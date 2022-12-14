ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

$100,000 grant awarded to study Nevada workfoce

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation received approval from the Nevada Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee to launch a research grant using $100,000 that will support research studying Nevada’s most challenging policy problems in the areas of workforce development, economic diversification, and education. The funding for the...
Lawmakers approve $35m in furlough back pay for state employees

Policy, politics and progressive commentary More than 14,500 state employees will receive up to 48 hours worth of back pay for furloughs they were forced to take last year. Nevada’s Interim Finance Committee, which approves budget decisions when the full legislature is not in session, on Thursday approved $35 million in employee compensation. The funding is coming from the state’s […] The post Lawmakers approve $35m in furlough back pay for state employees appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada district attorneys oppose commuting death sentences

An emergency petition to prevent the Board of Pardons from considering commuting the sentences of 57 death row inmates to life without parole has been field in Carson City District Court. The petition filed by Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks at 4:10 p.m. Friday is an effort to head...
Southern Nevada continues National Wreaths Across America Day tradition

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day to remember the fallen and honor those who serve. Congress designates a Saturday in December each year for the observance. The tradition continued in Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Ceremonies are held to remember and honor veterans by...
Reaction To Possibly Commuting Nevada Death Sentences

Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said a private investigator illegally put a tracking device on her car. She believes other public figures were also tracked.
Grand jury investigations into OCS continue to be hijacked

In early 2017, Rep. Tammie Wilson (R-North Pole) accused the Alaska Attorney General’s Office of “hijacking” her requested grand jury investigation into the Office of Children Services. Her press release came approximately three weeks after an Anchorage grand jury had referred her request to the State Ombudsman....
Nevada elections department subpoenaed in Trump probe

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Nevada's departing Secretary of State was served a subpoena last month as part of the U.S. Department of Justice special counsel’s investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results. The subpoena required Barbara...
Biden foils Nevada’s first-in-the-nation bid, relegated to second

The Nevada Independent This article was first published on TheNevadaIndependent.com. Democratic National Committee members voted Friday to make Nevada the second presidential primary in the nation, setting a proposed nominating calendar that would have Nevada and New Hampshire hold primary elections three days after new first-in-the-nation state South Carolina. President...
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
Slain Nevada officer’s widow pushes back against proposal to clear death row

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The death penalty debate continues in Nevada as Governor Steve Sisolak announced Thursday, he supports commuting the sentences of everyone on death row to life in prison. The Nevada Board of Pardons has been called upon by Sisolak to commute all death sentences in the state to life in prison. On Tuesday, clearing death row is set to go to a vote.
Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
