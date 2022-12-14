ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wvxu.org

Charlie Mechem writes book about golf buddies Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus

As head of Taft Broadcasting, Charlie Mechem left a lasting impact on Greater Cincinnati — building the Kings Island amusement park and golf course, transforming WKRC-FM into rock powerhouse WKRQ-FM, and pushing the Hanna-Barbera animation studio and WorldVision into national prominence. His second and third acts were pretty good,...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Red Bike user survey shows demand for more e-bikes

Cincy Red Bike reports overall ridership is strong, and a recent user survey shows demand for more e-bikes. Red Bike surveyed users about its various initiatives, how people use the service, and what they'd like to see in the future. More than 840 people responded. "One of the things that...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Application denied for Greene County solar project

The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) denied the application for a utility scale solar project in Greene County today. The OPSB's Public Information Officer sent this statement to WYSO this afternoon about the board's rationale:. "The OPSB found that, based on the unanimous opposition to the project by local governments...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

Montgomery County delays plans for new, expanded jail due to lack of funds

People from a local anti-mass incarceration group expressed concern at the Montgomery County commission meeting this week about a jail capital improvement project state grant application the county filed. Officials said that even if Montgomery County gets the grant, that doesn’t necessarily mean they plan, or have the funds, to build a new, expanded jail.

