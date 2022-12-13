Montgomery County Launches Maryland’s First ‘EV Purchasing Co-op Dealership Incentive Program’ to Share Information and Reduce Cost of Buying Electric Vehicles

Read full article on original website
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County and WSSC Water Urges Everyone to be ‘Salt Wise’ and Use Less Salt During Winter Storms to Reduce the Impact on the Environment and Drinking Water
The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Department of Transportation (MCDOT) and WSSC Water are urging homeowners to be “Salt Wise” and use less salt on sidewalks and driveways during winter storms. Salt runs off into storm drains, local streams, and eventually, to the Potomac and...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County Recruiting Volunteers for the 2023 ‘Point-In-Time Homeless Count’ That Provides Data for Allocating Resources for Those Experiencing Homelessness
Montgomery County’s annual “Point-In-Time (PIT) Street Count is scheduled for the overnight hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25, and volunteers are needed to help survey unsheltered individuals and households. The County Continuum of Care, the County’s local planning body that coordinates housing, services and funding for homeless families and individuals, organizes the effort in partnership with service providers in the community.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Sign Up for Alert Montgomery to Stay Current on Changing Weather Conditions
With freezing rain expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, Montgomery County officials are encouraging residents to prepare for slippery roads and bridges. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation Storm Operations Center (SOC) will activate at 11 p.m. Wednesday to monitor weather and treatment operations. Storm crews will be monitoring pavement...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Offers Tips to Prepare for the Winter Storm Season
As the winter season begins, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (OEMHS) are encouraging community members to familiarize themselves with what to do before, during and after a winter storm. With winter weather, there are several factors that residents should be...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Media Advisory
Holiday Park Senior Center Unveils New Outdoor Fitness Equipment for Seniors. Montgomery County Recreation’s Holiday Park Senior Center will unveil its new outdoor fitness equipment with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. Montgomery County seniors will join the Recreation team to celebrate this new feature and learn more about the equipment.
montgomerycountymd.gov
MEDIA ADVISORY: Breakfast with Santa
WHEN: Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 9 to 1 p.m. The Montgomery County Police Department and the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown Silver Spring have joined together to host breakfast with a very merry special guest. Bring your family to meet Santa, pose for a photo and kick off this holiday...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County Special Holiday Schedules for Christmas Weekend, Saturday, Dec. 24, Through Monday, Dec. 26
The Montgomery County Government, and programs that impact County residents, will have schedule and program changes for the Christmas Weekend, Saturday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Dec. 26. County offices—Closed Dec. 24-26. MC 311—Will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. State offices and courts—Closed Dec. 26.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Family Holiday Events, Including Ice Skating Rink, Will Be Available Throughout Winter Break in Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District
The Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District will have many holiday and winter-themed programs to keep all ages entertained through the New Year. In addition, the outdoor ice skating rink at Veterans Plaza is now open seven days a week. More than 100 arts and humanities organizations, arts venues, attractions...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Four Arrested in Connection with Piney Branch Homicide
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested 19-year-old Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 23-year-old Elmer Lopez-Cortez, 24-year-old Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon and 18-year-old Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato in connection with a Wednesday, November 9, 2022 homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch.
