Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
President Biden Again Calls for Assault Weapons Ban During A Thanksgiving VisitThe Maine WriterNantucket, MA
luxurytravelmagazine.com
What To Do on Cape Cod in Winter: Chatham Bars Inn Offers a Winter Wonderland
Cape Cod – not just a summer destination! This month, Chatham Bars Inn, the beloved Cape Cod escape since 1914, launches exciting winter programming that will help travelers reset, learn new skills and relish in the best that Cape Cod has to offer. From calligraphy and astronomy classes to an art series and mixology classes all led by leaders in their fields, guests will leave their winter vacation at Chatham Bars Inn enriched and armed with new skills.
Boston Globe
Cape Cod restaurant gets shout-out from ‘Glass Onion’ director after film ‘messed up’ Google results
He shared some kind words for “small businesses whose Google results we’ve messed up” due to the film’s upcoming release. If you’re a small business named “Glass Onion,” Rian Johnson apparently has some amends to make. The director of the critically acclaimed murder...
capeandislands.org
Shark student discovers 12-footer near Brewster home
10-year-old Maisie of Brewster encountered a 12-foot thresher shark near her home. BREWSTER—When 10-year-old Maisie Callahan came face-to-face with a dead shark on the beach earlier this month, she ran home. She needed her tape measure. It was a big shark. At 12 feet long, the thresher was the...
vineyardgazette.com
Kelley House to Become Faraway MV
A historic Edgartown hotel is getting a makeover and a name change, as the Boston-based real estate investment firm Blue Flag Partners revealed their plans for the redesign and re-imagining of the Kelley House Hotel as Faraway MV last week. Blue Flag acquired the Kelley House and surrounding properties in...
Massachusetts veteran wins six times on $25,000 a Year for Life lottery
A Fall River resident wins six times in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Lucky for Life” multi-state game.
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
Ranked: SouthCoast Cities and Towns Average Household Income
I've always wondered what it means to be "middle class." I mean, I guess I have a pretty good idea. If I had to put it into words, I'd probably say that middle class families make enough money to squeak by each month, drive fairly reliable cars, can pretty much pay the important bills (even if they are a little late), and maybe spring for an occasional family vacation. If something unexpected comes up, though, it hurts, and they feel the financial pain. The financial setback could take months before they have recovered.
It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon
As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
nerej.com
The Conrad Group completes sale of 4 Keith Way for $3.45 million - purchased by 1317 Washington RE Holdings, LLC
Hingham, MA The Conrad Group has completed the sale of 4 Keith Way for $3.45 million. The property, fully leased to four tenants at the time of sale, is located directly behind the Derby Street Shoppes and has access to Rte. 3 via the Derby St. exit. Originally built in...
lazytrips.com
Is There A Ferry From Boston To Nantucket?
Nantucket is a charming island off the coast of Massachusetts in Nantucket Sound, with destinations to see year-round. It's about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and 100 miles south of Boston. Being an island, the only way to get there is by boat, which begs the question - is there a ferry?
Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County
There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the "Sheriff" of the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
capecod.com
Updated: Driver cited after head-on crash injures three, closes Route 130 in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A head-on crash injured three people and closed a section of Route 130 in Sandwich. The crash between a GMC Sierra pickup with a large trailer and a Toyota Prius happened sometime after 4:30 PM Wednesday by Spruce View Lane closing Route 130 between Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Snake Pond Road. Three people were transported by ambulance to hospitals with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
25 Investigates: Whitman Select Board Chair “denied” charges for alleged “road rage” incident
WHITMAN, Mass. — Whitman Select Board Chair Randy Lamattina will not face charges for a confrontation he had with another motorist in the neighboring town of Abington. Abington Police were seeking to charge LaMattina with impersonating a police officer, larceny, destruction of property and disorderly conduct in connection with a confrontation he had with a motorist who rear-ended his wife’s car on Route 18.
