Mesquite, NV

Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite Holiday Events 2022

It’s the most wonderful time of the year as Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite celebrate the season with festive parades, spectacular holiday lights and family fun with Santa Claus. Boulder City. Boulder City Santa Express (16 – 17, 20 – 21) Take a ride through a winter...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Dog Resort Construction Ready To Begin In Mesquite

After nearly three years of planning, negotiating on real estate, gaining city approvals and lining up financing, The BARK! Canine Club and Resort is ready to begin construction on its new dog park and recreation facility in Mesquite. This doggie paradise is being built on 13.7 acres in the Mesquite...
MESQUITE, NV
No Injuries In Head On Crash In St. George

No one is hurt after a head-on collision between two cars in St. George. Authorities say it happened Tuesday night shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Dixie Drive and 540 North. Traffic was slowed as lanes were restricted for about 40 minutes after the crash. Officials say neither driver elected to go to the hospital.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
A Local Favorite Is Closing Down

From their salads, to their sandwiches, the hot rolls... The CHOCOLATE CAKE. It's all going away, and I'm not happy about it. Magleby's, a favorite in St. George, is closing it's doors December 22, 2022. Magelby's is located on Auto Mall Drive (Formerly Hilton Drive) inside the Desert Garden Inn,...
SAINT GEORGE, UT

