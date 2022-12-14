ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kcur.org

Stacey Graves sworn in as Kansas City's new police chief

Stacey Graves, who most recently served as acting deputy director of the Kansas City Police Department, has been sworn in as the department's next police chief. She was unanimously chosen by the Board of Police Commissioners for the top position during a closed door meeting Thursday. Graves has served with...
KANSAS CITY, MO

