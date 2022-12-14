Read full article on original website
Related
Mesquite Local News
From the Mayor: Year ends with a lot of progress, but still more to come in 2023
2 022 is coming to an end. What a year it’s been! Elections are over, finally! We have three new city council members, and recently added a new city manager. Mesquite saw many changes in the past year with the start of a number of projects to improve our beautiful city.
foodgressing.com
Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite Holiday Events 2022
It’s the most wonderful time of the year as Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite celebrate the season with festive parades, spectacular holiday lights and family fun with Santa Claus. Boulder City. Boulder City Santa Express (16 – 17, 20 – 21) Take a ride through a winter...
mvprogress.com
Dog Resort Construction Ready To Begin In Mesquite
After nearly three years of planning, negotiating on real estate, gaining city approvals and lining up financing, The BARK! Canine Club and Resort is ready to begin construction on its new dog park and recreation facility in Mesquite. This doggie paradise is being built on 13.7 acres in the Mesquite...
ksub590.com
No Injuries In Head On Crash In St. George
No one is hurt after a head-on collision between two cars in St. George. Authorities say it happened Tuesday night shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Dixie Drive and 540 North. Traffic was slowed as lanes were restricted for about 40 minutes after the crash. Officials say neither driver elected to go to the hospital.
890kdxu.com
A Local Favorite Is Closing Down
From their salads, to their sandwiches, the hot rolls... The CHOCOLATE CAKE. It's all going away, and I'm not happy about it. Magleby's, a favorite in St. George, is closing it's doors December 22, 2022. Magelby's is located on Auto Mall Drive (Formerly Hilton Drive) inside the Desert Garden Inn,...
8newsnow.com
Pair in Nevada accused of mail theft arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man and woman accused of mail theft were arrested in Mesquite after fleeing police in a stolen truck, police said. Roger Theodore Jenkins, 55, of Pahrump, and Lindsey Fay Sarac, 34, of Las Vegas, face multiple felony charges, including, but not limited to, felony possession of a stolen vehicle and felony evading.
Comments / 0