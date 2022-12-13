Read full article on original website
Related
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
White Oak's Jamica Simmons glad to be back with Vikings basketball
First-year White Oak girls’ basketball coach Jamica Simmons has experienced some flashbacks to when she played for the Vikings under former coach Debbie Lausterer. “I find myself saying to the girls what Coach Lausterer said to us,” Simmons said. “Back then, you just think ‘Oh, she is just mean,’ but as a coach...
The Wichita Eagle’s 2022 Kansas high school football all-state Top 33 players
The Wichita Eagle recognize the top 33 players in Kansas high school football for the 2022 season.
