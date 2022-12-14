Read full article on original website
2news.com
$100,000 grant awarded to study Nevada workfoce
The Nevada Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation received approval from the Nevada Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee to launch a research grant using $100,000 that will support research studying Nevada’s most challenging policy problems in the areas of workforce development, economic diversification, and education. The funding for the...
2news.com
Governor-Elect Lombardo To Deliver State Of The State On January 23rd
In a statement, the governor-elect said he’s looking forward to the speech. Governor-elect Lombardo will deliver the 2023 State of the State address on Monday, January 23 in the Nevada Assembly Chambers in Carson City.
Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo announces date of State of the State address
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2023 State of the State Address is scheduled to take place on Monday, Jan. 23, according to a statement from Governor-elect Joe Lombardo and his team released Friday. Lombardo will deliver the address in the Nevada Assembly Chambers in Carson City. “The Assembly looks forward to hosting Governor-elect Lombardo for […]
Lawmakers approve $35m in furlough back pay for state employees
Policy, politics and progressive commentary More than 14,500 state employees will receive up to 48 hours worth of back pay for furloughs they were forced to take last year. Nevada’s Interim Finance Committee, which approves budget decisions when the full legislature is not in session, on Thursday approved $35 million in employee compensation. The funding is coming from the state’s […] The post Lawmakers approve $35m in furlough back pay for state employees appeared first on Nevada Current.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada district attorneys oppose commuting death sentences
An emergency petition to prevent the Board of Pardons from considering commuting the sentences of 57 death row inmates to life without parole has been field in Carson City District Court. The petition filed by Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks at 4:10 p.m. Friday is an effort to head...
news3lv.com
Southern Nevada continues National Wreaths Across America Day tradition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day to remember the fallen and honor those who serve. Congress designates a Saturday in December each year for the observance. The tradition continued in Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Ceremonies are held to remember and honor veterans by...
2news.com
Nevada Secretary Of State Issued Subpoena In 2020 Election Investigation
Officials in Clark County received a subpoena as well along with officials in Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Arizona. All of the states the DOJ subpoenaed are key battlegrounds that Trump and his allies targeted as they tried to overturn the election.
Culinary Union members at Valley Hospital vote to authorize strike
Members of the Culinary Union at Valley Hospital in Nevada decisively voted on Friday to approve a strike if a contract is not agreed upon.
KOLO TV Reno
Reaction To Possibly Commuting Nevada Death Sentences
Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said a private investigator illegally put a tracking device on her car. She believes other public figures were also tracked.
Nevada receives an 'F' on funding education, report shows
Nevada's funding for education is reported to be the worst according to a report from "Making the Grade" which graded Nevada with an "F" in Funding Level, Funding Distribution and Funding Effort.
Grand jury investigations into OCS continue to be hijacked
In early 2017, Rep. Tammie Wilson (R-North Pole) accused the Alaska Attorney General’s Office of “hijacking” her requested grand jury investigation into the Office of Children Services. Her press release came approximately three weeks after an Anchorage grand jury had referred her request to the State Ombudsman....
Nevada elections department subpoenaed in Trump probe
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Nevada's departing Secretary of State was served a subpoena last month as part of the U.S. Department of Justice special counsel’s investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results. The subpoena required Barbara...
Residents cite issues with DETR system upgrade after receiving letters to pay back thousands
The Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced it is undergoing a four-year modernization of its system.
5 new Nevada laws taking effect in 2023
A series of new laws will go into effect in Nevada at the start of the new year.
Nevada governor requests board commute death sentences to life in prison
Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak requested the state's Board of Pardons discuss whether to commute all death sentences during a meeting next week, his communications director told 8 News Now on Thursday.
Ely Daily Times
Biden foils Nevada’s first-in-the-nation bid, relegated to second
The Nevada Independent This article was first published on TheNevadaIndependent.com. Democratic National Committee members voted Friday to make Nevada the second presidential primary in the nation, setting a proposed nominating calendar that would have Nevada and New Hampshire hold primary elections three days after new first-in-the-nation state South Carolina. President...
jammin1057.com
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
Fox5 KVVU
Slain Nevada officer’s widow pushes back against proposal to clear death row
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The death penalty debate continues in Nevada as Governor Steve Sisolak announced Thursday, he supports commuting the sentences of everyone on death row to life in prison. The Nevada Board of Pardons has been called upon by Sisolak to commute all death sentences in the state to life in prison. On Tuesday, clearing death row is set to go to a vote.
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
