 30-minute visits with sensory-friendly Santa, where children and adults can experience a supportive environment — eliminating long lines, bright lights and loud noises that can trigger sensory sensitivities. “Traditional Santa visits can be far too overwhelming for children and people with sensory sensitivities and/or autism,” explains Amy Rohyans Stewart, Logan Health child life specialist. “Our Sensory-Friendly Santa is about making a cherished...
Tester announces adaptive sports grants for disabled veterans
U.S. Senator Jon Tester announced $81,500 has been awarded to Disabled Recreation Environmental Access Movement (DREAM) Adaptive Recreation, an organization in Whitefish that helps enhance the quality of life for individuals with disabilities by providing year-round outdoor adaptive recreational opportunities. This funding will help disabled veterans in Montana improve their independence, well-being and quality of life through adaptive sports programs, according to a press release. “DREAM Adaptive Recreation does great work in helping Montana’s veterans and military men and women heal from both seen and unseen wounds of war,” said Tester, Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “This funding will...
WTC presents classic ‘Little Women’ for the holidays
The Whitefish Theatre Company is thrilled to present “Little Women” as their winter show at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Based on the beloved book, this heartfelt and captivating play opens with a sneak preview night on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue on Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 11 and 18 at 4 p.m. In Kate Hamill’s sparkling adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel “Little Women”, Jo March is not your typical Victorian lady. She is ambitious, rough around the edges, headstrong, and yearns for the day when she will be...
Lawsuit over Whitefish subdivision dismissed, while second regarding property continues
A lawsuit filed against the city of Whitefish and a developer over a commercial subdivision has been dismissed. Flathead District Court Judge Dan Wilson on Nov. 9 ruled that the case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning the plaintiff cannot refile the case. The ruling notes that the plaintiff, the South Whitefish Neighborhood Association, did not serve a petition on the city within three years of filing the complaint, which is required by state law, and thus the court must dismiss the claim. Whitefish in September 2019 approved a five-lot commercial subdivision requested by Whitefish Housing Group, LLC on U.S. 93 just north...
