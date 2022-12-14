Read full article on original website
Related
Macron wants European response to U.S. IRA to amount to 2% of GDP
PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday Europe needed an urgent response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act to ensure a future for its industry and welcomed the mandate given to the European Commission to come up with a plan early next year.
science.org
Models predict massive wave of disease and death if China lifts ‘zero COVID’ policy
Surprised and stung by protests against draconian “zero-COVID” policies, Chinese authorities are gingerly moving to ease the burden of lockdowns, quarantines, and constant testing. But 3 years into the pandemic, China shows no sign of planning a major course change. Mathematical models suggest why: The country is still ill-prepared for living with SARS-CoV-2. Easing restrictions today would likely trigger a massive wave of infections, overwhelm health care facilities, and bring a high death toll.
‘Like an oilwell in your back yard’: Irish people turn to cutting peat to save on energy bills
Curbs to protect Ireland’s bogs have gone up in smoke amid soaring costs – theft of trees and woodpiles in Germany also rising
BBC
Antibiotic supply gone from bad to worse, say pharmacists
Pharmacists say supplies of key antibiotics to treat strep A have "gone from bad to worse" in the past week. The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies (AIMP) said the situation was "unacceptable" and it was time for the government to get a plan in place. Four antibiotics, which treat different...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
China vows 'strong' counter-measures over Manchester incident
BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October.
China sends ships into Pacific amid Japan security moves
BEIJING (AP) — A squadron of Chinese Navy ships sailed through straits near Japan into the Western Pacific this week, while Beijing on Friday blasted Tokyo’s adoption of a new national security strategy putting itself on a more offensive footing — largely as a result of the perceived threat from China.
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Vietnam factory workers laid off as West cuts imports
Phan Thi Nhieu has spent a decade assembling shoes for worldwide brands such as Timberland and K-Swiss, but she is now among tens of thousands of Vietnamese factory workers laid off as Western consumers cut spending. Taiwanese giant Pouyuen, a Nike shoe producer, has put 20,000 of its workers on paid leave in rotation, while reports said Vietnam's largest foreign investor, Samsung Electronics, has started reducing its smartphone production at factories in the north.
The Weather Channel
Next Major COVID-19 Variant Could be Dangerous, Even As Deadly As the Original Wuhan Strain: Study
As the world headed deeper into the COVID-19 pandemic, it saw the original novel coronavirus strain mutate and transform into multiple variants. This evolution followed an expected trend wherein the newer copies of the virus were ‘milder’ than their predecessors — a mutation that allowed them to spread more easily and conquer the globe.
China’s former CDC head predicts 90% of population could get COVID as Beijing eases restrictions: ’It’s going to be inevitable’
One of China's top medical advisors predicted that about 60% of China might initially get infected with COVID as it loosens containment measures. Investors and businesses may be welcoming China’s surprise pivot from years of COVID-era lockdowns, mass testing and isolation, but one of the country’s top medical advisors is warning it’ll come with a cost: a massive wave of COVID case that will occur as containment measures are lifted.
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
Over 10,000 COVID tests recalled because they may produce false negative results
A total of 11,102 Detect tests shipped to customers from July 26 to August 26 have been recalled and the company has agreed to issue refunds.
Omicron subvariants dominating the U.S. have ‘alarming’ ability to evade both immunity and medical treatments, scientists warn
People are pictured wearing masks in New York City on Dec. 12, 2022, as COVID cases continue to rise. Scientists have warned that the Omicron subvariants driving COVID cases among Americans appear to elude the immune system as well as medical treatments for the virus. In a new study published...
Electric vehicles could be banned in this country amid energy crisis
The nonessential use of electric vehicles could soon be banned in Switzerland.
China arrests 63 in $1.7 billion crypto money laundering scheme
Police in northern China have arrested 63 people accused of laundering nearly $1.7 billion worth of Chinese Yuan using cryptocurrency.
Vietnam in big push to expand South China Sea outposts - U.S. think tank
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signaling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway, a U.S. think tank reported on Wednesday.
Ecuador's trade agreement with China is 'practically closed,' says Lasso
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday that the country is on the verge of closing a free trade agreement with China, a deal that would increase exports and boost employment in the South American country's manufacturing industry.
U.S. forces launch space unit in South Korea amid North's growing threats
SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Forces Korea launched a new space forces unit on Wednesday as the allies ramp up efforts to better counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
Tyla
57K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 1