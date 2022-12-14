ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

nwi.life

Six Lake County Students Join the 26th Cohort of Lilly Endowment Community Scholars

Legacy Foundation announced six Lake County, Indiana students to receive the scholarship from the prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP). Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. The 2022-23 recipients are:. Arely Aguilar-Prieto, East Chicago Central High School. Wisdom Chandler, Merrillville...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
valpo.life

CENTIER BANK DONATES ‘PATHWAY TO PURPOSE’ ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP TO PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Centier Bank donated a $26,000 scholarship to Purdue University Northwest on Giving Tuesday called the Pathway to Purpose Endowed Scholarship. The scholarship contributes toward annual undergraduate scholarship for students enrolled in the College of Business that are majoring in accounting or finance and demonstrate a financial need.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Purdue Northwest chancellor apologizes for commencement remarks, protest follows

CHICAGO - A civil rights advocate group has planned a protest following "racist remarks" made by Purdue Northwest chancellor Thomas Keon. Chancellor Keon spoke at the Purdue Northwest commencement ceremony on Dec. 10. When transitioning from a pervious speaker, Keon said he made an "unplanned, off-the-cuff response." Keon released an...
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

Purdue University chancellor apologizes for racist remarks during commencement

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The chancellor of Purdue University Northwest apologized Wednesday for racist remarks he made during a winter commencement ceremony on Saturday. Thomas Keon did an Asian language impression on stage Saturday. In his apology he says it was an “unplanned off-the-cuff response” to the speaker before him, and that his words have caused “confusion, pain, and anger.”
HAMMOND, IN
nwi.life

St. Mary’s Students Spread God’s Love with Annual Christmas Food Drive

Half of St. Mary’s food collected went to Catholic Charities in East Chicago. L to R: Catholic Charities staff leader, Mrs. Torres, Principal Tom Ruiz, Mrs. Megan Henry, Mrs. Theresa McLoughlin, Lorelai Bronson, Lucas Raloff, Sommer Branigin, Mrs. Michelle Sarabia, Kailana Urbanek, Jaci Dumas. Thanks to Polar Express Day...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
wbaa.org

Purdue Northwest Chancellor issues apology after making racist comments during commencement

The chancellor of Purdue University Northwest issued an apology earlier this week after a mocking impersonation of Asian languages went viral. During the Purdue Northwest’s December commencement, speaker Jim Dedelow talked about using a made-up language to calm down crying children. Following him at the podium, Chancellor Thomas Keon...
FOX59

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
ELKHART, IN
97ZOK

10 Things You Should Never Say to Someone From Illinois

As an Illinois native, I've heard my fair share of questionable comments from outsiders who may not be fully aware of our state's rich history and culture. Here are 10 things you should never say to someone from Illinois:. "Is Chicago the only city in Illinois?" No, no it is...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Northwestern unveils modern heart clinic at Palos Hospital

For a little while, Suite 1520 on the first floor of Palos Hospital was “unutilized,” according to Jeff Good, the hospital’s president. “It had been a women’s health clinic and they moved most of those services to the Orland Park campus,” Good said. “It was actually a very beautiful space, but it sat empty for about a year and a half.”
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?

No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
ILLINOIS STATE
thelansingjournal.com

Largest high school Super Smash Bros. tournament in U.S. smashes down in South Holland

Unity Christian Academy and Calvin Christian School collaborate with IHSEA to bring hundreds of students to South Holland for esports Smash Bros. tournament. SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (December 14, 2022) – The gym at Calvin Christian School was tense with friendly competition on Saturday, December 10, as hundreds of high schoolers punched, slashed, and blasted each other into electronic oblivion. The Super Smash Bros. tournament was organized by Unity Christian Academy and the Illinois High School Esports Association, and was the largest-ever high school “Smash” tournament to occur in the United States.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
laportecounty.life

PNW honey bees produce 650 pounds of honey in second year

The latest buzz from Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is the 650 pounds of honey harvested from the apiaries on the Hammond and Westville campuses and at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest. This year’s honey yield, which tripled last year’s harvest, stands at 480 pounds with an additional 170 pounds expected...
HAMMOND, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

New leadership named for Valparaiso, Merrillville police departments

Some Region police agencies will get new leadership in January. Andrew McIntyre will take over as Valparaiso police chief, when Jeff Balon assumes the office of Porter County sheriff. Mayor Matt Murphy announced the appointment in a statement Wednesday. McIntyre has been with the Valparaiso Police Department since 2009 and currently serves as its captain of investigations.
VALPARAISO, IN

