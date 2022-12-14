Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Brandenburg mom charged with attempted murder of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Brandenburg woman has been arrested after police say she tried to kill her two-month-old. According to court documents, 23-year-old Kayla Hayes was taken into custody by the Meade County Sheriff's Department on Monday, Dec. 12, just before 11 a.m. Authorities say that on Nov. 9,...
Jefferson County deputies search for suspect after woman shot
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were actively searching for a shooting suspect after a woman was shot and critically wounded Saturday morning.
Early morning trailer theft still under investigation in Philpot
PHILPOT, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them identify a truck believed to be involved in a trailer theft earlier this month. According to deputies, the incident happened on the morning of December 1 on Highway 142 in Philpot. Authorities would like to determine either the driver […]
wvih.com
Abuse Suspect Arraigned
A man charged with abusing a 12-year-old over an incident that happened on a Jefferson County Public School bus has been arraigned. A not guilty plea was entered for 41 year-old Sherman Price, of Louisville, on charges of assault, child abuse and strangulation. On December 14, Price allegedly picked up...
wvih.com
Police Searching For Jefferson Mall Shooting Suspect
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall. Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture. On Monday, officers responded to reports of...
k105.com
Leitchfield man jailed after breaking into apartment, running from, fighting with police
A Leitchfield man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into an apartment, and attempting to break into multiple units, at Parkway Villa Apartments, in addition to running from and fighting with police. Thursday afternoon at approximately 4:45, Leitchfield Police Officers Missy Skaggs, Todd Oller and Bryan Jennings were dispatched to...
Bardstown Police, ATF investigate after 'suspicious device' found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and federal agencies are investigating after a 'suspicious device' was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device around 8:30 a.m. It was found in the...
Wave 3
Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was shot and killed early Thursday is under investigation. Louisville Metro police found the victim after being called to the 800 block of Denmark Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. The man died before he could be taken...
Clark County police arrest shoplifters during holiday 'Shop with a Cop' event
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Clark County police were able to stop not just one, but two, Grinches from putting a damper on this year's holiday season. Every year, the Clark County Sheriff's Office and Clark County FOP 181 partner for the annual "Corporal Robert Nicholson Shop with a Cop" program.
wvih.com
Suspicious Device Found Downtown Bardstown
Local and federal agencies are investigating after a ‘suspicious device’ was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device in the 300 block of North 1st Street around 8:30 a.m.
Wave 3
Suspect charged in January homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a homicide case which happened just over 11 months ago. Malik J. Abdullah, 22, of Louisville, was taken into custody this morning by the Louisville Metro police Homicide Unit. He is charged with one count of murder. On January 8,...
Wave 3
Man charged with voyeurism pleads guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of putting cameras inside a Louisville gym’s bathrooms pleaded guilty in court on Friday. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was accused of putting a hidden pen camera at the CycleBar Fitness Center, capturing several patrons in the restroom. A cleaning crew found the...
Wave 3
Bardstown police confirm no threat to public after explosive devices found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bardstown Police Department has confirmed there is no threat to the public after explosive devices were found. Bardstown police received a call on Friday around 8:30 a.m. about a suspicious device in the 300 block on North 1st Street. Officers found what they said appeared...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
k105.com
One of Grayson County’s Most Wanted surrenders. Suspect facing additional charges.
One of Grayson County’s Most Wanted suspects has surrendered to police. Tyler Wayne Corbin, 22, of Leitchfield, was wanted on two counts of fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle, on foot), first-degree wanton endangerment and driving on a DUI suspended license. He surrendered to authorities at the Leitchfield Police...
wdrb.com
21-year-old man identified as victim in shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood early Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a 21-year-old man who was shot to death in the Wyandotte neighborhood early Thursday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Gary Charles Edwards Jr. died at the scene of the shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Denmark Street. When police arrived, they found Edwards with a gunshot wound.
Wave 3
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to...
'I hope he gets help'; Man pleads guilty to voyeurism after hiding camera in Cyclebar bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two months after police accused a man of hiding a camera in the bathroom of a Cyclebar, Eddie Tsing Lam has pleaded guilty to eight counts of voyeurism. Middletown police charged Lam after an employee found the hidden camera, disguised as a pen, inside a jar of feminine products.
wdrb.com
70-year-old Louisville man identified as victim of fatal bicycle crash in November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 70-year-old man was identified Friday as the victim of fatal crash in November in southern Jefferson County. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. First responders found the man with serious injuries. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. An email update Dec. 13 from an LMPD spokesperson said the man died from his injuries.
Wave 3
Man who claims self-defense against ‘Bogus Beggar’ back in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Andrew Hoke will serve more time in jail after violating probation. Hoke allegedly hit Gary Thompson, also known as the Bogus Beggar, over the head with the claw end of a hammer. “Assault one, assault fourth degree, assault third degree on a corrections officer, terroristic threatening,...
