Read full article on original website
Related
foodgressing.com
Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite Holiday Events 2022
It’s the most wonderful time of the year as Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite celebrate the season with festive parades, spectacular holiday lights and family fun with Santa Claus. Boulder City. Boulder City Santa Express (16 – 17, 20 – 21) Take a ride through a winter...
890kdxu.com
He Was Going How Fast? In The Snow? Really!?!
The morning commute was pretty bad for a lot of people today. LeVerkin, Toquerville and parts of Hurricane, plus Leeds and the entire Black Ridge got socked with snow. With the temperatures lingering in the high 20s and a bit of moisture in other places, there was also black ice and slick going for many southern Utahns.
Mesquite Local News
From the Mayor: Year ends with a lot of progress, but still more to come in 2023
2 022 is coming to an end. What a year it’s been! Elections are over, finally! We have three new city council members, and recently added a new city manager. Mesquite saw many changes in the past year with the start of a number of projects to improve our beautiful city.
Comments / 0