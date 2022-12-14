Read full article on original website
A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18Adrian HolmanNew Buffalo, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
nwi.life
Six Lake County Students Join the 26th Cohort of Lilly Endowment Community Scholars
Legacy Foundation announced six Lake County, Indiana students to receive the scholarship from the prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP). Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. The 2022-23 recipients are:. Arely Aguilar-Prieto, East Chicago Central High School. Wisdom Chandler, Merrillville...
valpo.life
Bartholomew Funeral Home: A second home for brothers Chris and Kyle Newhard
Brothers Chris and Kyle Newhard never imagined they’d follow in their dad’s footsteps and join the funeral industry. They’d spent most of their lives around Bartholomew Funeral Home helping out their dad and getting some work experience during their summers, but careers?. That was something else entirely.
valpo.life
CENTIER BANK DONATES ‘PATHWAY TO PURPOSE’ ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP TO PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Centier Bank donated a $26,000 scholarship to Purdue University Northwest on Giving Tuesday called the Pathway to Purpose Endowed Scholarship. The scholarship contributes toward annual undergraduate scholarship for students enrolled in the College of Business that are majoring in accounting or finance and demonstrate a financial need.
fox32chicago.com
Purdue Northwest chancellor apologizes for commencement remarks, protest follows
CHICAGO - A civil rights advocate group has planned a protest following "racist remarks" made by Purdue Northwest chancellor Thomas Keon. Chancellor Keon spoke at the Purdue Northwest commencement ceremony on Dec. 10. When transitioning from a pervious speaker, Keon said he made an "unplanned, off-the-cuff response." Keon released an...
WISH-TV
Purdue University chancellor apologizes for racist remarks during commencement
HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The chancellor of Purdue University Northwest apologized Wednesday for racist remarks he made during a winter commencement ceremony on Saturday. Thomas Keon did an Asian language impression on stage Saturday. In his apology he says it was an “unplanned off-the-cuff response” to the speaker before him, and that his words have caused “confusion, pain, and anger.”
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana names Gary native as new president
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, a special interest fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF), announced recently that Tamara Winfrey-Harris has been named the 26-year-old organization’s next president. “The Advisory Board is delighted to appoint Tamara as the President,” said Tavonna Harris Askew, Board Chair. “She brings passion...
nwi.life
St. Mary’s Students Spread God’s Love with Annual Christmas Food Drive
Half of St. Mary’s food collected went to Catholic Charities in East Chicago. L to R: Catholic Charities staff leader, Mrs. Torres, Principal Tom Ruiz, Mrs. Megan Henry, Mrs. Theresa McLoughlin, Lorelai Bronson, Lucas Raloff, Sommer Branigin, Mrs. Michelle Sarabia, Kailana Urbanek, Jaci Dumas. Thanks to Polar Express Day...
wbaa.org
Purdue Northwest Chancellor issues apology after making racist comments during commencement
The chancellor of Purdue University Northwest issued an apology earlier this week after a mocking impersonation of Asian languages went viral. During the Purdue Northwest’s December commencement, speaker Jim Dedelow talked about using a made-up language to calm down crying children. Following him at the podium, Chancellor Thomas Keon...
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
10 Things You Should Never Say to Someone From Illinois
As an Illinois native, I've heard my fair share of questionable comments from outsiders who may not be fully aware of our state's rich history and culture. Here are 10 things you should never say to someone from Illinois:. "Is Chicago the only city in Illinois?" No, no it is...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Northwestern unveils modern heart clinic at Palos Hospital
For a little while, Suite 1520 on the first floor of Palos Hospital was “unutilized,” according to Jeff Good, the hospital’s president. “It had been a women’s health clinic and they moved most of those services to the Orland Park campus,” Good said. “It was actually a very beautiful space, but it sat empty for about a year and a half.”
Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?
No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
Medical Care and Politics Go Hand in Hand at a Chicago Safety Net Hospital
Under the leadership of CEO Tim Egan, Chicago’s Roseland Community Hospital has awarded business to his friends and acquaintances, employees have donated to his political funds and he has appeared in a campaign ad for the state’s comptroller.
valpo.life
Allegius Credit Union donates toys and hope to underprivileged families during holiday season
Christmas spirit radiated from the staff at Allegius Credit Union on Thursday, Dec. 15 as toys were carefully packed and collected by the Allegius team and members of Marine Toys for Tots of Porter, Starke, and Jasper County. Allegius has been working with Toys for Tots for 10 years, and...
A place in Illinois makes the Best Sledding Spots in the US List
A website put together a list of the 12 Best Places to Go Sledding in the US and surprisingly a spot in the very flat Land of Lincoln makes the list! Where should you take your kiddos sledding this winter?. If you are looking to take your kids sledding someplace...
thelansingjournal.com
Largest high school Super Smash Bros. tournament in U.S. smashes down in South Holland
Unity Christian Academy and Calvin Christian School collaborate with IHSEA to bring hundreds of students to South Holland for esports Smash Bros. tournament. SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (December 14, 2022) – The gym at Calvin Christian School was tense with friendly competition on Saturday, December 10, as hundreds of high schoolers punched, slashed, and blasted each other into electronic oblivion. The Super Smash Bros. tournament was organized by Unity Christian Academy and the Illinois High School Esports Association, and was the largest-ever high school “Smash” tournament to occur in the United States.
laportecounty.life
PNW honey bees produce 650 pounds of honey in second year
The latest buzz from Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is the 650 pounds of honey harvested from the apiaries on the Hammond and Westville campuses and at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest. This year’s honey yield, which tripled last year’s harvest, stands at 480 pounds with an additional 170 pounds expected...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
New leadership named for Valparaiso, Merrillville police departments
Some Region police agencies will get new leadership in January. Andrew McIntyre will take over as Valparaiso police chief, when Jeff Balon assumes the office of Porter County sheriff. Mayor Matt Murphy announced the appointment in a statement Wednesday. McIntyre has been with the Valparaiso Police Department since 2009 and currently serves as its captain of investigations.
