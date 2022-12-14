Read full article on original website
2news.com
$100,000 grant awarded to study Nevada workfoce
The Nevada Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation received approval from the Nevada Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee to launch a research grant using $100,000 that will support research studying Nevada’s most challenging policy problems in the areas of workforce development, economic diversification, and education. The funding for the...
news3lv.com
Where is the marijuana money for schools, why is Nevada still short in student funding?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Overcrowded classrooms, old textbooks, are teacher shortages are just some of the issues you see across Nevada schools because they say they aren't getting enough money. Earlier this week a national report ranked Nevada near the bottom when it comes to school funding. It's something...
2news.com
Nevada K-12 Receives All "F's" in Making the Grade 2022 Report
Nevada students continue to be among the worst funded in the nation, according to the 2022 Making the Grade report. The Education Law Center’s annual Making the Grade report examines the condition of public school funding across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The report ranks and grades each state on three measures to answer the key question: How fair is school funding in your state?
Nevada public schools are most poorly funded in U.S., study finds
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada public schools are the most poorly funded in the country, according to a study released Tuesday by the Education Law Center. The ELC’s 2022 Making the Grade report examines public school funding in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and grades each on three categories: funding level, funding […]
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
news3lv.com
Southern Nevada continues National Wreaths Across America Day tradition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day to remember the fallen and honor those who serve. Congress designates a Saturday in December each year for the observance. The tradition continued in Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Ceremonies are held to remember and honor veterans by...
Lawmakers approve $35m in furlough back pay for state employees
Policy, politics and progressive commentary More than 14,500 state employees will receive up to 48 hours worth of back pay for furloughs they were forced to take last year. Nevada’s Interim Finance Committee, which approves budget decisions when the full legislature is not in session, on Thursday approved $35 million in employee compensation. The funding is coming from the state’s […] The post Lawmakers approve $35m in furlough back pay for state employees appeared first on Nevada Current.
Free test kits available as COVID-19 wastewater levels surge
As many Nevadans plan on gathering for the holidays, President Joe Biden's administration is offering a fourth round of free COVID test kits in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.
jammin1057.com
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
5 new Nevada laws taking effect in 2023
A series of new laws will go into effect in Nevada at the start of the new year.
Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo announces date of State of the State address
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2023 State of the State Address is scheduled to take place on Monday, Jan. 23, according to a statement from Governor-elect Joe Lombardo and his team released Friday. Lombardo will deliver the address in the Nevada Assembly Chambers in Carson City. “The Assembly looks forward to hosting Governor-elect Lombardo for […]
2news.com
DA's Office Files Challenge to Nevada Board of Pardons amid Commutation Discussion
The Nevada Board of Pardons is scheduled to discuss whether to commute all death sentences during a meeting next week. If approved, those commuted death sentences would be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The December 20 meeting will consist of Governor Sisolak, the Justices of...
2news.com
NV Energy Bill Increase Expected, Starting in January
The average NV Energy customer in northern Nevada can expect a 10.7% increase in their bills, starting in January. The company says their quarterly rate adjustments reflect the cost of fuel and purchased power that they use. They say they do not make a profit off this revenue. NV Energy...
Culinary Union members at Valley Hospital vote to authorize strike
Members of the Culinary Union at Valley Hospital in Nevada decisively voted on Friday to approve a strike if a contract is not agreed upon.
KOLO TV Reno
Reaction To Possibly Commuting Nevada Death Sentences
Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said a private investigator illegally put a tracking device on her car. She believes other public figures were also tracked.
Controversial change for rooftop-solar incentives approved by California Public Utilities Commission
A controversial new plan approved by the California Public Utilities Commission will mean big changes to how homeowners who install rooftop solar systems are paid by the utility companies for the power generated by their panels.
2news.com
Governor-elect Lombardo to give his first State of the State Address on Jan. 23
Today, Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo, Speaker-Elect Steve Yeager, Assembly Minority Leader P.K. O’Neill, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, and Senate Minority Leader Heidi Seevers Gansert jointly announced the details of the 2023 State of the State address. “The Assembly looks forward to hosting Governor-elect Lombardo for the State of...
NBC Bay Area
New California Laws to Know in 2023
The end of the year marks the beginning of several new laws in California. Hundreds of new laws were passed by the State Assembly and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, and many go into effect on New Year's Day in the nation's most populous state. They include matters of reproductive rights, worker protections and pay, the climate and environment, housing, health and more.
California businesses continue to relocate to Texas
(The Center Square) – The exodus of companies from California continues, with many relocating to Texas, according to a tally kept by the California Policy Center. According to its California Book of Exoduses, 183 companies have left California since 2005, citing the state’s ever-expanding regulatory and taxation climate. Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, companies have increasingly left California, and every year, more are relocating to Texas. In...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada district attorneys oppose commuting death sentences
An emergency petition to prevent the Board of Pardons from considering commuting the sentences of 57 death row inmates to life without parole has been field in Carson City District Court. The petition filed by Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks at 4:10 p.m. Friday is an effort to head...
