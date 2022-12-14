Read full article on original website
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on December 24
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, December 24. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh plants, history, and/or ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
‘Return of the Jedi’ Festival, Professional Soundstage are Among Film Commissioner’s Movie Magic Plans for the Region
Have you ever wanted cocktails served to you by a Wookie? Maybe your out-of-town relatives would enjoy having an Imperial stormtrooper as their hotel concierge. Or perhaps you just want to see a kid’s face light up when they see the real Endor. “Star Wars” fanatics could soon journey...
Two older adults left dead after a hit and run in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two Grants Pass residents are now dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash last night. Yesterday at about 6:33 p.m., Oregon State Police say they responded to a crash on Highway 99 near milepost 1.75 in Josephine County. Police say their preliminary investigation showed that...
Suspect arrested for gas theft at business in Humboldt
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested, suspected of gas theft at a McKinleyville business early Friday morning. On Dec. 16, at about 1 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 1600 block of Holly Drive for the report of a security alarm activation.
Humboldt Last Week episode 270: Rugby champs, Star Wars fest, failed hitman, ‘earth flag’ legality, Cappa’s old Bucs, more
Cal Poly Humboldt rugby won a national title, the film commission is considering a local Star Wars festival, a failed hitman was sentenced to 43 years in prison, 54 locals are no longer homeless after The Grove opened in the Valley West area of Arcata, a professor says Arcata’s “earth flag” measure is legal, Cal Poly Humboldt export Alex Cappa received praise from his Cincinnati Bengals before playing his former team, Cal Poly Humboldt basketball is a hoot, a record-breaking drug dealer pleaded guilty, Eureka export Mike Patton made international music news for trying to destroy a drone while on stage, pro MMA fighter Cass Bell is back to coaching Arcata High wrestling after his Bellator win, event suggestions, and more.
The Hoopa Valley Versus the Digital Divide
This summer, the mountains moved in the Hoopa Valley. As a wildfire burned through trees and vegetation, a thunderstorm dropped 2 inches of rain in one day. The result was catastrophic. The rain, coupled with the unstable burned ground, caused the mountainsides along the Klamath, Trinity and Salmon rivers to collapse.
Watson Out–White, Matthews Sworn in to New Arcata Council
ARCATA – Newly elected City Councilmembers Kimberley White and Meredith Matthews were sworn in Wednesday night, ending the term of Councilmember Brett Watson and giving Arcata its first all-woman City Council. Watson wasn’t present for the swear-in, and Councilmember Alex Stillman participated by phone. City Clerk Bridget Dory...
One Arrested Following McKinleyville Assault Investigation
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 15, 2022, at about 2:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Terrace Lane in McKinleyville for the report of an assault. Deputies arrived at the residence and contacted an...
Three Arrested by Yurok Tribal Police After Failure to Pull Their Vehicle Over
On December 13, 2022, a Yurok Tribal Police Officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that violated California Vehicle Code 22450(a), failure to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle failed to yield to the officer initially but did eventually stop. The officer contacted three individuals inside the vehicle. The two [passengers] provided a false name but upon further investigation, the officer was able to identify all occupants by their real names and found that the driver and one passenger had outstanding warrants. One of the occupants was in possession of Methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl. All three individuals were placed under arrest and transported to Del Norte County Jail.
