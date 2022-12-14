ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harwich, MA

luxurytravelmagazine.com

What To Do on Cape Cod in Winter: Chatham Bars Inn Offers a Winter Wonderland

Cape Cod – not just a summer destination! This month, Chatham Bars Inn, the beloved Cape Cod escape since 1914, launches exciting winter programming that will help travelers reset, learn new skills and relish in the best that Cape Cod has to offer. From calligraphy and astronomy classes to an art series and mixology classes all led by leaders in their fields, guests will leave their winter vacation at Chatham Bars Inn enriched and armed with new skills.
CHATHAM, MA
capeandislands.org

Shark student discovers 12-footer near Brewster home

10-year-old Maisie of Brewster encountered a 12-foot thresher shark near her home. BREWSTER—When 10-year-old Maisie Callahan came face-to-face with a dead shark on the beach earlier this month, she ran home. She needed her tape measure. It was a big shark. At 12 feet long, the thresher was the...
BREWSTER, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Kelley House to Become Faraway MV

A historic Edgartown hotel is getting a makeover and a name change, as the Boston-based real estate investment firm Blue Flag Partners revealed their plans for the redesign and re-imagining of the Kelley House Hotel as Faraway MV last week. Blue Flag acquired the Kelley House and surrounding properties in...
EDGARTOWN, MA
FUN 107

Ranked: SouthCoast Cities and Towns Average Household Income

I've always wondered what it means to be "middle class." I mean, I guess I have a pretty good idea. If I had to put it into words, I'd probably say that middle class families make enough money to squeak by each month, drive fairly reliable cars, can pretty much pay the important bills (even if they are a little late), and maybe spring for an occasional family vacation. If something unexpected comes up, though, it hurts, and they feel the financial pain. The financial setback could take months before they have recovered.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon

As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
BOSTON, MA
lazytrips.com

Is There A Ferry From Boston To Nantucket?

Nantucket is a charming island off the coast of Massachusetts in Nantucket Sound, with destinations to see year-round. It's about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and 100 miles south of Boston. Being an island, the only way to get there is by boat, which begs the question - is there a ferry?
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Driver cited after head-on crash injures three, closes Route 130 in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A head-on crash injured three people and closed a section of Route 130 in Sandwich. The crash between a GMC Sierra pickup with a large trailer and a Toyota Prius happened sometime after 4:30 PM Wednesday by Spruce View Lane closing Route 130 between Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Snake Pond Road. Three people were transported by ambulance to hospitals with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
SANDWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Whitman Select Board Chair “denied” charges for alleged “road rage” incident

WHITMAN, Mass. — Whitman Select Board Chair Randy Lamattina will not face charges for a confrontation he had with another motorist in the neighboring town of Abington. Abington Police were seeking to charge LaMattina with impersonating a police officer, larceny, destruction of property and disorderly conduct in connection with a confrontation he had with a motorist who rear-ended his wife’s car on Route 18.
ABINGTON, MA

